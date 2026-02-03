Join GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections, a casual night of live music, drinks, networking and community at THE TOKYO in Nishi-Azabu.

By GaijinPot Blog Feb 3, 2026 2 min read

GaijinPot has always been about helping people build lives in Japan—finding work, finding a home and figuring out how life here actually works. Now, we want to bring the community together in person.

GaijinPot Celebrates is our new event series, bringing readers, clients and partners together for an easy night of conversation and connection, with a presentation or performance from a foreigner building a creative or professional life in Japan.

Our first event, New Connections, is Thursday, February 19, at THE TOKYO CLUB in Nishi-Azabu, with live music, drinks, and time to meet other members of the GaijinPot community. Whether you’re newly arrived or long settled in Japan, it’s a chance to start conversations that don’t usually happen online.

What to Expect

THE TOKYO CLUB

It’s an easy evening built around music, drinks and conversation. This isn’t a formal presentation or a hard networking event. Think of it as a relaxed night out where the community can meet in person, catch up and make new connections.

THE TOKYO CLUB offers a more polished atmosphere than your average live house. You don’t need to dress up, but smart-casual works well—something you’d wear to a nice bar.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Stuck in Skin Collective. Their sound leans into groove and atmosphere, setting the tone for a social, low-pressure evening. Between music and mingling, you’ll have time to talk with people who are building lives and careers in Japan across a wide range of fields.

GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

Date: Thursday, Feb. 19

Time: 7:00–9:00 p.m

Venue: THE TOKYO, Nishi-Azabu (Google Maps)

Entry: ¥3,000 (includes all-you-can-drink, door prize drawing, live music)

What’s Included

Your entry fee covers more than just the door.

For ¥3,000, you’ll get:

All-you-can-drink throughout the event

throughout the event Live music from Stuck in Skin Collective

from Stuck in Skin Collective Door prize drawings during the night

during the night A relaxed space to meet professionals, creatives and long-term residents from across industries

Drinks, music, and conversation all flow together—this isn’t a place for awkward or forced networking.

How to Get Tickets

New Connections is for anyone building a life in Japan and looking to meet people outside their usual circles. New to Tokyo and want a reason to get out? Work in a creative field, run a small business, study, blog about ramen? You’ll fit right in.

Registration is required and seats are limited.

To buy your ticket, head to the GaijinPot Events page and select “Get Your Ticket” to complete your registration, or click the link below.

→ Get your ticket

