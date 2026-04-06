GaijinPot Celebrates Real Connections: A Laid-Back Night in Akasaka

Join GaijinPot Celebrates: Real Connections on April 23 in Tokyo for tacos, craft beer, drinks and a relaxed night to mingle.

By GaijinPot Blog Apr 6, 2026 3 min read

The first GaijinPot Celebrates event got a little wild—in the best way. Good music, packed room, drinks flowing and conversations going late into the night. It was exactly what we hoped for with people showing up, letting loose and, well, connecting. For round two, GaijinPot Celebrates: Real Connections is all about a more relaxed, social vibe.

Less The Hangover, more Lost in Translation. Talk and meet people without feeling like you need to keep up with the rest of the room. This time, we’re heading to PACHA CRAFT BEER TACOS in Akasaka, a rooftop spot with Tokyo Tower views, solid tacos and craft beer on tap.

Note: Ticket sales will close three days before the event. No same-day or door purchases will be permitted.

Same idea, different pace

The goal hasn’t changed. GaijinPot Celebrates is still about bringing together people building their lives in Japan—whether that’s through work, creative projects or just figuring things out day by day.

With “Real Connections,” we’re leaning into a slower, more natural kind of interaction. No pressure to network. No expectation to introduce yourself ten times in a row. Just a good environment to meet people and see where conversations go.

Who’s Coming?

Anyone living or working in Tokyo who wants to meet new people, without it feeling like a formal networking event.

You might be new to Japan and looking to build a circle, or a long-term resident ready to shake things up a bit. Maybe you’re working in a completely different field and want to meet people outside your usual bubble, or you just want a good night out with interesting people.

The crowd will be a mix of international and Japanese professionals, creatives, entrepreneurs and locals building lives here. The GPlusMedia team will be there too, so it’s also a chance to connect with the people behind GaijinPot and Savvy Tokyo.

Event details

Tickets are ¥4,000 and include dinner and drinks, plus a door prize drawing and live music (details to be announced).

Date: Thursday, April 23

Thursday, April 23 Time: 7:00–9:30 p.m.

7:00–9:30 p.m. Venue: PACHA CRAFT BEER TACOS (Akasaka, Tokyo)

PACHA CRAFT BEER TACOS (Akasaka, Tokyo) Capacity: 60 people

60 people Entry: ¥4,000 (tax included)

There will be plenty of time to just enjoy the night:

6:30 p.m. – Check-in opens

– Check-in opens 7:00–8:45 p.m. – Standing buffet, free-flow drinks and conversation

– Standing buffet, free-flow drinks and conversation 8:45–9:00 p.m. – Short announcements and a light networking activity

– Short announcements and a light networking activity 9:00–9:30 p.m. – More socializing

– More socializing 9:30 p.m. – Event ends

Get Your Ticked

Tokyo has no shortage of things to do, but actually meeting new people outside your usual circle can still be harder than it should be.

This is a simple way to fix that. No pressure, no overthinking—just a good setting, good food and a room full of people open to meeting someone new.

Get Your Ticket Here

Spots are limited, so grab your ticket for GaijinPot Celebrates: Real Connections early and come see who you end up talking to!



