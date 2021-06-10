Gaijinpot Direct Summer 2021

Tune in to GaijinPot Direct on June 15 to kickstart your career and chat online with the GaijinPot Jobs team.

By GaijinPot Blog Jun 11, 2021 2 min read

Spring and summer are the peak season for recruitment in Japan. If you’re considering a career change but don’t know where to start or you’re interested in what it’s like behind the scenes at Japanese companies looking to hire, GaijinPot has you covered with our next GaijinPot Direct on June 15.

GaijinPot Direct is our opportunity to highlight companies that are actively hiring foreign talent. At this event, you can see videos and interviews created by the very people doing the hiring on GaijinPot Jobs.

Our next GaijinPot Direct happens on Tuesday, June 15 at 8 p.m. It will kick off with a 20-minute YouTube video featuring several companies currently hiring in Japan and a live Q&A with GaijinPot. This all-online event will continue until the end of summer taking video deep-dives into specific industries and employers.

What to expect

GaijinPot Direct is your chance to discover job opportunities in Japan. Besides seeing the work presented by the same people that could be hiring you, it’s also a chance to understand what it’s like to work in Japan.

The June 15 showcase will feature 10 employers from six industries: education, engineering, information technology, localization, recruitment and transportation.

Participating companies include Hennge, Gaba, Kspace, Digital Hearts, Rosetta Stone Learning Center, Apex, Yaruki Switch Group, Galileo, Kinder Kids and Hinomaru Kotsu.

How to join GaijinPot Direct

Visit our YouTube link here before June 15 and set a reminder for the premiere. The GaijinPot Direct stream will begin at 8 p.m. (JST). The live chat with GaijinPot will start at the same time. Our friendly experts will be standing by to answer any questions you might have.

If you miss the premiere, visit the GaijinPot Direct page here to see all the participating companies’ videos and apply to those jobs directly.

Our next GaijinPot Direct online event won’t be until January 2022 to jump start the spring hiring season—so if you are looking for a new work opportunity in Japan, now’s the time!

