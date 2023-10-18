GaijinPot Expo 2023: The Premier Event for Foreigners in Japan

Discover opportunities, connect with employers and showcase your talent at the fifth edition of our annual event!

By GaijinPot Blog Oct 19, 2023 2 min read

GaijinPot, the leading website for foreigners in Japan, proudly presents the fifth edition of its annual GaijinPot Expo. Renowned as the top showcase for companies and services eager to hire foreign employees, this year promises the most expansive lineup yet.

Click here for a full list of exhibitors!

Here’s What You Can Expect

GaijinPot Expo 2022 was great, but 2023 will be even bigger!

Whether you’re seeking job opportunities, looking to connect with like-minded individuals or showcasing your artistic talents, this is the place to be. Mark your calendars and be part of Japan’s biggest foreign community event this year!

Network : Meet and connect with a plethora of employers actively seeking talent.

: Meet and connect with a plethora of employers actively seeking talent. Opportunities : Dive into diverse services tailored to foreigners, including advanced education, language schools, travel services, real estate agencies, and more.

: Dive into diverse services tailored to foreigners, including advanced education, language schools, travel services, real estate agencies, and more. Guest Speaker: Youtuber Kemushichan (186k subs) will be our special guest!

Why Attend?

Seminars and Learning: Throughout the day, tap into practical insights from industry experts. Topics range from career-building and leveraging social media to navigating housing in Japan. Success Stories: Last year’s Expo saw an impressive turnout. Many attendees secured interviews and job opportunities directly from the event. Community Building: Connect with fellow foreigners, share experiences, and possibly make lifelong friends!

Event Details

Date : Dec. 2, 2023

: Dec. 2, 2023 Time : Noon to 5 p.m.

: Noon to 5 p.m. Venue: Akiba Square, Akihabara UDX, 4-14-1 Sotokanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0021

By The Numbers

Exhibitors : Expecting 35, a significant jump from last year’s 25.

: Expecting 35, a significant jump from last year’s 25. Attendees: Anticipating a crowd of 700, building on last year’s 520+ attendees.

Join the Expo

You must register for a ticket to be part of this unique experience. Admission is split into two groups:

Noon to 3 p.m.

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Choose only one time slot!

Get Your Ticket Now!

GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2023

Show us your skills!

Come view Japan through the lens of talented individuals from the expat community! GaijinPot invites you to participate in the GaijinPot Expo 2023 Art Contest.

Prizes and Recognition:

A chance to win a whopping ¥50,000 grand prize.

The privilege of having your artwork displayed at the GaijinPot Expo.

What Can You Submit?

Photographs, illustrations, poems, posters, sculptures—if they fit the theme, we want them!

For detailed guidelines and information on voting, check out the official entry page.