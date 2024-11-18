Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
GaijinPot Expo 2024: Your Legal Questions Answered

Have your legal questions answered by a Japanese lawyer at the GaijinPot Expo 2024.

If you’re going to the GaijinPot Expo this December, don’t miss out on this chance to have your legal questions answered. During the first seminar of the day, an administrative lawyer will specifically answer the questions sent in by GaijinPot users, so this is a chance to get ahead of the line and submit your question. We will do our best to submit your questions, but due to the expected volume, you may not have your questions answered at the seminar. In this case, please feel free to visit the lawyer directly at his booth at the expo.

Ever wonder about the reasons for visa rejection? Or the factors that immigration officers take into consideration during the renewal or application process? Now’s the time to find out.

All you need to do is fill in this form to get a chance to have your question answered!

