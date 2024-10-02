Photo:
Sign Up for the GaijinPot Expo 2024

Here's why you should attend this year's GaijinPot Expo.

GaijinPot Expo 2024 is a one-day event that aims to connect Japanese employers with foreign candidates from all backgrounds. Over 35 hiring companies, exhibitors and entrepreneurs are expected to participate.

Here’s a brief glimpse of some of the companies that’ll be there on the day:

  • NOVA/GABA
  • Hinomaru Kotsu
  • Kinderkids International
  • AtoZ Corporation
  • ISA – International Studies Abroad
  • Enterprise HUGE Co., Ltd.
  • Seto SOLAN Gakuen
  • Apex K.K.
  • Jstyle
  • Street Kart

In addition to jobs, it’s a great place to learn about other foreigner-friendly services like housing, further education and even enrolling at Japanese language schools. It’s the perfect opportunity to make connections and network with fellow GaijinPot community members.

Join in on the seminars that cover a wide range of topics about living in Japan. From how to build your career to buying your first property and getting permanent residency, expect to learn all there is to know from our guest speakers. There’ll also be tons of giveaways, games and prizes, so make sure to explore all the booths at the expo. Whether you plan on channeling your inner artist by joining the second GaijinPot Expo Art Contest or promoting your business for free, don’t miss out on attending this once-a-year event.

The best part? To attend, all you need to do sign up and pick a time slot. See you there!

GaijinPot Expo 2024

  • Date: Dec. 7, 2024
  • Time: Noon to 5 p.m.
  • Venue: Akiba Square, Akihabara UDX, 4-14-1 Sotokanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0021
