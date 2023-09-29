GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2023

An exciting opportunity to win prizes and have your artwork exhibited at the GaijinPot Expo 2023.

By GaijinPot Blog Sep 29, 2023 3 min read

GaijinPot invites everyone to show us Japan through their eyes in the GaijinPot Expo 2023 Art Contest!

This is an exciting opportunity to win prizes and have your artwork exhibited at the GaijinPot Expo 2023. We accept photographs, illustrations, poems, posters, sculptures—anything that fits the theme can be uploaded.*

The finalists will be chosen through online voting (check the “Voting Process” section below for more details), and their artwork will be displayed at the GaijinPot Expo 2023. Hundreds of visitors will vote for their favorite entry at the expo via a live voting system. At the end of the event, the piece with the most votes will be announced as the winner.

Please review and accept the contest’s official entry guidelines before submitting your artwork.

Voting Process

Example of how the artwork will be displayed at the Expo (layout is subject to change).

Artwork sent by Oct. 31 will pass through an internal selection process and the semi-finalists will be selected. The semi-finalists will be announced on Nov. 6 on this event page. Be sure to check it out!

Online Voting

From Nov. 6–19, we’ll invite the whole GaijinPot community from around the world to be a part of the contest and help us pick the winners. Finalists will be announced on Nov. 20 and contacted via Instagram direct message (@gaijinpot) or email (event-office@gplusmedia.com), depending on the submission method.

Expo Voting

The finalists’ artworks will be displayed at the GaijinPot Expo 2023 event, where the visitors can appreciate them at the venue and vote for their favorites. Everyone who comes to the event can vote from the start of the GaijinPot Expo 2023 from noon to 4 p.m. The artwork with the most votes will be announced as the winner at 4:30 p.m.

Even if you can’t attend, check our @gaijinpot for all the updates!

Entry Guidelines

Submission Deadline: Oct. 31, 2023

Format : JPEG or PDF

: JPEG or PDF File size : Max of 5MB

: Max of 5MB JPEG : No designated size / Resolution: 300 dpi or higher

: No designated size / Resolution: 300 dpi or higher PDF: One A3 size page (Width: 297 mm × Height: 420 mm) that contains the artwork’s title and the artist’s name.

The finalists’ artworks will be printed on an A3-sized panel and displayed at the Expo 2023. Ensure your submission meets the format and size requirements above.

Via email

Email to: event-office@gplusmedia.com

Email Subject Line: “GaijinPot Expo 2023 Art Contest (Your name or nickname)”

The email can only contain up to 5MB in attachments.

Via Instagram

Follow @GaijinPot

Post your submission with the hashtags #GaijinPotArtContest and #GaijinPotEXPO2023

Your artwork title

If chosen as a semi-finalist, we will contact you on Nov. 6th and send you the official A3-sized format for you to submit your artwork (if chosen as a finalist the submitted file will be printed and displayed at the Expo).

Submissions may be used on promotional materials and SNS posts by @GaijinPot and GPlusMedia to announce the contest, the voting campaign and the winners.

Awards and Prizes

1st place : ¥50,000

: ¥50,000 GaijinPot Award (Staff’s Favorite) : ¥5,000 Amazon gift card

: ¥5,000 Amazon gift card Online Favorite Award (Community’s Favorite): ¥5,000 Amazon gift card

Important Dates

Oct. 31: Submission deadline

Nov. 6 – Nov. 19: Finalists Online Voting

Nov. 24: Announcement of the finalists

Dec. 2: GaijinPot Expo 2023! Final voting at the Expo and announcement of the winners.

Read our events page for more information on rules and eligibility. Good luck!