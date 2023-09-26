Photo:
Work

GaijinPot Job Notice: What’sApp/SNS Fake Message Requests

GaijinPot does not contact job seekers via WhatsApp or any other SNS platform.

By 1 min read

GaijinPot has been receiving numerous reports from users about spam messages sent by senders impersonating GaijinPot using WhatsApp. These fake users promote non-existent job offers, trying to collect your personal and private information. 

GaijinPot does not contact job seekers via WhatsApp or other SNS

Here is an example screenshot of the message you may have received:

Definitely not anyone we know.

GaijinPot asks our users to be cautious, as fraudsters may contact you with job offers to get your personal information, request payments, etc. GaijinPot and its parent company, GPlusMedia Inc., are not liable for any damage caused by users replying to fake message requests.

Topics: /

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service

Related

Work
Work

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

Remote work, real estate, teaching and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

On

Work
Work

Looking for New Job Opportunities in Japan this Fall?

Career switchers in Japan have opportunities that often hide in unsuspecting places. For September, we’ve unearthed a few you may not have previously considered!

By 5 min read

Work
Work

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

Hospitality, sales and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

On