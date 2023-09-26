GaijinPot Job Notice: What’sApp/SNS Fake Message Requests

GaijinPot does not contact job seekers via WhatsApp or any other SNS platform.

GaijinPot has been receiving numerous reports from users about spam messages sent by senders impersonating GaijinPot using WhatsApp. These fake users promote non-existent job offers, trying to collect your personal and private information.

Here is an example screenshot of the message you may have received:

GaijinPot asks our users to be cautious, as fraudsters may contact you with job offers to get your personal information, request payments, etc. GaijinPot and its parent company, GPlusMedia Inc., are not liable for any damage caused by users replying to fake message requests.