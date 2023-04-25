GaijinPot Meet 3: May Mexican Restaurant Mixer

Chat with other foreigners, swap stories with GaijinPot staff or just share a drink!

By GaijinPot Blog Apr 25, 2023 2 min read

Hello and welcome to all the foreigners living in Japan—mark your calendars on May 11 and get ready for another chill evening of meeting new friends, sharing experiences and enjoying some free drinks at GaijinPot Meet 3!

We will be hosting a free party at Chile’s Mexican Grill Harajuku on May 11 and inviting up to 20 members from the community for a chance to mingle and get to know some of the GaijinPot staff.

Whether you’re new to Japan or have been here for a while, this party is open to everyone, and we guarantee you’ll have a great time. If you’re one of the 20 people selected, you’ll be able to enjoy three complimentary tacos plus one free drink!

Sign up

Please fill out this Google Form to register! The deadline for registration is 1 p.m., May 11, 2023.

Due to the limited number of spaces available, we will send you a confirmation email to confirm that you are eligible to be one of the 20 participants. If you are one of the 20, please arrive at the venue by 6 p.m.

While you’re free to come if you don’t sign up, if you are not one of the 20, you will need to pay for your own drinks and food.

Meet some of the GaijinPot staff, share surprising stories of living in Japan while you make some new friends over Mexican tacos at the GaijinPot Meet 3 event.

When and where

The event will happen on May 11, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chile’s Mexican Grill in Harajuku, Tokyo

OZ Harajuku Building 1-8-24, Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo (Google Maps)

(Note: The address is shared with Chile’s Mexican Grill, so please head to Chile’s and look for the “Mexican Bar” and the sign for GaijinPot Meet!)

For more information, check out our events page. We can’t wait to see you there!