GaijinPot Meet 4: June Mixer and Cocktail Hour

Chat with other foreigners, swap stories with GaijinPot staff or just share a drink!

By GaijinPot Blog May 25, 2023 2 min read

Thanks to the success of our past meetups, we’re proud to announce GaijinPot Meet 4—the fourth installment in our series of casual parties for our users, aimed at those who want to network, make some new friends, or chat with other foreigners!

We’ll meet you at Ginza 300 Bar Next in Yurakucho this time. Please be sure to RSVP, as slots are limited. We will be giving three free drink tickets to those who RSVP!

In addition to meeting and chatting with other local foreigners, GaijinPot staff will be around to offer their own experiences in Japan or just to share a drink. Sometime during the event, there will be a very short presentation about the services GPlusMedia and GaijinPot offer, but mostly we’re here to have fun! This is a very casual event, so no need to worry about what to wear or bring. Come chat with us, and have a chill evening with GaijinPot!

We will also host a raffle with some small prizes during the latter half of the event! Everyone who attends will get a free ticket, but if you sign up by 11:59 p.m. on May 31, we’ll give you an extra raffle ticket when you arrive!

Sign up

Please fill out this Google Form to register! The deadline for registration is 1 p.m., June 14, 2023.

Due to the limited number of spaces available, we will send you a confirmation email to confirm that you are eligible to be one of the 40 participants. If you are one of the 40, please arrive at the venue by 6 p.m.

While you’re free to come if you don’t sign up, if you are not one of the 40, you will need to pay for your own drinks and food.

If you RSVP by 11:59 p.m. on May 31 to receive an extra ticket for our raffle!

Meet some of the GaijinPot staff, share surprising stories of living in Japan while you make some new friends over drinks, laughs and networking at the GaijinPot Meet 4 event.

When and where

The event will happen on June 15, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. GaijinPot staff will leave around 8 p.m., but the bar will remain open if you want to keep the party going!

Ginza 300 Bar Next in Yurakucho, Tokyo

B1 Murasaki Building 1-2-14 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo (Google Maps)

For more information, check out our events page. We can’t wait to see you there!