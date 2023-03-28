GaijinPot Meet: April Mingle and Free Drinks

Chat with other foreigners, swap stories with GaijinPot staff or just share a drink!

By GaijinPot Blog Mar 28, 2023 1 min read

Hello and welcome to all the foreigners living in Japan—mark your calendars and get ready for a chill evening of meeting new friends, sharing experiences and enjoying some free drinks!

We will be hosting a free party and inviting up to 50 members from the community for a chance to mingle and get to know some of the GaijinPot staff. Whether you’re new to Japan or have been here for a while, this party is open to everyone, and we guarantee you’ll have a great time.

Sign up

Please fill out this Google Form to register! The deadline for registration is 1 p.m., April 5, 2023.

Due to the limited number of spaces available, we will send you a confirmation email to confirm that you are eligible to be one of the 50 participants. If you are one of the 50, please arrive at 6 p.m. to receive your drink tickets.

While you’re free to come if you don’t sign up, if you are not one of the 50, you will need to pay for your own drinks and food.

Kick back with a few drinks, meet some of the GaijinPot staff, share your stories of living in Japan with others and make some new friends at the GaijinPot Meet events.

When and where

The event will happen on April 6, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. GaijinPot staff will leave around 8 p.m., but the bar will remain open if you want to keep the party going!

Ginza 300 Bar Next in Yurakucho, Tokyo

B1 Murasaki Building 1-2-14 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo (Google Maps)

For more information, check out our events page. We can’t wait to see you there!