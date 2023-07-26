GaijinPot Meet: August Cool Comedy

Chat with other foreigners, swap stories with GaijinPot staff or just share a drink and enjoy some English standup comedy!

By GaijinPot Blog Jul 27, 2023 2 min read

Thanks to the success of our past meetups, we’re proud to announce a brand new type of event: GaijinPot Meet Comedy Night!

This time around we’ll be meeting you at the Tokyo Comedy Bar, conveniently located near Shibuya station. In addition to our usual mingling and drinking, you’ll be treated to over 25 minutes of comedic performances by some of Tokyo’s finest comedians. Tickets are ¥1,000 (a huge discount compared to a usual show) and you’ll even get one free drink for filling out a short survey. Tokyo Comedy Bar isn’t just known for laughs—they have top-tier craft beer on tap, too. The survey will be sent to you via the ticketing system a short time after your purchase.

In addition to meeting and chatting with other local foreigners, GaijinPot staff will be around to offer their own experiences in Japan or just to have a drink and some conversation. After a short comedic warm-up, there will be a brief presentation about the services GaijinPot offers—but mostly we’re here to have fun.

So come on down, chat with us and have a hilarious evening with GaijinPot. Once we’ve had our fill of mingling—it’s comedy time!

When & Where

The event will happen on Aug. 24, 2023 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

As this is a ticketed event, please be sure to arrive on time. There is another comedy event starting right afterward that you are also welcome to attend as long as you buy a drink at the bar.

Tokyo Comedy Bar at The Renga in Shibuya.

3F The Renga, 1-5-9 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo (Google Map)

Hachiko Exit JR Shibuya station; Exit B7 Tokyo Metro Shibuya station.

Get Your Tickets!

Please click the link below to purchase your ticket. Sometime after your purchase, you will be sent a link to a short survey via the ticketing system. Complete this to make sure you get your free drink!

Get your tickets while they last!

For more information, check out our events page. We can’t wait to see you there!