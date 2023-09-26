GaijinPot Meet: October Falafel Night

Chat with other foreigners, swap stories with GaijinPot staff or just share a drink and enjoy some tasty vegetarian food!

By GaijinPot Blog Sep 26, 2023 1 min read

Thanks to the success of our past meetups, we’re proud to announce the GaijinPot Meet Falafel Night!

If you’ve ever wanted to try delicious but healthy food but weren’t sure where to go, then this is your chance. Enjoy falafel, pita, hummus, veggies and unlimited soft drinks at Falafel Brothers Roppongi—for free. Alcohol will be available at a special discount of only ¥500!

In addition to meeting and chatting with other local foreigners, GaijinPot staff will be around to mingle and connect. There will be a brief presentation about the services GaijinPot offers partway through the event—but mostly we’re here to have fun. This is a very casual event, so no need to worry about what to wear or bring. Just come on down, chat with us and have a chill evening with GaijinPot.

When & Where

The event will happen on Oct. 5, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Guests may stay after the event ends at 8 p.m., but you will be expected to purchase new food and drink. If you don’t use the discounted drink ticket during the event, you can still use it on another day.

Falafel Brothers in Roppongi

5-1-11 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo (Google Map)

How to join

Please click below to register:

Sign Up Now

The deadline for registration is 1 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2023.