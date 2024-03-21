GaijinPot Sakura Contest 2024

Spread the word and let your creativity blossom this spring!

By GaijinPot Blog Mar 21, 2024 2 min read

Are you ready to capture the beauty of Japan’s cherry blossoms and showcase your creativity to the world? Enter our exciting sakura (cherry blossom) social media photo and video contest, where you can share your stunning reels and get discovered by our vibrant community of enthusiasts.

Our contest theme is “New Spring, New Me,” which celebrates the refreshing spirit of spring and its transformative power.

From March 22 to May 10, 2024 (or until the blossoms fade), we invite you to immerse yourself in the beauty of Japan’s spring season and share your unique perspective through reels.

The Contest

What’s in it for you? Each week, we’ll select one or two outstanding Instagram reels as a winner, giving you the chance to have your content featured on GaijinPot’s social platforms. Additionally, nominees will be highlighted via stories, ensuring that your creativity receives the recognition it deserves.

We welcome reels in various categories: comedy, food, travel, lifestyle, family, fashion, art and more. As long as your content captures the essence of spring in Japan, it’s eligible for submission.

Entry Requirements:

To join the contest, here are some eligibility requirements:

Participants should be over 18 years old .

. Residing in Japan at the time of the contest.

at the time of the contest. At least 5,000 Instagram followers.

The Rules:

If you’re eligible, follow these simple rules:

Capture videos and photos in Japan during the 2024 spring season .

Ensure all content aligns with the theme “New Spring, New Me.”

Obtain permission to feature individuals in your videos/photos.

Maintain originality and hold the copyright of your submissions.

Use PG-13 soundtracks if including music from Instagram.

Use @GaijinPot on Instagram while submitting your reel.

Ready to share your masterpiece? Follow these steps:

Follow @GaijinPot on Instagram. Post your reel on Instagram and add @GaijinPot as a collaborator (not as a tag). Fill out the entry form to submit your entry: Entry Form Link .

Spread the word and let your creativity blossom this spring. Remember to use the hashtag #GaijinPotSakuraContest

Join us in celebrating the beauty of cherry blossoms and the vibrant spirit of spring in Japan!