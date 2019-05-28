GaijinPot’s 2019 Cherry Blossom Contest Winner and Top 20 Photos

Each year as Japan is flooded with cherry blossoms, so are our Instagram feeds. For the 2019 GaijinPot Cherry Blossom Contest, which ran from Mid-April to early May, we asked you to tag your best and most creative sakura shots. And we got more than 3,400 entries!
The grand prize this year was a choice of bullet train tickets or JR Passes worth more than ¥55,000. Here are our picks for the Top 20 best photos, along with our grand prize winner listed as No. 1.
2019 Top #GaijinPotSakura Photos
20. Buzzzzzzzz! #savethebees
19. Infinite yum.
S T R A W B E R R Y X M A T C H A X S A K U R A
18. Just pretty.
📱 : iPhone shot
17. Pink is in.
Should every Monday be a holiday? 😃 🗻 From the stroke of midnight Japan will welcome the new era Reiwa 令和 as Emperor Akihito abdicates his throne tonight marking the end of the Heisei 平成 era. 🗻 ゴールデンウイークにどこに旅行していますか。 私は先週末に富士山に行きました。ゴールデンウイークに仕事に行かなければなりません。今週末は足利フラワーパークに行くことがあります。 🗻 This week is called Golden week in Japan because all the days are national holidays starting from April 29. The country will be back to work from May 6. It's one of the most popular holiday seasons. In my next few posts I'll tell you about each of the following holidays- 🗻 🌸 April 29: Showa day 昭和の日 Showa no hi 🌸 May 3: Constitution Memorial Day 憲法記念日 Kenpō Kinenbi 🌸 May 4: Greenery Day みどりの日 Midori no Hi 🌸 May 5: Children's Day 子供の日 Kodomo no Hi 🗻 Its a well planned set of holidays with the weekends in between. This year next Monday (May 6) will be observed as a national holiday too because Childrens' day will be a Sunday! How fun is that? However, all that being said, I'll be working this golden week and probably travel a little bit during the weekend! 🗻 About this photo- isn't Mt. Fuji absolutely huge? It's cone shaped symmetry makes it the most special volcanic mountain.
16. Oh, the musicality.
Falling cherry blossom petals! Music: Views Musician: @iksonofficial
15. SkyTree SkyMe.
500 days to go…🇯🇵
14. Where does the sakura stop and she begin?
@m_haruu_ #genitivelightz #japan #photographyislife #photographysouls #photographyeveryday #photographylover #worldbestgram #wanderlust #shotzdelight #nipponpic #japanese #japantravel #japanesestyle #best_japan_photos #写真好きな人と繋がりたい #ファインダー越しの私の世界 #japan #tokyocameraclub #sakura2019 #hanami2019 #gaijinpotsakura
13. Kodai-ji Temple in Kyoto is gonna make us weepy.
12. You’re definitely on the right path.
【東京都・江東区仙台堀川公園】 路，一直都在 撮影日付: 2019年04月01日
11. Jet sakura.
10. Snowy blossoms — once in a lifetime!
9. Corgi blooms.
8. Sea green and Osaka Castle things.
"Twinkle" True to being ranked as one of the best sakura spots in Ōsaka, the city's castle park has dense amounts of the trees that some parts almost form roofs of the beautiful petals. This is a shot of sakura hanging over the railings near the castle's moat, and some petals have already fallen on the water, blurred out in the background.
7. Swirlin’.
【🇯🇵・埼玉県・川越市氷川神社】 桜の花びらが川に散ってしまう 撮影日付: 2019年04月07日
6. Wabi-sabi AF.
{Tokyo} One of my favourite corners in Tokyo 🙏🏼 I loved coming here last spring and came again (naively) with the intention of recreating last year's shot. But this year's sakura bonsai is quite different (swipe 👉🏻 for comparison): a reminder that life unfolds and blooms and seasons come and go, and what's gone is gone 🌸
5. Is that a damn parrot??
#ueno #uenopark #cherryblossoms #不忍池弁天堂 #japan #sakura #ig_travel #instajapan #instagramjapan #travelpics #wanderlust #instapassport #ilovejapan #lifeinjapan #VisitJapan #gaijinpotsakura #tokyocherryblossoms #tokyocameraclub #ilovesakura #mypublicart #followme #photooftheday #instagood #写真好きな人と繋がりたい #ファインダー越しの私の世界 #birdinstagram #birdwatcher #uenoatrip
4. Forlorn.
Pink Obsession #CherryBlossom #SpringFlowers #LiveCreative #SpringBlooms #HelloSpring #SpringTime #Flowerstagram #はなまっぷ #bestphoto_japan #tokyocameraclub #bestjapanpics #japan_of_insta #igersjp #photo_travelers #love_bestjapan #raw_japan #jp_gallery #japan_daytime_view #rebel_macro #gaijinpotsakura #raw_japan #jj_mobilephotography #savvysakura2019 #raw_japan #raw_flowers #hidden_igers #gaijinpottravel #current_challenges #ig_greatshot #rebels_nature
3. Hello snow-capped mountains. Hello sakura. Hello bridge. Hello Joetsu!
2. Kyoto bijin (beauty!)
Sakura watch🌸 • #instajapan #igersjp #ig_japan #instagramjapan #igersjapan #fujixseries #富士フイルム #fujifilmasia #fujifilm #fujifilmxseriesjapan #fujifilmxseries #fujifilm_xseriescommunity #pics_jp #everydayjapan #日本 #xf90mm #gaijinpottravel #japan #japantrip #savvytokyo #visitjapanjp #tokyocameraclub #東京カメラ部 #discovertokyo #gaijinpotsakura
And the grand prize winner is…
- Congrats to @elchomsky aka Noel Dela Torre who showed us the moody side of sakura with this night glorious shot. It reminds us that life goes on, even as dusk and cherry blossom petals fall.
Sakuragaokacho is the best place to go cherry blossom night viewing in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo.
Thank you to everyone who contributed and if you haven’t seen the cherry blossoms in person yet, we hope this is an inspiration to book your ticket for next year! This year’s photos completely blew us away. We also hope that you also enjoyed the sakura gift box and #gpthrowbacksakura part of the contest.
