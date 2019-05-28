GaijinPot’s 2019 Cherry Blossom Contest Winner and Top 20 Photos

And the #gaijinpotsakura grand prize goes to...

Each year as Japan is flooded with cherry blossoms, so are our Instagram feeds. For the 2019 GaijinPot Cherry Blossom Contest, which ran from Mid-April to early May, we asked you to tag your best and most creative sakura shots. And we got more than 3,400 entries!

The grand prize this year was a choice of bullet train tickets or JR Passes worth more than ¥55,000. Here are our picks for the Top 20 best photos, along with our grand prize winner listed as No. 1.

2019 Top #GaijinPotSakura Photos

20. Buzzzzzzzz! #savethebees

19. Infinite yum.

18. Just pretty.

17. Pink is in.

16. Oh, the musicality.

15. SkyTree SkyMe.

14. Where does the sakura stop and she begin?

13. Kodai-ji Temple in Kyoto is gonna make us weepy.

12. You’re definitely on the right path.

11. Jet sakura.

10. Snowy blossoms — once in a lifetime!

9. Corgi blooms.

8. Sea green and Osaka Castle things.

7. Swirlin’.

6. Wabi-sabi AF.

5. Is that a damn parrot??

4. Forlorn.

3. Hello snow-capped mountains. Hello sakura. Hello bridge. Hello Joetsu!

2. Kyoto bijin (beauty!)

And the grand prize winner is…

Congrats to @elchomsky aka Noel Dela Torre who showed us the moody side of sakura with this night glorious shot. It reminds us that life goes on, even as dusk and cherry blossom petals fall.

Thank you to everyone who contributed and if you haven’t seen the cherry blossoms in person yet, we hope this is an inspiration to book your ticket for next year! This year’s photos completely blew us away. We also hope that you also enjoyed the sakura gift box and #gpthrowbacksakura part of the contest.

