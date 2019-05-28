Explore

GaijinPot’s 2019 Cherry Blossom Contest Winner and Top 20 Photos

And the #gaijinpotsakura grand prize goes to...

Each year as Japan is flooded with cherry blossoms, so are our Instagram feeds. For the 2019 GaijinPot Cherry Blossom Contest, which ran from Mid-April to early May, we asked you to tag your best and most creative sakura shots. And we got more than 3,400 entries!

The grand prize this year was a choice of bullet train tickets or JR Passes worth more than ¥55,000. Here are our picks for the Top 20 best photos, along with our grand prize winner listed as No. 1.

2019 Top #GaijinPotSakura Photos

20. Buzzzzzzzz! #savethebees

19. Infinite yum.

S T R A W B E R R Y X M A T C H A X S A K U R A 🌸 🍓 🍵 🌸 🌸 🌱 🍓🌸 🍵 🌸 🌸 🍓 🍵🌱🌸 🌸 🍓 🍵 🌸 🌱🌸 🌸 🍵 🍓 🌸 – [ S A K U R A S E A S O N I N K Y O T O , J A P A N ] – [ #throwback T O E A R L Y A P R I L 2 0 1 9 ] – [ C H O C O B O Y S J A P A N A P R I L 2 0 1 9 T R I P ] #adventuresofthechocoboys #chocoboysgoestojapanchapter4 #moodygrams #matcha #igersjp #instagramjapan #chocoboysgoestothelandoftherisingsun #adventuresofthechocoboys👬 #iphoneonly #shotoniphone #sakura #kyoto #bestjapanpics #greentea #travelgram #travel #thecreatorclass #passionpassport #streetdreamsmag #visualambassadors #createexplore #cherryblossom #beautifuldestinations #bestvacations #instagood #ig_japan #gaijinpotsakura #photooftheday #japan

A post shared by Zyk Olivares III (@zyk_o) on

18. Just pretty.

🌸🌸🌸 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 📱 : iPhone shot • – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – . . #gaijinpotsakura #discovertokyo #rawurbanshots #lovers_nippon #exploreJPN #japan_vacations #photo_jpn #captured_streets #photomytokyo #inspirationalcultmag #createexploretakeover #art_of_japan #moodygrams #theimaged #streetdreamsmag #illgrammers #createcommune #yngkillers #focusjp #ig_japan #beautifuldestinations #way2ill #inframeph #streetphotography #xplorethestreets #ig_shotz_street_life #hypebeastjp #lovers_nippon #team_jp_ #cherryblossom

A post shared by Mariell Ukaji • マリエル (@__mayeukji) on

17. Pink is in.

Should every Monday be a holiday? 😃 🗻 From the stroke of midnight Japan will welcome the new era Reiwa 令和 as Emperor Akihito abdicates his throne tonight marking the end of the Heisei 平成 era. 🗻 ゴールデンウイークにどこに旅行していますか。 私は先週末に富士山に行きました。ゴールデンウイークに仕事に行かなければなりません。今週末は足利フラワーパークに行くことがあります。 🗻 This week is called Golden week in Japan because all the days are national holidays starting from April 29. The country will be back to work from May 6. It’s one of the most popular holiday seasons. In my next few posts I’ll tell you about each of the following holidays- 🗻 🌸 April 29: Showa day 昭和の日 Showa no hi 🌸 May 3: Constitution Memorial Day 憲法記念日 Kenpō Kinenbi 🌸 May 4: Greenery Day みどりの日 Midori no Hi 🌸 May 5: Children's Day 子供の日 Kodomo no Hi 🗻 Its a well planned set of holidays with the weekends in between. This year next Monday (May 6) will be observed as a national holiday too because Childrens’ day will be a Sunday! How fun is that? However, all that being said, I’ll be working this golden week and probably travel a little bit during the weekend! 🗻 About this photo- isn’t Mt. Fuji absolutely huge? It’s cone shaped symmetry makes it the most special volcanic mountain. 🗻 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #富士山 #mtfujijapan #mtfuji🗻 #mtfujiview #fujisan🗻 #fujiyoshida #yamanashiken #yamanashi #富士山🗻 #富士山が好き #富士吉田 #富士山綺麗 #富士山大好き #日本旅行 #日本旅行🎌 #桜🌸 #富士山と桜 #忠霊塔 #chureitopagoda #arakurayamasengenpark #beautifultravel #japantravel #travelerinjapan #gaijinpottravel #gaijinpotsakura #traveldames #japanexplorer #blushandwander

A post shared by Ilikaイリカ🇯🇵 Japan Travel Blog🗼 (@blushandwander) on

16. Oh, the musicality.

15. SkyTree SkyMe.

14. Where does the sakura stop and she begin?

13. Kodai-ji Temple in Kyoto is gonna make us weepy.

12. You’re definitely on the right path.

11. Jet sakura.

10. Snowy blossoms — once in a lifetime!

9. Corgi blooms.

8. Sea green and Osaka Castle things.

7. Swirlin’.

6. Wabi-sabi AF.

{Tokyo} One of my favourite corners in Tokyo 🙏🏼 I loved coming here last spring and came again (naively) with the intention of recreating last year’s shot. But this year’s sakura bonsai is quite different (swipe 👉🏻 for comparison): a reminder that life unfolds and blooms and seasons come and go, and what’s gone is gone 🌸 . #TheWanderingCam_Tokyo #TheWanderingCam_Japan #TheWanderingCam_Flowers – – – – – #tokyocameraclub @tokyocameraclub @visitjapanau @visitjapanjp #travelingtheworld #japan_daytime_view #team_jp_ #東京カメラ部 #visitjapanjp #icu_japan #createexploretakeover #lovers_nippon_artistic #japanloverme #architecture_lovers #fujixclub #fujifilmxseries #sharewheretofindme #storefrontcollective #sharingaworldofshops #bitsofbuildings #koffeemameya #thespacesilike #baristadaily #coffeeshopvibes #coffeeshopsoftheworld #cherryblossoms #桜 #visualarchitects #gaijinpotsakura #Coffeeshopcorners

A post shared by n a o m i 🇨🇳•🇦🇺•🇯🇵 (@thewanderingcam) on

5. Is that a damn parrot??

4. Forlorn.

3. Hello snow-capped mountains. Hello sakura. Hello bridge. Hello Joetsu!

2. Kyoto bijin (beauty!)

And the grand prize winner is…

  1. Congrats to @elchomsky aka Noel Dela Torre who showed us the moody side of sakura with this night glorious shot. It reminds us that life goes on, even as dusk and cherry blossom petals fall.

Thank you to everyone who contributed and if you haven’t seen the cherry blossoms in person yet, we hope this is an inspiration to book your ticket for next year! This year’s photos completely blew us away. We also hope that you also enjoyed the sakura gift box and #gpthrowbacksakura part of the contest.

More giveaways

Keep following us for more GaijinPot Giveaways coming up!

