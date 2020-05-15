GaijinPot’s 2020 Cherry Blossom Contest Winner and Top 10 Photos

And the #gaijinpotsakura2020 grand prize goes to...

By GaijinPot Blog May 15, 2020 3 min read

It was a unique year for the 2020 GaijinPot Cherry Blossom Contest, which ran from early March to late April. Japan was lucky enough to see the sakura begin to bloom much earlier in the season than past years, however, the loathed coronavirus outbreak meant we were required to stay home during the peak of the season. We would like to thank all who participated in the contest with your beautiful cherry blossom photos, they definitely uplifted our spirits during these hard times!

The grand prize this year was a pair of round-trip Shinkansen tickets to your destination of choice (which can be claimed at any time). An exclusive GaijinPot Sakura Gift Box will be gifted to the lucky second, third, and fourth prize winners, and the winner of our Facebook re-share contest will receive a pair of seven-day JR Passes! Here are our picks for the top photos, along with our grand prize winner listed as No. 1.

Top #GaijinPotSakura2020 Photos

10. Sakura rain.

9. A silent park.

8. A classic shot.

7. Petal floor during golden hour.

6. Sakura street.

5. Essential blossom walk.

4. Dreamy flashbacks.

4. In this together, a unique time to be alive.

3. #StayAtHome, a timeless beauty.

2. Night bloom, reflections and mother moon.

And the grand prize winner is…

1. Congrats to @pramudyakevin who perfectly reflected this years sakura season with this moody shot featuring a mask and all. A great reminder that we are all still connected with each other and the cherry blossoms through one form or another.

Thank you again to everyone who contributed and if you didn’t get the chance to see the cherry blossoms in person this year, there is always next year. For those overseas, we hope this inspired you to book your ticket to Japan when traveling is back! This year’s photos completely blew us away, we look forward to seeing your sakura snaps next year again!

Keep following us for more GaijinPot Giveaways coming up!