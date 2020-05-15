GaijinPot’s 2020 Cherry Blossom Contest Winner and Top 10 Photos

It was a unique year for the 2020 GaijinPot Cherry Blossom Contest, which ran from early March to late April. Japan was lucky enough to see the sakura begin to bloom much earlier in the season than past years, however, the loathed coronavirus outbreak meant we were required to stay home during the peak of the season. We would like to thank all who participated in the contest with your beautiful cherry blossom photos, they definitely uplifted our spirits during these hard times!
The grand prize this year was a pair of round-trip Shinkansen tickets to your destination of choice (which can be claimed at any time). An exclusive GaijinPot Sakura Gift Box will be gifted to the lucky second, third, and fourth prize winners, and the winner of our Facebook re-share contest will receive a pair of seven-day JR Passes! Here are our picks for the top photos, along with our grand prize winner listed as No. 1.
Top #GaijinPotSakura2020 Photos
10. Sakura rain.
9. A silent park.
8. A classic shot.
7. Petal floor during golden hour.
My fav time of the day …the Sakura petals strewn around by the rain at Golden hour!
6. Sakura street.
5. Essential blossom walk.
#spring #GaijinPotSakura2020 #stayathome #cherryblossoms
4. Dreamy flashbacks.
4. In this together, a unique time to be alive.
𝑯𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒊𝒌𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 🕊️🌸 Something to remember during all this chaos, it's normal to feel overwhelmed, but we must remember that this is such a unique time to be alive. We are all going through this together. . 桜の中に 大仏様が #春 しか出会えない風景だね🌸 この世の中で起こったこと みんなで一緒に乗り越えることが出来ますように🙏 こんな時だからこそ、できることがあるはずです💫
3. #StayAtHome, a timeless beauty.
2. Night bloom, reflections and mother moon.
"Come see the cherry trees of a water constellation and the round key of the rapid universe, come touch the fire of instantaneous blue, come before its petals are consumed". ~ Pablo Neruda, 100 Love Sonnets 📸: March 24, 2019 #GaijinPotSakura2020
And the grand prize winner is…
1. Congrats to @pramudyakevin who perfectly reflected this years sakura season with this moody shot featuring a mask and all. A great reminder that we are all still connected with each other and the cherry blossoms through one form or another.
Sakura, Corona and Social Media . . . Stay Safe everyone, hope everything will get better soon ✨
Thank you again to everyone who contributed and if you didn’t get the chance to see the cherry blossoms in person this year, there is always next year. For those overseas, we hope this inspired you to book your ticket to Japan when traveling is back! This year’s photos completely blew us away, we look forward to seeing your sakura snaps next year again!
Keep following us for more GaijinPot Giveaways coming up!