GaijinPot’s 2020 Cherry Blossom Contest Winner and Top 10 Photos

And the #gaijinpotsakura2020 grand prize goes to...

By 3 min read

It was a unique year for the 2020 GaijinPot Cherry Blossom Contest, which ran from early March to late April. Japan was lucky enough to see the sakura begin to bloom much earlier in the season than past years, however, the loathed coronavirus outbreak meant we were required to stay home during the peak of the season. We would like to thank all who participated in the contest with your beautiful cherry blossom photos, they definitely uplifted our spirits during these hard times!

The grand prize this year was a pair of round-trip Shinkansen tickets to your destination of choice (which can be claimed at any time). An exclusive GaijinPot Sakura Gift Box will be gifted to the lucky second, third, and fourth prize winners, and the winner of our Facebook re-share contest will receive a pair of seven-day JR Passes! Here are our picks for the top photos, along with our grand prize winner listed as No. 1.

Top #GaijinPotSakura2020 Photos

10. Sakura rain.

View this post on Instagram

#gaijinpotsakura2020

A post shared by @ ganconer8 on

9. A silent park.

View this post on Instagram

These days✨

A post shared by Olga (@olga.yunakova) on

8. A classic shot.

7. Petal floor during golden hour.

6. Sakura street.

5. Essential blossom walk.

4. Dreamy flashbacks.

4. In this together, a unique time to be alive.

View this post on Instagram

𝑯𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒊𝒌𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 🕊️🌸 Something to remember during all this chaos, it's normal to feel overwhelmed, but we must remember that this is such a unique time to be alive. We are all going through this together. . 桜の中に 大仏様が #春 しか出会えない風景だね🌸 この世の中で起こったこと みんなで一緒に乗り越えることが出来ますように🙏 こんな時だからこそ、できることがあるはずです💫 . . . #traveler#genic_mag#instalike#gopro#filmwalkr#wanderlust#genic_trip#genic_japan#女子旅#カメラ女子 #タビジョ#写真好きな人と繋がりたい#写真撮ってる人と繋がりたい#photooftheday#art_of_japan_#instagood#ptk_japan#tabigenic#team_jp_#japan_of_insta#jp_gallery#花好きな人と繋がりたい#旅ジェニック#GaijinPotSakura2020#JTBで旅したい#jalan_sakura2020#みんなの写真で旅しよう#thebphoto#エア旅行

A post shared by ☾maria (@divinemaria) on

3. #StayAtHome, a timeless beauty.

View this post on Instagram

Window into another world #gaijinpotsakura2020

A post shared by Mandy (@6_diamonds_stormy) on

2. Night bloom, reflections and mother moon.

And the grand prize winner is…

1. Congrats to @pramudyakevin who perfectly reflected this years sakura season with this moody shot featuring a mask and all. A great reminder that we are all still connected with each other and the cherry blossoms through one form or another.

Thank you again to everyone who contributed and if you didn’t get the chance to see the cherry blossoms in person this year, there is always next year. For those overseas, we hope this inspired you to book your ticket to Japan when traveling is back! This year’s photos completely blew us away, we look forward to seeing your sakura snaps next year again!

Keep following us for more GaijinPot Giveaways coming up!

