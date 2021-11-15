Get a Jump Start on These 2022 Teaching Jobs in Japan

Don’t wait to apply for teaching jobs this year. Schools are hiring ahead of schedule for 2022, and as you know: the early bird gets the worm! These big names in teaching are lining up hires now!

By Doc Kane Nov 15, 2021 8 min read

Many of us start our careers in Japan in the classroom. Some teach as a passion, some of us travel in and out. Some leave altogether after a few years. I’m still at it, for now, myself, but the last two years have been tricky for teachers, right?

Online teaching, private student cancellations, and a host of other problems have made many question the profession. But it’s also opened several opportunities—particularly for those who are eager to start their teaching careers or those who are still at it.

If either of these positions sounds like you, then… watch this space. Schools of all sorts are shifting their game for 2022, which could bode very well for you, dear job hunter.

Now, on with the list!

Public school ALT

This month, let’s kick off the series with a company that’s casting a pretty darn wide net: Altia. With a track record of 20 years in Japan’s public school systems, Altia has carved out a niche for itself in the assistant language teacher (ALT) market. As a result, they have a bevy of openings for teachers already in Japan and those still overseas.

If you’ve got a fraction of Japanese under your belt, are a quick read and would love the opportunity to work in Aichi or in any of the other locations where help is needed, you’ll want to check them out as soon as you can.

Jobs are available in:

Fukui Prefecture

Mie Prefecture

Nagano Prefecture

Shiga Prefecture

Hiroshima

Gifu Prefecture

Okayama

Shizuoka Prefecture

There are also a limited number of spots in sought-after Osaka, Kyoto and the greater Kansai area.

In this role, you’ll be working as an assistant to licensed teachers in the Japanese public school system and will primarily be helping your classroom teacher ensure the overall lesson is enjoyable and energetic.

Working as an ALT is an excellent way to transition to Japan as a teacher because instead of handling everything on your own, you’re able to learn by doing (and watching) without having to draw up lesson plans right out of the gate. So it’s a pretty solid way to get started with teaching here in Japan.

Like each of the schools in this month’s list, Altia wants to get ahead of the game for April 2022, and if you’re overseas, that means you’ll want to get moving on your paperwork. The good news is Altia is open to sponsoring visas, and they also provide housing and vehicle assistance (golden opportunities for speeding up a move here).

On top of the monthly salary, they toss in an annual bonus to sweeten the pot. Ready to throw your hat in the ring?

To be considered a competitive applicant, you’ll want to be a native English speaker with basic conversational Japanese, have a bachelor’s degree in hand and some previous teaching or ALT experience in Japan (or elsewhere). Also, since driving is likely given the location of these positions, you’ll want to be comfortable behind the wheel.

So, what say you? Ready to give it a shot?



Engaging Public School ALT - Aichi and surrounding areas Company: Altia Central

Altia Central Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥255,000 / Month (Depending on qualifications and experience) / Plus annual bonus

¥240,000 ~ ¥255,000 / Month (Depending on qualifications and experience) / Plus annual bonus Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Prior ESL, eikaiwa, ALT or experience teaching young learners preferred.

1-to-1 English instructor

Let’s stay in Aichi Prefecture for this next listing. This time in Nagoya, and a bit of shift from the classroom and younger students to the learning studio and one-on-one lessons with adults, and look at Gaba.

“Learning studios” are Gaba’s spin on the teaching center, and in these studios, you’ll work one-on-one with professionals and hobbyists, helping them with their English language learning.

Aside from having the rare opportunity to create your schedule, Gaba also provides teachers with a neat opportunity to work with students across a broad spectrum of backgrounds. Everyone from homemakers to travelers, CEOs, and everyone in between is a client at Gaba, which means the types of conversations and lesson plans will be as varied as their stories and interests.

Native-level proficiency in written and spoken English is required, and advanced training certification like CELTA, TEFL or TESOL will likely earn you bonus points.

If you’re looking for a flexible schedule or want to earn as much as time permits, check out opportunities in the land of Toyota—Nagoya!

1-to-1 English Instructor - Nagoya Company: Gaba

Gaba Salary: 40-minute lesson rates of ¥1500 ~ ¥2200

40-minute lesson rates of ¥1500 ~ ¥2200 Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan -Valid working visa required for immediate start

-Must include a cover letter

-Must update resume to include home station

-Read and agree to Gaba's Information handling policy for Applicants

English instructors in Shiga

Have you ever heard of Shiga? Cool place. It’s a bit west of Nagoya, nestled in the mountains and birthplace to my lovely wife. I like it there. It’s peaceful. And, it’s a great place to teach if you’re a little more interested in the quieter side of Japan while still taking home a paycheck from one of the education industry’s most prominent players—Nova.

Like, Gaba, students at Nova come from various backgrounds. In this position, you’ll have the opportunity to teach both adults and young children with diverse language abilities online and in the classroom.

All teaching sessions are school-based, with shifts between 1:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekends and national holidays. Because weekends and weekday evenings are the busiest times at this office, you’ll want to ensure that the schedule is doable before applying.

Also, given that Nova is a big shop, it’s worth mentioning there are openings throughout the country. So, if Shiga doesn’t work for you, there are several additional positions you can read about on their GaijinPot company page.

Nova offers a guaranteed schedule and a fixed number of lessons each week, so if you’re looking for a regular schedule, that’s an excellent advantage to this post. Speaking of bonuses, they’re also running a special offer—up to ¥300,000 for qualified domestic applicants selected for priority placement in select locations.

Ready to pack your bags for beautiful Shiga? Lake Biwa is calling!

English Instructors - Shiga Company: Nova

Nova Salary: Up to ¥2,590 / Per hour (Depends on the type of lesson.)

Up to ¥2,590 / Per hour (Depends on the type of lesson.) Location: Shiga, Japan

Shiga, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

-Must have a bachelor's degree

Full-time English teacher for kids

We’ve talked a bit about teaching positions catering mainly to adults, with a smattering of exposure to younger audiences. But in this role, it’s all about the kids. And, if you’ve been in Japan for some time now, you’ve likely heard of the second-largest private education group in Japan, Yaruki Switch Group.

Yakuri is actually seven brands in total, with four in the English education sector: Kids Duo, WinBe, Kids Duo International and iKids Star. Currently, they’re hiring throughout greater Tokyo for positions for its Kids Duo schools.

At Kids Duo, you’ll be helping build the confidence of students through interactive games and activities. Sometimes you’ll lead, and other times you’ll support your colleagues. Arts & crafts, music, dance and social studies are among the cool things kids learn at Kids Duo.

Benefits include a competitive monthly salary, full training and relocation support, and a ¥100,000 sign-up bonus if you sign up for a second year. You also get ten days of paid leave, visa sponsorship and renewal.

If you consider yourself a good blend of performer and educator, Kid’s Duo might have a spot for you.

Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher (Greater Tokyo Area) Company: Yaruki Switch Group (Kids Duo / WinBe / Kids Duo International)

Yaruki Switch Group (Kids Duo / WinBe / Kids Duo International) Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications Ok -Minimum two-Year Associates Degree OR Unrestricted Working Visa

-Able to commit to (at minimum) a 1-year full-time contract

-Prior experience with children (teaching or otherwise) preferred

-Prior experience with children (teaching or otherwise) preferred

-Must be team-oriented, flexible and able to adapt to a highly active work environment

English conversation teacher

Aeon, with 80,000 currently enrolled students, needs your help. They’re looking for English teachers throughout their network of 250 schools to teach both children and adults.

If hired for full-time positions, you’ll earn ¥275,000 a month, paid training and paid vacation, health and pension benefits and a single-occupancy apartment (furnished!) with rent capped at ¥55,000 a month. Plus, three weeks of paid leave. This is an excellent opportunity, folks.

To qualify for a position with Aeon, you’ll need native English skills, an accredited university degree and a current visa for work. Aeon is open to sponsoring visa renewals.

Sounds sweet, right? I’d get moving on this one.

AEON - English Conversation Teacher Company: Aeon

Aeon Salary: ¥275,000 ~ ¥275,000 / Month

¥275,000 ~ ¥275,000 / Month Location: All Japan

All Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Share this Job Apply Here

Full-time English teacher for children

It’s a great month to find a teaching job, no? Well, Here’s one more for you: Benesee BE Studio.

Is it important to be yourself? To be the person you want to be? Benessee believes so, and that belief permeates their entire thinking. The company operates on the maxim that every child is different and aims to help foster growth in today’s youngsters that transcends language and communication.

If that sounds like something you agree with and you’re looking for a position in Tokyo, Benessee wants to hear from you.

As a full-time English teacher, you’ll be working in a classroom environment with students typically below the age of 12. You’ll put into play lesson plans crafted for you (always a good thing if work/life balance is important) for the instruction of small manageable groups.

Aside from actual teaching, you’ll be responsible for the set-up and teardown of the teaching space, as well as dealing with customer service issues that may pop up throughout the day.

To qualify for this role, your English must be native (or native-level), you must currently be in Japan and be able to teach lessons running 40 to 60 minutes long. You’ll also need a valid work visa and be able to travel to Tokyo for interviews.

Full and part-time positions are available.

Full-time English Teacher for Children (Tokyo and surrounding area) Company: Benesse BE Studio

Benesse BE Studio Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month

¥240,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan -Experience and passion for teaching children

-Experience teaching English in Japan

-Currently have permission to work in Japan

-Team Player: can communicate and work well with others Share this Job Apply Here

That’s it for this month. A lot to consider, right?

A final note. Getting a position with some of these big schools in Japan is often quite challenging. Competition is fierce given the relative security these positions lend to teachers simply because of brand prowess.

So if teaching is your bag, and you’ve yet to snag an opportunity with one of these big resume-building companies, now is the time to hustle!

Cheers for now. See you next month!