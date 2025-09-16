Get Free Drinks in Japan With New Vending Machine App

Download this vending machine app and enjoy three free drinks in Japan. You might need it if you're ever short on change.

By GaijinPot Blog Sep 17, 2025 2 min read

Japan is famous for its vending machines, and Suntory is basically bribing you to try theirs. We’re not trying to be all “For relaxing times, make it Suntory time,” but free drinks are hard to say no to.

Especially in this brutal heat and humidity, or when all you’ve got is one of those janky ¥500 coins with silver in the center that somehow don’t work anywhere, the idea of grabbing a cold drink for nothing sounds pretty good.

With the new Jihanpi app, you can use three free drink coupons—just tap your phone at a vending machine and grab a tasty beverage to wash down all that famichiki and melon pan.

How the Promotion Works

When you download the Jihanpi app (iOS or Android), complete SMS verification and link a payment method, Suntory automatically gives you three free drink coupons.

Each coupon can be used for any drink priced up to ¥300, which covers almost everything, from Boss Coffee to mineral water and energy drinks.

To use them, look for vending machines with the blue “ピ” (Pi) logo.

Open the app, hold your phone against the NFC reader on the machine and select your drink. One of your free coupons will cover the price. You can use all three at once or save them for later.

Who Can Do It?

This promotion is open to anyone in Japan with a compatible smartphone. There are no residency or ID checks, but you’ll need:

A phone that can receive SMS messages in Japan (tourists may need a local SIM or roaming plan).

A payment method to register in the app (Credit cards, Apple Pay/Google Pay, PayPay, etc.).

A phone with NFC (contactless) support. Most modern phones will work.

This is a one-time offer per user, so you can’t game the system by reinstalling the app. You can also just delete the app after you score your free drinks.

How Long Is It Good For?

The look of someone who wastes freebies on water.

Japanese blogs mention that the campaign will run until January 25, 2026. If you’re in Japan now, that means you’ve got plenty of time to grab your freebies.

Suntory has about 100,000 vending machines with the Jihanpi system and aims to expand that number to 150,000 by the end of 2025. This means that whether you’re in Tokyo, Osaka Kyoto or even smaller towns, chances are you’ll come across a machine where you can redeem your free drinks.

Are three free drinks worth the hassle? What are your favorites? Let us know in the comments below.