Ski and Travel Jobs in Japan: A Winter Wonderland Adventure

This month, it's all about the peaks and slopes with job opportunities in Japan that'll have you eagerly leaving the office or classroom behind. Get ready to experience some of the finest powder in the country. Strap in and let's go!

By Doc Kane Oct 18, 2023 5 min read

There are lots of mountains in Japan. I live on one. Maybe you do, too. For those who love snow, Japan might be as close to heaven as you can get while alive on this little rock we call home. So, this month, let’s venture skyward.

If we’re lucky, maybe we can help you line up a job that’s as good for your wallet as it is for your soul.

No Ordinary Snow Monkey (Nagano)

Snow-seeking hospitality lovers with a desire to work in central Japan have a cool opportunity this month with Snow Monkey resorts. Part of the Machinovate Group, whose mission is to revitalize and innovate the traditional Japanese town, Snow Monkey needs operations staff for its popular restaurants and hotels in Nagano.

Visa sponsorship and relocation expenses within Japan are available for this role (in the hotel), which will have you interacting with guests, maintaining a tidy facility and handling minor social media duties. If working in the restaurant, you’ll be serving food and drinks, handling the register and supporting the kitchen staff with routine tasks.

You’ll work only five days a week, which will give you ample time for outdoor activities. Machinovate also has positions as tour operators in Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Hokkaido if that’s more your speed—Mandarin and Thai language skills are particularly in need!

Operations staff at Hotel and Restaurant in Nagano (support relocation cost) Company: Machinovate

Machinovate Salary: 250,000 to ¥300,000 per month (negotiable).

250,000 to ¥300,000 per month (negotiable). Location: Nagano, Japan

Nagano, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan If relocating to Yamanouchi town is necessary, the company offers support of up to ¥100,000 to cover relocation expenses. Apply Here

Chinese Language Speaker with a Passion for Hospitality? (Hokkaido)

Love the Japanese hospitality business, but consider yourself more of a Japanese “inn” person than a Japanese “hotel” person? Ivy Hospitality may have what you’re looking for—especially if you have skills in Mandarin or Cantonese and need help relocating.

Ivy has two main needs right now: front desk staff for its hotel in Niseko, where you’ll work nights and operations staff at their Jozankei Inn property, where the duties will include manning the front desk and working within the restaurant. Strong language skills are critical in these positions; you’ll also need to be comfortable with your Japanese. Those with only a little hospitality experience are also welcome to apply.

Hotel Operation Staff (Front Desk & Restaurant Service) Company: Ivy Hospitality

Ivy Hospitality Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable

¥210,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK Proficiency in Chinese and Cantonese is appreciated.

A minimum of one year's experience in the hospitality industry is preferred. Familiarity with Japanese business culture and the essence of its hospitality is essential. Confidence in delivering high-quality service to our customers is a must. Apply Here

Custom Ski Villa? Yes, Please. (Hokkaido)

Let’s stay in Hokkaido for a moment. The incredibly cool Annupuri Properties in Niseko is looking to add to its property management team to ensure the smooth running of its super stylish luxury villas. You’re hooked already, right? Because if your Japanese is top-notch, you’ve got a Japanese driver’s license and need a position that will sponsor a visa, you should get on this one—pronto.

Essentially, your job at Annupuri will be coordinating guest arrivals and departures, handling reviews, inspecting the villas regularly to ensure they’re in tip-top shape, and working with maintenance teams to nail down everything in between. Not literally, but you get the idea, right? This position will have you use your Japanese language skills and your problem-solving skills day in and day out. In return, you’ll get benefits that include on-site housing, a ski lift pass and a salary worth bragging about. Go, go, go!

Ski Villa Property Management & Guest Relations Company: Annupuri Properties

Annupuri Properties Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan A valid Japan driver’s license is required. Apply Here

Help Travelers Every Step of the Way (Hokkaido)

Rounding out the snow professionals’ jobs this month is Hokkaido’s Whiteroom Japan. At Whiteroom, you’ll have the opportunity to “work within” every aspect of the company’s ski, snowboarding and travel business. That means that from April to November, your work will have you managing incoming inquiries as well as handling bookings and sales. Come wintertime, you’ll be waist-deep within Whiteroom’s entire guest services operation.

To manage guest expectations successfully, you’ll need to have a passion for skiing and snowboarding, skills in both Japanese and English and the ability to sell. Got all this? Snag this one quick!

Sales & Guest Services Agent Company: Whiteroom Japan

Whiteroom Japan Salary: From ¥250,000

From ¥250,000 Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK Apply Here

Gifu Has Great Mountains, Too! (Gifu)

Let’s ski out of jobs on the slopes and jump into the classroom. There is plenty this time of year. And, as this job is in Gifu, you’ll still be able to pack your gear and head off to the mountains after completing your day teaching the kids at Michigan English School.

By the way, reach out right away on this one if you’re available—they’re looking for teachers to dip into training rather quickly. To be competitive, you’ll need a four-year degree and some basic level Japanese, as well as experience teaching English and the ability to motivate a room full of children. Benefits include access to company vehicles, the opportunity for ongoing training, access to furnished apartments and visa sponsorship. Yay!

Full-Time Native English Teacher Company: Michigan English School

Michigan English School Salary: ¥250,000 / Month

¥250,000 / Month Location: Gifu, Japan

Gifu, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK Apply Here

Teach During the Day, Unwind in Hot Springs at Night (Gunma)

Last up: Gunma Prefecture. And that means hiking, skiing, white water rafting and (my favorite) onsens (hot springs). There’s also M’s English—and they need someone with a driver’s license and a bachelor’s degree to kick off a teaching assignment beginning January 2024.

Visa sponsorship and a solid pay rate are just part of the package in this role that’ll have you teaching English to folks of all ages across the Takasaki/Maebashi area. M’s goes beyond the typical, with STEAM classes, extracurriculars and instruction in other languages. Plus, they also plan numerous field trips throughout the area that’ll keep you out and about.

You’ll mainly teach from Tuesday to Saturday, with an additional six Sundays or Mondays per year. A few other things: M’s will help you find an apartment when you arrive, provide overtime pay and bonuses for professional certifications and offer up to six weeks of paid vacation and access to a company car. Not a bad dealio.

Native English Teacher (Pre-K - Adult) Company: M's English School

M's English School Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month

¥220,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month Location: Gunma, Japan

Gunma, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Must be a native English speaker.

Must be able to start in January or February 2024.

Must have a driver's license and be able to obtain a Japanese driver's license.

Must have a 4-year degree (bachelor's or higher).

Must have teaching experience. Apply Here

Brrr. I’m cold already. There is too much snow in my life from too many years in Chicago and Minnesota. If all this talk of snow, powder, mountains, moguls and jobs available in Japan sounds good, seize these opportunities. See you next month, job hunters!