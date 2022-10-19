Good Money, Better Job Opportunities in Japan for October

Career opportunities for early and storied professionals in IT, Education and Travel! Even a chance to relocate to the US!

By Doc Kane Oct 19, 2022 5 min read

You may not know it, but there are several high-end postings on GaijinPot each month that could use your attention. And, if this column is new to you and you’ve been racking up experience outside education, I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised by what’s available out there.

IT gigs are a-plenty, and benefits and salaries are shifting along with the shifting demand for the marketplace to pay attention to these two very important markers of good work.

I’m also seeing a lot of available remote opportunities and negotiable salaries (which are always good to see). But, most of all, I’m seeing well-paying jobs that don’t require a decade of experience and N1 Japanese skills.

This month, let’s take a look at a few of ’em. Stay tuned for more.

Innovate full-time as a Web Engineer

Senior Web engineer with a desire to architect with a fully distributed team? The U.S. headquartered Scopic needs a full-timer with a penchant for multitasking across various projects to come aboard and get cooking with coding.

To get access to this sweet gig, you’ll need more than four years of software development experience and a host of other skills, like chops with one or more programming languages, such as PHP Node.js, Python, C#, GoLang, etc. Top-notch database design skills and the ability to dance in various cloud environments will also place you on top of the heap.

If you consider yourself an innovator, currently reside in Japan, and want to join a growing team, this sounds like the perfect opportunity to do just that! Oh, and did I mention no Japanese skills are required?!

UX designer for games

If you’re a UX designer with an eye on the AR space, you likely know about Niantic and their babies: Pokemon GO, Ingress and Pikmin Bloom. Well, they’re looking for someone with strong visual design skills and a portfolio of work behind them to help create user interaction design systems, UX wireframes and interface designs for current and future projects.

You’ll work closely with a pod of engineers, product professionals, and artists to build the next generation of cool, real-world/AR experiences, and you’ll be able to apply your N2 level or higher skills to this fantastic opportunity in a highly diversified team. Apply now, so we can all look forward to seeing your work and creative genius in the future!

Embedded software engineer, is that you?

Keeping to IT-related work here for a minute, let’s switch things up to firmware and an excellent opportunity for an embedded software engineer at AR’S in Kanagawa.

If you’ve at least three years of C/C# (prerarferably in embedded systems) and are fluent in either Japanese or English, you’ll already have some of the basics for this gig. You’ll be in even better shape if you’ve also got skills with wireless technologies like Bluetooth, Zigbee, and 802.15.4 and familiarity with ARM Cortex-M series controllers.

AR plans to open a Tokyo office in 2023, but for now, you’d be working with a team of international co-workers and on various projects with clients in academia and the corporate world. This is a full-time position with flex-time available–get in there while it’s hot.

Build cool trips for travelers to Japan

Inbound destination management company (DMC), Beauty of Japan, is looking for a bi-lingual luxury travel designer to create and manage free independent traveler programs with every customer saying, “wow.”

You’ll manage the entire trip from soup to nuts from their Tokyo office and work with everyone from trade partners, suppliers and customers worldwide. Your clients will be rarin’ to see Japan again (or, for the very first time) now that the borders are again open to this beautiful country some call home.

If you have two years of DMC experience already on your resume, a hospitality mindset, and a passion for promoting Japan, Beauty of Japan would love to hear from you.

New life as a director in good ol’ USA

Want your next opportunity to take you out of Japan while still working closely with what makes the country hum? Link Japan Careers is searching for a highly experienced director to take the reins on all aspects of business development and operations that’ll have you diving deep into the Japanese educational sector.

Given the scope of this role and salary, responsibilities will cover the gamut of an operation of this size. For example, you’ll work with the board, oversee the firm’s financial performance, implement the overall management scheme, and act as a spokesperson for the company in the U.S.

Proven management experience at this level is, of course, expected, as is the ability to see and plan for the broader future of the company. Link Japan Careers places assistant language teachers (ALTs) positions throughout Japan with Link Interac. Salt Lake City and lots of snow beckon. Ready to toss your hat across the ocean?

International sales for cats

Last up this month–pets. And an opportunity to work with a Japanese firm with a history of 217 years. Inaba holds a 50% share of the Japanese market for wet cat food and needs an international sales pro to help gain even more market share and bring its iconic brand into even more homes. Sound like you, go-getter?

You’ll support development in the EU (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, etc.) and act as a bridge between these regional offices and Tokyo. Ideally, you’ll come to the table with experience in a fast-paced business environment, a B2B or B2C sales background, and a general interest in the pet food industry. Given your focus will be on the EU, language skills in either German, French, or English will be fine, and any level of Japanese will be great.

Visa sponsorship and salary are open to negotiation as you’d expect being a sales gig. Whaddya say, pet lover?

Once again, IT skills for the win. Look around, see what’s out there. Learn something new. So much of it is available for the gettin’ for free. Join some coding teams. Then, come back here and steal a gig that just may change your life.

Until next time! Cheers.