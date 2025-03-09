Discover the best graduate schools in Japan for English-speaking students. Earn a degree in Japan without Japanese fluency!

By Matthew Coslett Mar 10, 2025 5 min read

Japan’s universities are becoming more international, with top schools like the University of Tokyo and Kyoto University regularly ranking among the world’s best. However, the language barrier can be a major hurdle, especially since the highest level of the JLPT (N1) is challenging even for some native speakers. To attract top talent globally, Japan has been expanding its all-English graduate programs, allowing students to earn a degree without Japanese fluency. If you’re considering studying in Japan, we’ve put together a list of the top 10 graduate schools in Japan for English-speaking students.

And if you’re worried about adjusting to life in Japan, don’t worry—GaijinPot provides support to help make the transition as smooth as possible.

1. University of Tokyo (Todai)

Autumn gingko trees lead to the historical auditorium at the University of Tokyo.

In Japan’s capital, the University of Tokyo attracts students from all over the world to study in one of the most exciting cities in the world. As Kanto is also Japan’s most international prefecture, its largest university offers lots of courses taught in English.

Example Fields Economics Environmental Sciences Global Science Civil Engineering and Infrastructure Studies Agricultural Development Studies (IPADS) International Health Intelligent Information Processing

2. Nagoya University

Nagoya University

For those looking for a big city with small-town vibes, Nagoya is a popular option. The university is located in the east of the city, with a dedicated underground station, making accessing it a breeze.

The crown of the university’s international education programs is the Global 30 (G30 program) International programs, which invite undergraduate and graduate students from around the world to study in English.

Appropriately for a university located in the heart of Japan’s industrial region, the university offers several programs in Engineering and Natural Sciences, as well as social sciences and humanities such as Law, Economics and Asian cultural Studies.

Example Fields Engineering Physics Earth and Environmental Sciences Physics and Mathematics Public Health Economics and Business Administration Linguistics and Cultural Studies

3. Kyoto University

Kyoto University

Based in Japan’s cultural heartland of Kyoto, Kyoto University is based near Demachiyanagi Station, a short distance from many of Kyoto’s most attractive temples. Kyoto has long attracted graduates interested in the cultural and academic sides of Japan.

The university provides English-taught programs in engineering, agriculture and science.

Example Fields Global Markets/Local Creativities Urban and Regional Development Agricultural Sciences — For the Global Future of Life, Food and the Environment Intelligence Science and Technology Primatology and Wildlife Research

4. Osaka University

Osaka University’s Toyonaka Campus.

Osaka University offers an attractive campus in one of Japan’s most exciting cities. What more is there to say, except that the university offers courses in both popular and more niche fields in English, letting students pick exactly what they want to study. Osaka University offers English-language graduate programs in science, engineering and economics and others.

Example Fields Theoretical and Empirical Economics Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Macromolecular Science, Earth and Space Science Environmental Engineering Biomechanical Engineering, Propulsion Engineering Computer Science

5. Kobe University

Based in the hills around Kansai’s trendiest towns, Kobe University is a popular choice for students who value chic cafes and trendy patisseries as well as serious study.

For foreign students, it is known for its Global Graduate Programs.

Example Fields Health Sciences Medical Research Agricultural Science SESAMI (Strategic entrepreneurship, sustainability alliance management and strategic management) Development Policy

6. Hokkaido University

Japan’s northernmost island is known for its nature and skiing opportunities. Appropriately for a place with so much nature, Hokkaido University offers English-taught classes in environmental science, life sciences and others.

Example Fields Agriscience Frontiers Chemistry and Materials Science Global Environmental Management Science

7. Kyushu University

Kyushu is the southernmost of Japan’s four main islands. The area is known for active volcanoes like Mount Aso, hot spring resorts like Beppu and Yufuin, and historic sites like Nagasaki’s Peace Park. It is also known for its English graduate programs in humanities and science/technology.

Example Fields Japanese Humanities Sustainable Architecture and Urban Systems Young Leaders’ Program Science Asia Health Sciences

8. Keio University

Located in central Tokyo, Keio University is right in the heart of the capital’s economic and business zone. Appropriately, it has a business-focused selection of courses, including business and commerce and global law-focused courses.

Example Fields Taxation Policy and Management Advanced Robotics System Design and Management Global Legal Practice

9. Tohoku University

Tohoku University, located in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, is known as one of Japan’s top research institutions. Because of this, the area near the university is a great place to spend time exchanging ideas in the nearby green spaces, like Aobayama Park and Hirosegawa River.

The university features English-taught graduate programs in Literature, Economics and Disaster Prevention, especially through its renowned Future Global Leadership program.

Example Fields English Literature Global Program in Economics and Management Materials Science and Engineering Disaster Prevention Environmental Security

10. Waseda University

Waseda University

Waseda University is one of Japan’s most prestigious private universities, known for its academic excellence, global outlook, and rich history. Located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, Waseda provides easy access to Japan’s economic and cultural hubs, making it an ideal place for both academic and professional growth.

The university offers a wide range of programs across various disciplines, with strong research in fields like political science, literature and engineering.

Example Fields Asian Economic Integration and Law Japanese Literary and Cultural Studies Educational Innovation and Communication Studies Mathematical Sciences

If you are now thinking about studying in Japan, it is time to consider your research interests and look for supervisors and programs that match them. Also, remember that each university has its strengths, related industry partners and specialized facilities.

How about the international graduate students out there? How are you enjoying your course and your university? Any advice for wannabe students? Let us know in the comments.