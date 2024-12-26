Here's what you need to know about grocery delivery services in Japan.

By Elizabeth Sok Dec 27, 2024 7 min read

Getting used to living in Japan occasionally means re-learning how to do basic, everyday tasks like grocery shopping. Sure, you can put your trust in Japanese supermarket memes to tell you where to shop. But, you can also go for what’s most convenient. And, sometimes, that means not leaving your home at all and making use of English-friendly services. We’ve put together a handy list of grocery delivery services in Japan to meet your nutritional needs regardless of where you live (almost).

Green Co-op specializes in connecting consumers with producers. From meats, fish and produce to cosmetic goods and daily necessities, this non-profit organization values sustainable eating. One of the benefits of Green Co-op is that you can join with friends and family in group accounts. This means everyone avoids double-paying for fees. But, this special offer depends on everyone continuing to buy every month.

Service Area: Kyushu, Chugoku, Kansai

Membership Fees: No, but members are expected to invest in the co-op. Initial investments can range from ¥1,000-3,000, but the amount should increase with each additional month. When you quit, your investment will be refunded, but some exceptions may apply to a full refund.

English services: Yes

Apps: Apple / Android

Bio Marche wants to be your gateway to organic food and goods. All products have received JAS Organic certification, a designation given out by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. Bio Marche offers a wide array of options, including protein, produce, rice, dairy and organic processed foods. They also sell individual products as well as prepared meals ready to eat.

Service area: Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, most of Kansai, Aichi, Gifu, Mie, Hiroshima, Fukuoka and Saga

Membership Fees: ¥5,500/year

English services: No

Apps: No

Radish Boya is ready to deliver additive-free foods and seasonal low-pesticide produce, various kinds of protein, prepared meals and more. Choose from several delivery options, including weekly, every two weeks, once a month. Or, you can go the most flexible option and order whenever you need. Radish Boya also sells difficult to find vegetables, like Italian white eggplants, so you can diversify your diet.

Service area: Most prefectures in Kansai, Kanto and Sapporo

Membership Fees: Annual membership fees start from the second year (¥1,100)

English services: No

Apps: No

Seikatsu Club offers a wide array of groceries, from fresh veggies to meat and seafood. If you would love to cut down on meal prep time, check out their selection of meal kits. Seikatsu Club tries to offer products that use as minimal chemicals and additives as possible. This information is included upfront so customers can make the best decisions for them.

Service area: Hokkaido, Tohoku, Kanto, Kansai, Chubu and Koshin regions

Membership Fees: Initial enrollment (¥1,000) + monthly membership (¥1,000)

English services: No

Apps: No

Oisix sells over 1,500 products weekly and regularly updates its inventory with new items. Its meal kits are especially popular and can be purchased for up to five days. A unique feature is the ability to select up to three items from a list of 45, including dairy, vegetables, eggs, and sausages, that will be priced at a reduced flat rate.

Service area: Nationwide

Membership Fees: No

English Services: Yes

Apps: Apple / Android

Pal System has forged partnerships with producers in Japan’s most productive agricultural regions to bring healthy, sustainably grown goods to your kitchen. Browse their catalog and find a wide selection of grocery options with helpful labels concerning GMOs. While some products may be GMO-free, others have been labeled as GMO-light. This transparency lies at the core of Pal System’s philosophy.

Service area: Kanto, Tohoku and parts of the Chubu region

Membership Fees: No, but you must make a ¥1,000 deposit that will be refunded when you quit.

English Services: No

Apps: Apple / Android

In addition to offering a large assortment of fresh produce and other staples every week in its catalog, Co-Op Deli has devoted a lot of energy to providing customers with a plethora of meal kits and frozen foods. Whether you’re looking for a main dish, like cashew chicken or spaghetti Neapolitan, or just a side to accompany your home cooking, Co-Op Deli has plenty of options for even the pickiest of eaters.

Service area: Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama, Nagano, Tochigi, Gunma and Ibaraki Prefectures

Membership Fees: No, but you must make a ¥500-1,000 deposit that will be refunded when you quit

English Services: No

Apps: Apple / Android

Daichi no Mamoru Kai specializes in domestically produced pesticide-free food with no additives. Over 10,000 items are available on their online platform, including seasonal and rare veggies and frozen side dishes to compliment your mains. Also, you can get a 10% discount on selected regularly purchased items. Several subscription boxes are also offered such as one for making smoothies and another for holiday meals.

Service area: Nationwide with the exception of some remote places

Membership Fees: The first year is free, but a ¥1,000/year fee will apply from the second year

English Services: Yes

Apps: Apple / Android

Sun Life proudly sells produce that has been certified organic and grown with little to no synthetic pesticides or fertilizers. For goods that have been treated with these, Sun Life clearly presents the information so consumers can make an informed decision about their purchases. Seasonal vegetable sets are one of their most popular purchases. Available in four different sizes, they can be delivered weekly or every other week.

Service area: Nationwide, but delivery fees vary from ¥800 to ¥2,200 depending on your location

Membership Fees: No

English services: No

Apps: No

Imagine Amazon’s usually extensive consumer landscape but for food. That’s Amazon Fresh. With over 17,000 products available daily, you should be able to find the produce, meats, canned goods and more that you’ll need for your next meals. Also, if you’re in a crunch and need ingredients but have no time to pick them up, Amazon Fresh can make a delivery within the next two hours.

Service area: Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa

Membership Fees: Fees vary depending on whether you are an Amazon Prime member or not

English services: Yes

Apps: Apple / Android

Rakuten is one of Japan’s largest online retailers and Rakuten Mart is the supermarket branch of their delivery service. Order everything from fresh produce and daily necessities to frozen food and staples up to four days in advance. If you place your order early in the day, you can also select same day delivery. If you’re a frequent Rakuten shopper, earn savings by accumulating and using your Rakuten points.

Service area: Tokyo, Saitama, Kanagawa, Chiba, Hyogo, Kyoto and Osaka

Membership Fees: No

English Services: No

Apps: Apple / Android

Aeon at Home brings a wide variety of grocery options from one of Japan’s largest retailers right to your smartphone. Speed is one of the biggest perks of this service, which offers same-day delivery. Points can also still be earned with online purchases when using Aeon’s Waon card.

Service area: Nationwide

Membership Fees: No

English Services: No

Apps: Android

Maruetsu is a large supermarket chain with over 300 locations in and around the Tokyo area. With their online delivery service, you can access their in-store inventory as well as goods that aren’t typically available on-site, such as home appliances. For more price-conscious consumers, Maruetsu also carries their Top Valu lineup of budget products online. If you use a Maruetsu credit card as your payment option, you can rack up bonus points any day of the week and even more on designated days of the month.

Service area: Tokyo, Kanazawa, Saitama and Chiba

Membership Fees: No

English Services: Yes

Apps: Apple / Android

Have you ever used any of these grocery delivery services in Japan? We’d love to hear your experiences in the comments!