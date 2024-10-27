A Guide to Highway Buses in Japan

Japan's countrywide network of highway buses offers a cheap alternative to train and air travel, with some surprising perks.

By Abhijit Sen Oct 28, 2024 5 min read

Japan’s countrywide network of highway buses (kosoku buses) provides a cost-effective alternative to trains for long and medium-distance travel. These buses operate primarily on the country’s expressway system, offering daytime and overnight services. Despite being much slower than express trains, highway buses are considerably cheaper, with discount fares available on competitive routes. They also provide the added benefit of saving on accommodation costs for overnight travel.

If you’re traveling on a budget, using a highway bus in Japan is one of the most cost-effective means of traveling. In this post, we give you a breakdown of the pros and cons, common routes and how to book a seat.

Highway Buses in Japan

Photo: PIXTA/ Hiroko Save on a hotel with an overnight bus to your next destination.

Most buses have amenities such as reserved seating, toilets and features like reclining seats, blankets, a powder room, Wi-Fi and charging ports. Solo female travelers can also find special seats on certain services. Overall, highway buses are a budget-friendly and reliable option for exploring Japan.

A quick reference table of transportation options from Tokyo to Osaka:

Transportation Minimum price Time required Bullet train ¥14,920 2 hours 30 minutes. Highway bus ¥2,700 8-9 hours

Pros and Cons of Highway Bus Travel in Japan

When traveling long distances, consider the pros and cons of using highway buses as a transportation option.

Pros Cons Cost savings: The above chart illustrates that highway buses offer significant cost savings compared to other vehicles, making them the most economical option for intercity travel. Slowest option: Highway buses are the slowest mode of transport, which may be better for travelers with limited time. Overnight travel: Traveling overnight on a highway bus can help save on accommodation costs. Limited sleep: It can be challenging to get good sleep on a night bus due to frequent stops, noise and limited space for movement. Discounts: Travelers can get discounts by booking in advance or traveling off-season and some companies offer low charges for rescheduling or cancellations. Extended travel time: Sitting on a bus for a long time can be tiring, especially for those looking to make the most of their time in a new country. Bus pass: Travelers can save more money with various bus passes, such as the Japan Bus Pass, Sun Q Pass or Shoryudo Highway Bus Pass, which offers additional discounts on bus travel in different places in Japan. Less control over arrival time: Traffic and delays give travelers less control over their arrival time compared to other modes of transport.

Common Bus Routes

Photo: PIXTA/ akira Where to next?

Highway buses in Japan offer an affordable and efficient way to travel between cities, making them a popular choice for budget-conscious travelers. Many companies are competing on popular routes, particularly those to and from Tokyo, the capital city.

Some common bus routes include:

Route Average Duration Fare Tokyo to Kyoto/Osaka 7-8 hours ¥2,500 – ¥5,000 Tokyo to Sendai 5-6 hours ¥3,000 – ¥5,500. Tokyo to Hiroshima 11-12 hours ¥6,500 – ¥7000 Osaka to Kanazawa 5-6 hours ¥3,700 – ¥5,000 Sapporo to Hakodate 6-7 hours ¥3,500 – ¥4,500

Convenient boarding locations and overnight options are available, offering relaxation and scenic views without transfers or security checks. Choose the highway bus for an economical, flexible and enjoyable travel experience. Furthermore, routes such as Tokyo to Nagoya, Osaka to Fukuoka and Nagano to Niigata are also popular among tourists due to their affordability and convenience.

Major Highway Bus Companies

Photo: PIXTA/ yu_photo Aside from JR affiliates, there are also several private bus companies.

The two major categories of express buses in Japan are JR affiliates and private companies. Understanding these categories is crucial for gaining an overall picture of highway buses and making reservations.

JR Affiliates

JR Bus comprises eight regional companies under the JR Group, collectively operating a nationwide network of highway buses. While not as inexpensive as discount buses, JR buses still offer relatively affordable fares compared to express trains. Ticket purchases for many routes are available at JR railway stations across Japan and some routes also provide online English reservation options. Some of the bus companies that fall into this category include JR Bus Kanto, West Japan JR Bus, JR Central Bus and JR Bus Tohoku.

Private Highway Bus Companies

Long-established private companies such as Keio Bus, Seibu Bus, Meitetsu Bus and others have been operating highway buses for many years and provide extensive networks covering various regions of Japan. Newer emerging companies like Willer Express, Sakura Kotsu Bus and VIP Liner are also gaining prominence in the highway bus industry, offering competitive services and amenities to attract travelers.

Types of Seats

Photo: PIXTA/ たぴおか あきら Pick a seat.

When traveling on highway buses in Japan, passengers have various seat options to choose from, including standard seats and premium seats with extra legroom. These seating options cater to different preferences and needs, providing varying levels of comfort and space.

Basic seating arrangements:

1+1 row: This is a private room type large seat for one person in the space equivalent to the width of a two-person seat on a typical tourist bus, providing comfortable seating.

3-row seating: Divided between 3 individual seats in a row or 2+1 rows, suitable for solo or family trips.

4-row seats: Divided as 4 individual seats in a row or 2+2 seating arrangement per row, offering ample space.

Daytime buses typically have four rows, while night buses usually have three separate rows, with newer companies often featuring four rows. When selecting your seat, it’s advisable to review the “Bus Information” and “Seat Information” sections on the official websites of bus companies. While more comfortable seats typically come at a higher price, understanding the seating options can help ensure a pleasant and comfortable journey.

How to Book a Seat

Photo: PIXTA/ tommy For most major bus terminals, you can book directly at the ticket machines.

When booking a bus in Japan, consider different reservation processes and limited capacity.

Reservation Process and Websites

There is no unified official reservation site for highway buses, so passengers need to visit specific reservation websites depending on the bus company and route. Many routes allow online reservations with early bird discounts and representative reservation websites such as Expressway Bus Net, Highway Bus.com and Japan Bus Online are available. Willer Express is a well-known bus operator offering an easy online reservation page in English and some other operators are also providing multi-lingual navigation.

Ticket Options

Buying round-trip tickets for savings is recommended and discounted multiple tickets or bus passes are good options for frequent travelers. Additionally, the Willer Express Japan Bus Pass (only available to overseas residents) is available for travelers.

The general method is to make a reservation online and exchange it for a ticket at a convenience store. Some bus lines have also implemented QR code boarding systems.

Have you ever ridden a highway bus in Japan? What was your experience like? Let us know in the comments!

This post was originally written by Liam Carrigan and updated by Abhijit Sen.