Hay Fever in Japan: What You Need to Know

Hay fever (allergic rhinitis), or kafunsho in Japanese, is a growing health concern for millions of Japanese individuals. The rise in this allergic condition is due to a mix of environmental factors, historical land management practices and current social and political issues.

Hay Fever in Japan

Cedar pollen

After World War II, Japan began reforesting the country with fast-growing sugi (cedar) and hinoki (cypress) trees. However, this effort led to a hay fever crisis, which was first noticed in 1964. By the 1990s, allergic reactions became widespread, leading the government to initiate research on low-pollen trees and launch public awareness campaigns to help alleviate this pressing health issue in everyday life.

Pollen from various plants, especially Japanese cedar, cypress, and pine trees, primarily triggers hay fever. In Japan, the hay fever season typically peaks in the spring, particularly from February to May.

Symptoms usually include sneezing, runny nose, nasal congestion, and eye irritation, which can significantly affect individuals’ quality of life.

Impact on Daily Life

Once spring hits, so does the sniffle-pocalypse.

In Japan, hay fever isn’t just a seasonal nuisance—it’s been officially dubbed a “national disease.” And with over a third of the population affected, it’s no exaggeration. Once spring hits, so does the sniffle-pocalypse.

People miss work, kids skip school and productivity drops across the board. Ever tried focusing in a meeting while your eyes are itching and your nose is leaking? Yeah, it’s not ideal. Social life takes a hit, too—many people avoid going out altogether when pollen levels are high, turning cherry blossom season into a sneeze-fest instead of a celebration.

The impact doesn’t stop there. Healthcare costs go up, work performance dips and the economy takes a subtle but steady punch every year.

Hay Fever in the City vs. in the Countryside

In big cities like Tokyo, hay fever has reached wild levels—close to 50% of residents are affected. Some areas, like Ota Ward, saw the worst pollen counts since 1985, with cedar pollen showing up as early as January. Thanks to air pollution and concrete jungle heat, the pollen just keeps swirling around like it owns the place.

Even if you don’t live near a forest, you’re not safe—cedar pollen can travel over 100 kilometers. Combine that with all the urban smog and your allergies can feel even more intense.

Now, if you’re dreaming of a countryside escape, you might be onto something. Regions like Kyushu have fewer cedar trees and cleaner air, with just 12.8% of the population dealing with hay fever. Even better? Hokkaido and Okinawa don’t naturally have cedar trees at all. These areas are even promoted as “pollen-free” getaways during allergy season.

That said, no place is 100% immune. Even rural areas near cedar plantations can see spikes in pollen, and some towns still report 30%+ of people suffering during peak season.

What is the Japanese Government Doing About it?

Japan is doing something about it

The government knows it’s a problem and has been throwing more resources at it lately. Since 1990, they’ve hosted yearly “Hay Fever Conferences” (yes, that’s a thing) to tackle the issue.

Some of the big-picture plans include:

Developing low-pollen or pollen-free tree varieties



Cutting down artificial cedar forests by 20% over the next 10 years



Boosting forest management to make better use of lumber (and cut down on pollen while they’re at it)

They’re also trying to raise awareness, offering real-time pollen data and launching public campaigns like “pollen alerts.” The idea is to help people plan their day, avoid high-pollen zones and maybe even prevent pollen-related traffic accidents. Sounds wild, but when half the country’s eyes are watering, it makes sense.

Prevalence and Statistics

In 2019, a survey by the Ministry of the Environment in Japan found that approximately 42.5% of the Japanese population was affected by hay fever, up from 19.6% in 1998. Notably, the prevalence of cedar pollen allergy reached 38.8% in 2019. Younger individuals are experiencing higher rates of allergies, with children also showing more cases compared to adults, indicating a concerning trend of earlier onset of hay fever.

Tech and Science to the Rescue

On the research side, Japan’s not holding back. Scientists are getting creative, using genetic engineering to grow pollen-free cedar trees and even developing rice that could help reduce hay fever symptoms. Yes, rice.

Medical professionals are also using tools like Google Trends to track hay fever spikes and tweak treatments accordingly. There are even apps like “MASK-air” that help doctors follow international allergy treatment guidelines.

So, while hay fever might feel like an annual curse, Japan is doing something about it—from high-tech fixes to tree-trimming tactics. Just don’t forget your tissues.

Hay Fever Remedies in Japan: What Actually Helps?

Hay fever hits hard here—but there are ways to fight back

If you’re sniffling, sneezing, and wondering how everyone around you is surviving spring in Japan, you’re not alone. Hay fever hits hard here—but there are ways to fight back.

Medications You Can Get in Japan

Here’s the lowdown on what works and what to ask for at the pharmacy (or your doctor):

Antihistamines

Over-the-counter heroes like アレグラFX (aregura fx) and クラリチンEX (kurarichin ex) are popular because they don’t usually make you sleepy—perfect if you need to stay alert at work or school.



Over-the-counter heroes like and are popular because they don’t usually make you sleepy—perfect if you need to stay alert at work or school. Nasal Sprays (Steroids)

For clogged-up noses and serious symptoms, sprays like フルナーゼ (furunaaze) and リノコートパウダースプレー (rinokooto paudaa supure) can help.



For clogged-up noses and serious symptoms, sprays like and can help. Eye Drops

Pollen making your eyes feel like sandpaper? わかもと製薬 【第2類医薬品】アレジフェンス (arejifensu) is designed for allergies and can bring serious relief.

Always talk to a doctor or pharmacist (or even ask your local drugstore staff in simple Japanese—they’re used to helping foreigners!) before trying new medications. If you want to check out other products to help alleviate your symptoms, click here.

Hay Fever Prevention Tips (a.k.a. How Not to Suffer)

Stay indoors and keep the windows shut.

There’s no magic cure, but a few smart habits can go a long way:

Mask Up : PM2.5 or pollen-specific masks can block particles from wrecking your day. Cheap ones are easy to find at convenience stores and drugstores.



: PM2.5 or pollen-specific masks can block particles from wrecking your day. Cheap ones are easy to find at convenience stores and drugstores. Wear the Right Clothes : Believe it or not, cotton is your best bet—it attracts less pollen than wool, synthetics or silk. Also, ditch the fuzzy scarves and coats that trap allergens.



: Believe it or not, is your best bet—it attracts less pollen than wool, synthetics or silk. Also, ditch the fuzzy scarves and coats that trap allergens. Shut It Down : Close your windows on high-pollen days. If you want fresh air, invest in an air purifier . Many Japanese apartments have pollen filter settings on their air conditioners—check yours!



: Close your windows on high-pollen days. If you want fresh air, invest in an . Many Japanese apartments have pollen filter settings on their air conditioners—check yours! Clean Up Fast : After being outside, wash your hands, rinse your face, and change clothes. It’s annoying, but it helps.



: After being outside, wash your hands, rinse your face, and change clothes. It’s annoying, but it helps. Keep Your Space Allergy-Friendly: Use anti-pollen sprays on curtains, clothes, and bedding. They’re everywhere in Japan during hay fever season—look for “花粉” on the label.



Use anti-pollen sprays on curtains, clothes, and bedding. They’re everywhere in Japan during hay fever season—look for “花粉” on the label. Take Care of Yourself: Stress, lack of sleep, and alcohol can all make hay fever worse. A little self-care—like stretching, light workouts, or going to bed early—actually helps.

