Hayama: The Best Zushi Beach Alternative Near Tokyo

Escape the crowds at Zushi—Hayama offers cleaner beaches, better vibes, chill events and views of Mt. Fuji, all just a short ride from Tokyo.

By Aaron Baggett Jun 27, 2025 11 min read

Summer in Japan means sticky heat, shaved ice and fireworks lighting up the sky. It’s also beach season. Crowds of locals and tourists flock to the coast. If you live in Tokyo, you’ve probably been to Zushi Beach—close, casual and always crowded. Maybe too crowded and, honestly, kind of gross. That “Japan is so clean” image vanishes the moment you hit the sand. And no, you can’t just blame tourists—plenty of locals leave trash behind, too. So, where can you go for the best Zushi Beach alternative?

After one too many weekends of waiting in line for gyudon or just trying to commute without getting checked by someone’s luggage, I moved to Hayama. I wanted to escape the crowds and find a slower pace of life. What I found was a chill town where everybody knows your name, and most nights end by a small fire on the beach, BBQing with friends and maybe cracking open a bottle of wine.

Here’s why Hayama’s beaches beat Zushi every time—plus the best spots for food, sports and fireworks.

What Is Hayama?

Mountain and sea power.

Hayama sits on the Miura Peninsula between Zushi and Yokosuka in Kanagawa Prefecture. It’s a quiet town; the nearest station is Zushi-Hayama, just far enough off the rail map that you need a 15‑minute bus ride to reach anything. That tiny inconvenience keeps the crowds away, so the beaches stay clean, relaxed and mostly local. Zushi next door is different. Even with bans on loud music and open booze, its beach morphs into a mini-festival every weekend.

The Hayama Imperial Villa set the town’s vibe back in the late 1800s, when it became the Imperial Family’s winter hideaway. They still slip in quietly each February and March, weeks before tourists arrive. Around the villa, beachside bars, cafes, art studios and summer homes lure Tokyo creatives who’d rather watch the tide than elbow through temple crowds—think Kamakura’s traditional energy minus the tour buses.

The beaches never let you forget you’re in Japan—on clear days, Mount Fuji looms on the horizon. Most days, you’ll see fishermen on the wharfs, kids with buckets hunting kani (crabs) and paddleboarders drifting out just far enough to look blissed out. The waves can pick up depending on the season, but things usually stay calm. And when the water does get frisky, Hayama’s kite and wind-surfers come out, skimming the surface and defying gravity.

Hayama never feels precious. Surfers hose off on the sidewalk and locals drink canned chu-hai on the seawall. Pop-up bakeries share corners with indie art shows, refined but scruffy.

How To Get To Hayama

Zushi-Hayama station

Getting to Hayama’s beaches from Tokyo takes just over an hour, but you’ll need to switch from train to bus. The walk from the two nearest stations is too far on foot.

Take the JR Yokosuka Line to Zushi Station (or the faster Shonan-Shinjuku Line if you’re coming from Shinjuku or Shibuya). From Zushi Station, transfer to a Keikyu Bus bound for Hayama—look for lines like #11, #12, or #15—and get off at stops such as Isshiki Kaigan, Morito Kaigan or Hayama Koen.

Alternatively, take the Keikyu Line to Zushi-Hayama Station. From there, catch one of the same local buses or take a taxi. Just keep in mind that on weekends or late at night, buses can already be crowded by the time they reach Zushi-Hayama, since many passengers board earlier at Zushi Station.

Hayama’s Beaches and Temperature

Morito Beach

Compared to Zushi, Hayama’s beaches are practically spotless. The water can look crystal clear on most days, but the temperature will shift with the seasons. Peak swimming comfort is usually from late June to mid-September, with August being the warmest month.

Spring (Mar–May): 14-18°C (probably need a wetsuit)

14-18°C (probably need a wetsuit) Summer (Jun–Aug): 21-26°C (best for swimming)

21-26°C (best for swimming) Autumn (Sep–Nov): 19-24°C (still swimmable into early fall)

19-24°C (still swimmable into early fall) Winter (Dec–Feb): 13-16°C (wetsuit required)

Here’s a quick summary of Hayama’s beaches:

Isshiki Beach

I don’t even want to really tell you about Isshiki Beach. The secret’s too good.

Fronting the Imperial Villa, Isshiki mixes postcard views with a laid‑back atmosphere. The ash‑grey sand here once earned a spot on CNN’s “100 Best Beaches in the World,” yet it rarely feels crowded. A grassy lawn behind the shore is perfect for picnics, while tiny Koisonohana Shrine sits on tidal rocks that kids scramble over at low tide, net in hand. On clear days, Fuji appears to hover above Sagami Bay, and the Museum of Modern Art is a stroll away if you need an air‑conditioned break.

Isshiki’s bay is calm and shallow—great for swimming, especially with kids. Waves are gentle, making it safe and ideal for floating, wading or SUP on quiet days. You’ll sometimes see snorkelers near the rocks.

Morito Beach

One of the most popular beaches for a reason.

Morito is Hayama’s social hub. The vermilion torii of Morito Shrine rises from the water just offshore. SUP and kayak rentals line the sand, and seasonal huts serve craft beer, summer food and occasionally live music. July brings the town’s second fireworks night and a torch‑lit bon‑odori right on the beach. Hayama Marina is a 10‑minute walk north if you fancy a yacht cruise.

Slightly livelier than Isshiki, Morito has gentle swells suitable for SUP and kayaking. It’s safe for swimmers, though be mindful of boards during busy hours. Occasional breezy days attract windsurf lessons near Morito. Morito beach is closest to Zushi (30 minute walk, so it is usually the most popular beach in Hayama.

Chojagasaki Beach

You can swim at Chojagasaki, but the water is rocky, so wear shoes.

Chojagasaki Beach sits on the edge of Hayama, where rocky cliffs meet wide ocean views. It’s smaller and quieter than Zushi, but a solid pick if you want a more relaxed beach day. The sand is clean, the sunsets are spectacular, and they say you catch the rare “Diamond Fuji” when the sun sets directly over the mountain’s peak. Facilities are basic but convenient (paid shower and toilets near the parking area, ¥2,000/day in summer). Swimming is allowed, but the water is rocky. So consider shoes.

There is a vista point with a small beach, popular with photographers and sunset viewers, but it is sometimes closed off for safety.

What To Eat in Hayama

The katsudon is my go-to.

Here are my favorite restaurants if you make it out to Hayama.

Moreibei (もり兵衛)

This is a cozy soba spot just across from the Hayama Imperial Villa, known for its generous portions. Moreibei’s katsudon (crispy pork cutlet simmered with egg over rice) is a weekly tradition for me. However, the hand-made soba is just as worth your time. You can order aside of soba if you want both. Lunch sets are filling without breaking the bank. On weekdays, they close early, and on weekends, they get really busy, so it’s eating here is not always a sure thing.

Nanyotei (南葉亭)

Perched on a sunny hill overlooking Sagami Bay, Nanyotei is the curry soup joint in southern Hayama. Inside their cheerful orange building, they serve rich chicken or seafood-based broths absolutely loaded with seasonal vegetables from Kyushu, Hokkaido and the Miura Peninsula. You can choose from multiple spice levels, but even the standard heat is too much for me. You can pair the soups with their signature crispy, juicy fried chicken.

Hayama Bread Club

This is arguably Hayama’s most popular restaurant. Pastry and bread lovers from all over Japan make trips here just for it. It’s a small-batch bakery and café tucked in the hills near Hayama Town Hall. And I do mean a hill. Driving up is one thing—parking on that incline is a whole separate challenge.

Run by two local bakers, it’s known for additive-free breads made with domestic wheat and natural yeast, all milled on-site. I can never eat just one donut, is what I’m saying. The croissants are flaky, buttery, and usually sold out before noon. There’s also a rotating lineup of seasonal sweets, sandwiches and solid vegan/gluten-free options. Inside, the cafe gives off strong West Coast vibes and a chill brunch menu. It’s open Wednesday to Sunday (with early hours on Sundays), and it’s a perfect stop before or after the beach. Just show up early—parking’s tight and the best stuff disappears fast.

The Five Beans

This minimalist, stand-up coffee shop is also right across from the Hayama Imperial Villa. They specialize in carefully roasted beans, served straight-up without the fuss. There’s no seating and no disposable cups—customers are asked to bring their own tumbler or rent one of the shop’s reusables. The vibe is calm and personal, with friendly owners and a clean, no-frills setup. If you’re walking or biking through Hayama and want a high-quality brew, this is your spot—but don’t forget your cup.

La Maree

For a sleek and fancy seaside meal perched right by Hayama Marina on Sagami Bay. Dine upstairs for refined, French-inspired creative seafood dishes made with local Miura Peninsula ingredients—think bouillabaisse and seasonal fish plates. With a polished yet relaxed service style, it’s the kind of place locals save for special occasions or to impress guests. It’s said to be quite popular with celebs.

If you want something lighter, the first-floor cafe serves pastas, tuna burgers, pastries and is great for a relaxed lunch or coffee by the water.

Events in Hayama

Fireworks at Hayama Marina.

The beaches alone are enough reason to visit, but here are some fun events to check out in Hayama.

Fireworks Season

Hayama is doing something new recently and splitting its big fireworks show into two days. This means while the shows are shorter, they’re hoping it reduces crowd congestion:

July 23: Isshiki Beach: Roughly 480 shells fired off a breakwater. Expect 10 minutes of color and Mount Fuji lurking in the background if you’re lucky. Starts at 19:30.

Roughly 480 shells fired off a breakwater. Expect 10 minutes of color and Mount Fuji lurking in the background if you’re lucky. July 25: Morito Beach: About 610 fireworks burst over the shrine’s torii. Same ten-minute format, same “blink and you’ll miss it” intensity. Starts at 19:30.

Arrive 30 minutes early for the best views. A bonus display pops off at Hayama Marina in late May or early June. It’s the only time you’ll see the marina shoulder-to-shoulder packed—and the post-show stampede is real—but the blasts over the yachts are worth it.

Summer Matsuri

Bon Odori (mid-August, Morito Beach): Lanterns, taiko drums and barefoot dancing on the sand. Lanterns, taiko drums and barefoot dancing on the sand.

Moriyama Shrine Reitaisai (final weekend of August): Mikoshi parades, sacred water-drawing, and an ancient “Yaotome” dance you won’t see anywhere else. Street-food heaven by night.

Mikoshi parades, sacred water-drawing, and an ancient “Yaotome” dance you won’t see anywhere else. Street-food heaven by night. Morito Shrine Grand Festival (Sept. 7-8): Five neighborhood mikoshi converge, then one gets hauled waist-deep into the sea for the dramatic Hamaori ritual. Bring a camera and waterproof shoes.

Ocean and Sports

Hayama Marina Summer Festa (first weekend of August): Food stalls, yacht parades and live bands under the sails—Hayama’s biggest summer party.

Food stalls, yacht parades and live bands under the sails—Hayama’s biggest summer party. Tide Kagura (June 16, Morito Shrine): An Edo-era fishermen’s ritual and intangible folk treasure. Priests perform the Yutate Kagura dance to pray for safe seas and a bountiful catch. Quiet and very local.

An Edo-era fishermen’s ritual and intangible folk treasure. Priests perform the Yutate Kagura dance to pray for safe seas and a bountiful catch. Quiet and very local. SUP & Yacht Races: From chill stand-up paddle relays at Isshiki to international junior regattas off the marina, there’s usually always zig-zagging across Sagami Bay. Even if you’re land-locked, it’s fun to watch the sails and paddles dot the horizon. Keep an eye on SUPA Japan, Hayama Marina Yacht Club and Hayama Surf Club for updates on events and schedules.

Art, Markets and Candlelight

Hayama Art & Music Festival (late April-early May): Two weeks of pop-up galleries, garden gigs and hands-on workshops scattered through cafes, temples and private homes. Almost feels like a community treasure hunt.

Two weeks of pop-up galleries, garden gigs and hands-on workshops scattered through cafes, temples and private homes. Almost feels like a community treasure hunt. Sunday Morning Market (every Sunday, 8:30 a.m.): Down by the fishermen’s coop, locals queue for shirasu, Hayama-beef croquettes and sourdough that sells out before 9.

Down by the fishermen’s coop, locals queue for shirasu, Hayama-beef croquettes and sourdough that sells out before 9. Beach Candle (mid-May, Morito): Volunteers light thousands of glass-jar candles at sunset, and local restaurants serve food. There are disaster prevention games for children.

Volunteers light thousands of glass-jar candles at sunset, and local restaurants serve food. There are disaster prevention games for children. Big Hayama Market (late October, Morito Shrine grounds): Farmers, artisans and food trucks turn the shrine courtyard into a fall harvest fair. This is a great place to stock up on Hayama honey and handmade ceramics.

Local Touches

Gohosha Festival (Jan. 7, Goryo Shrine): Prepping boys for life the old-school way. Dressed in white, each soon-to-be first-grader takes a turn firing arrows in a ceremony meant to inspire strength, growth and steady aim—literally.

Have you ever visited Hayama? Want to move to a beach town in Japan? Let us know in the comments.