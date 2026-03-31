How to Use Hello Work in Japan: A Guide for Foreign Job Seekers

Learn how Hello Work in Japan works for foreigners, including job types, visa tips, language requirements and whether it’s worth using.

By Masayoshi Sakamoto Apr 1, 2026 7 min read

If you’re changing jobs in Japan—or trying to find one for the first time—there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Hello Work in Japan. It’s Japan’s public employment service, but many foreign residents aren’t sure how useful it actually is or how to use it.

Unlike private job sites, Hello Work offers in-person support, can help you understand visa-related job requirements and may even contact employers directly on your behalf. It’s also where you handle unemployment insurance procedures and access government-supported job training. For foreigners navigating Japan’s job market without strong Japanese skills or a network, that support can make a real difference.

To get a clearer picture, I spoke with Hello Work staff about what they offer and what you can expect as a non-Japanese job seeker.

What Is Hello Work?

Japanese people use Hello Work, too.

Hello Work (official website) is Japan’s nationwide public job placement service, with more than 500 offices across the country. You’ll find locations in every prefecture, including main offices, smaller branches and specialized counters.

It’s run by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, so it’s a government service—and it’s completely free to use.

Most staff are Japanese, which means English support depends on the location. Some offices offer multilingual support or have designated consultation hours for foreign residents, while others rely on simple Japanese or translation tools.

That said, staff told me they regularly assist non-Japanese job seekers, and many offices see a wide range of nationalities. If you have a valid visa and are looking for work in Japan, Hello Work can be a useful place to start.

Step-by-Step: How to Use Hello Work

What do you have to lose?

Hello Work is open to anyone living in Japan, regardless of nationality. While you can browse listings online, most foreign residents will get more out of visiting an office in person.

Step 1: Go to the reception desk

When you arrive, go to reception and explain why you’re there. If your Japanese is limited, a translation app or short written message is usually enough. Staff will direct you to the appropriate counter.

Step 2: Visit a support counter

Many offices have counters for people who need additional help, including foreign residents. These are often called the “Second Counter” (第二窓口 / daini madoguchi), although names vary by location.

Step 3: Show ID and start your consultation

You’ll need to show identification, usually your residence card (在留カード / zairyū kādo). A staff member will then speak with you about your background, experience and the kind of work you’re looking for.

Step 4: Register as a job seeker

You’ll complete a Job Seeker Registration Form, either on paper or at a computer. The form is usually only in Japanese, so many people use tools like Google Lens to translate it.

Even if staff don’t speak your language fluently, they can usually guide you through the process. You can also bring a Japanese-speaking friend if needed.

How Applications and Interviews Work

After registering, you’ll continue meeting with staff at the counter. Based on your experience, preferences and visa status, they’ll suggest job listings that match.

When you find a job you want to apply for, a staff member may contact the company to confirm details and introduce you as a candidate, including your Japanese level and work background.

If the company agrees, Hello Work will issue a referral letter (紹介状 / shōkaijō), which you’ll take to the interview. After that, you usually arrange the interview directly with the company.

You’re typically expected to report the result back to Hello Work after the interview.

It’s also worth noting that Hello Work can help you job search with your visa in mind, but it does not handle immigration procedures. Depending on your status of residence, changing jobs may require you to notify immigration within a set period, so it’s important to manage both your job search and visa requirements.

If you’re only using Hello Work to search for jobs, you won’t usually need to attend any seminars. However, if you’re applying for unemployment benefits or training programs, attending orientation sessions is often required.

What Kind of Jobs Are Listed?

Hello Work reflects the local job market, so the types of roles available vary by region. In general, a large number of listings fall into areas with ongoing labor shortages, such as:

Service jobs, including hospitality and nursing care

Manufacturing and production roles

Logistics, cleaning and warehouse work

Construction and transport

There are also professional and technical roles, but these typically require stronger Japanese ability and relevant qualifications.

Fully English-speaking roles are limited, and many positions expect you to work in a Japanese-language environment. In practice, your Japanese level has a major impact on what jobs you can realistically apply for.

How Important Is Japanese?

While some Hello Work offices offer limited foreign-language support, the system itself is designed for Japanese speakers.

In many cases, job listings do not clearly state JLPT levels, but terms like “daily conversation” or “business level” are common. Roles involving customer interaction, paperwork or internal communication usually require a higher level of Japanese.

For many jobs, especially outside entry-level or labor-shortage roles, conversational to business-level Japanese is expected. Improving your Japanese can significantly expand your options.

Are the Jobs Reliable?

Before speaking with Hello Work, I asked foreign residents about their concerns. One common worry was that, because the service is free, it might mainly list lower-quality jobs or positions from so-called “black companies.”

Staff told me that job listings must meet Japanese labor laws, including minimum wage and basic working conditions. If a listing doesn’t meet these standards, it won’t be accepted.

However, that doesn’t guarantee every job is a good one. Like any job platform, conditions can vary, and it’s important to check details carefully. Pay close attention to salary breakdowns, working hours and job duties before accepting an offer.

There have also been cases where job descriptions did not fully match actual working conditions, and Hello Work has systems in place to review and respond to complaints. If something seems unclear, it’s worth asking questions or seeking clarification.

Is Hello Work Full of ‘Black Companies’?

One of the most common criticisms of Hello Work is that it lists jobs from so-called “black companies”—employers known for long hours, low pay or poor working conditions.

I asked Hello Work staff about this directly. They explained that all job listings must meet Japanese labor laws, including minimum wage and basic working conditions. If a listing doesn’t meet those standards, it won’t be accepted.

However, meeting legal requirements doesn’t necessarily mean a job is good. Like any job platform, the quality of listings varies, and some positions may still have demanding conditions that aren’t obvious at first glance.

There have also been cases where job descriptions did not fully match actual working conditions. In response, Hello Work has systems in place to review complaints and follow up with employers when issues are reported.

In practice, the same advice applies as anywhere else: check the details carefully, ask questions during the interview and don’t rely solely on the job posting. Hello Work can introduce opportunities, but it’s still up to you to decide whether a job is right for you.

When Is Hello Work Worth Using?

Hello Work is most useful when you need structured support rather than just browsing listings.

It can be especially helpful if:

You’re job hunting for the first time in Japan

You’re changing jobs and want guidance on the process

You need help understanding how your visa affects your options

You want access to unemployment benefits or job training programs

On the other hand, it may be less useful if you’re targeting English-speaking roles or mid- to high-level positions at international companies. In those cases, private job boards and recruiters are often more effective.

For many foreign residents, the best approach is to use Hello Work alongside other platforms.

Have you used Hello Work in Japan? What advice would you give job seekers? What are some green and red flags?