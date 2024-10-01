Live

Here’s How to Move to Japan on a Budget in 2024

Ever wonder about how to move to Japan on a budget? In this video, we break down some simple hacks and give you insider tips to do just that.

Moving countries doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated. Here’s how to move to Japan on a budget in 2024 with some GaijinPot-approved tips and tricks for making the transition go as smoothly as possible. While the cost of living in Japan isn’t necessarily expensive, it helps to find ways to save whenever you can.

Move to Japan on a Budget

In this video, we show two different scenarios of how to move to Japan and what you can do to make it more convenient and efficient. From temporary housing options to apartment hunting, furniture shopping and setting up utilities to more affordable grocery options, we give you the lowdown on everything you need to know.

To save money on food, try these hacks:

  • Grocery stores offer discounts at the end of lunch (around 2 p.m.) and before closing (around 7 p.m.). Look for the discount (割引, waribiki) sticker. Discounts typically start at 10-20% and increase as time passes. Meat and vegetables will also be discounted before closing.
  • Convenience stores (konbini) offer discounts but are trickier to predict. Konbini restocks its premade food items three times a day, so leftover items from a previous delivery will get a discount sticker. There is a good chance you will find food discounted late at night before it is switched out.
  • Another great way to find discounted food in your neighborhood is to download the Tabete app. It lists discounted food available at stores in your area.

Got any other tips for how to move to Japan on a budget? Let us know in the comments below!

