Japan’s Highly Skilled Professional Visa: The Fast Track to Permanent Residency

Learn how Japan’s Highly Skilled Professional visa works, including points, benefits and how it can fast-track permanent residency.

If you plan to move to and permanently settle in Japan, obtaining Japan’s Highly Skilled Professional Visa (HSP) seems like the jackpot. While most people aiming for permanent residency must live in Japan for 10 years before they become eligible, HSP visa holders can be eligible after as little as one year, and they also receive other excellent immigration treatment.

Japan has been expanding its visa types, recently introducing both the Digital Nomad Visa and J-Find Visa to attract global talent, but the Highly Skilled Professional Visa remains the quickest path to permanent residency.

Of course, this visa also has its own limitations, so it is not the best option for everyone. If you qualify, however, it might be your fast-track to permanent residency.

Who Typically Qualifies?

You need the right skills.

The HSP visa is designed for foreign professionals in higher-skill, higher-income roles. In practice, most successful applicants fall into one of three groups: advanced academic researchers, specialized technical workers or senior business managers.

You’re more likely to qualify if you work in fields like IT, engineering, finance, consulting, academia or corporate management—especially if you have a university degree and a salary that puts you comfortably above entry level. Japanese language ability (JLPT), patents, publications and other achievements can also boost your score.

On the other hand, most hands-on trade, service and hourly roles—such as factory workers, construction workers, welders, hospitality staff and many entry-level jobs—typically do not meet the points threshold on their own, even if they’re skilled. Those roles usually fall under different visa categories.

Eligibility: The Points-Based System

Japan needs professionals.

Eligibility for the HSP Visa is based on a points system created by the Japanese immigration authorities, and to qualify, you must have at least 70 points. The points are based on factors such as education, salary, age and experience, along with achievements such as having a registered patent or having authored research papers.

The official points system also includes additional categories such as annual income level, graduation from certain highly ranked universities, research achievements and other professional qualifications.

In addition to the minimum 70-point requirement, applicants must also have a job lined up that sponsors their visa and an annual income of at least 3 million yen.

Points Examples

Basically, the more education, experience, and money you have, and the younger you are, the more points you get. Here are just a few examples:

Qualification Points Bachelor’s degree 10 Master’s or professional degree 20 PhD 30

Age Points Under 30 15 30–34 10 35–39 5 40 or older 0

Experience Points 0–3 years 0 3–5 years 5 5–7 years 10 7–10 years 15 10+ years 20

Level Points JLPT N2 10 JLPT N1 15

HSP Visa and Permanent Residency

The major appeal of the HSP Visa is that holders can apply for permanent residency after as little as one year. Those with 80 points or more are eligible after one year, while those with at least 70 points are eligible after three years.

If you have at least 70 points, you can apply for permanent residency in Japan after three years of residency. If you have at least 80 points, you can apply after just one year.

Immigration authorities have recently tightened the screening guidelines for permanent residency, and applicants must still demonstrate stable employment, consistent tax and pension payments, and continuous residency in Japan. Meeting the points threshold allows fast-track eligibility, but permanent residency approval is never automatic.

Requirements to Fast-track Permanent Residency

HSP Visa Holders

At least 70 points

Consistent residency and up-to-date tax and pension payments

Anyone with at least 70 points qualifies for this fast-track. But the points required to qualify and the length of the HSP Visa guarantee that holders can take advantage of it.

Benefits and Drawbacks

Besides the guaranteed five-year visa and PR fast-track, the HSP visa comes with several other benefits.

Immigration procedures related to your application are given priority.

You may be able to bring your parents and even a domestic helper to Japan under certain conditions.

Your spouse is allowed to work in Japan.

You can engage in “multiple activities,” meaning you may be able to take on a side job or run a business without violating your status.

That said, some of these perks come with fine print. Bringing parents is generally limited to situations involving pregnancy or childcare support, and there are income requirements. Hiring a domestic helper is also subject to eligibility and income conditions.

Compared to other work visas, the HSP visa offers some of the strongest benefits. But it also comes with drawbacks that aren’t immediately obvious.

One drawback is paperwork. Because eligibility is based on points, you have to prove your points with documents—diplomas, salary documents, JLPT certificates (if applicable) and anything else you’re counting toward your score. Most other work visas don’t require quite as much supporting paperwork.

Another drawback is that this status is tied to your job and the work you’re approved to do. You can change employers, but your new role must still qualify under the Highly Skilled Professional category, and you’ll need to notify Immigration. If your new job doesn’t meet the requirements, or your points no longer add up, you may need to switch to a different visa status.

How to Apply for Japan’s Highly Skilled Professional Visa

If you’re applying from overseas and you’re eligible for the HSP visa, you’ll generally submit the following to the Japanese embassy or consulate in your country:

A passport valid for at least six months

Visa application form with a photograph

Certificate of Eligibility

You’ll also need to submit documents that prove the points you’re claiming. If you’re bringing a spouse or children, they’ll need their own documents as well, plus proof of your relationship—such as a marriage certificate for a spouse, or birth certificates for children. Keep in mind the exact documents and steps can differ if you’re already living in Japan.

If you’re already living in Japan, you’ll apply for a change of status of residence at your local Immigration Services Agency office.

You’ll typically need:

An application for a change of status of residence

Your residence card and passport

Documents proving your points (such as diplomas, salary documents and employment contracts)

Documents from your employer, including a contract and company information

Your employer will often help prepare these documents. Once approved, your status will be changed to Highly Skilled Professional. Processing usually takes a few months.

