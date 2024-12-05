Holiday Food in Japan from Major Chains

Whether you’re looking for a festive donut or Christmas pizza, we’ve got you covered.

By Elizabeth Sok Dec 6, 2024 6 min read

As with other holiday periods in this country, big Japanese brands and the Japanese subsidiaries of foreign brands go all out for Christmas. Aside from the ubiquitous Christmas cake, there are other food items for sale to vie for their place in your holiday rotation. Many await Starbucks Japan’s annual Frappuccino drop. And KFC is an unrivaled favorite for Christmas Day takeout here in Japan. But, why not check out the sweet drinks at Tully’s or pop by Afternoon Tea for a spiced tea for a different twist on the holiday season?

From sweet treats to savory bites, the limited-edition holiday food in Japan from the major brands listed below will make tasty additions to your festive table.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

The Colonel dominates Japanese Christmas. With a history stretching back to the 1970s, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been offering special Christmas bundles annually. People looking for a real feast should consider the Party Barrel, which features the brand’s signature original recipe chicken, lobster lasagne, biscuits and white tiramisu cake. Other Christmas Packs are slightly smaller but come with herb-roasted chicken and chicken nuggets.

Price: ¥1,980~

Availability: Reserve in advance until Dec. 12

Get in the holiday mood with a festive assortment of doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme is offering the Welcome Holiday Party to help you enjoy the festive season. In addition to its regular lineup of donuts, the chain is unveiling several new holiday-themed additions. Formed in the shape of Saint Nick, the Strawberry Custard Santa comes with a white chocolate layer of icing topped with a strawberry-flavored red cap. Caramel fans will want to pick up the reindeer-shaped treat. Joining them are pistachio cream wreaths and white chocolate snowmen. Choose a half dozen and take them home in a colorful Christmas-inspired red and white box.

Price: ¥270~

Availability: Until Christmas Day

One of Japan’s biggest import stores, Kaldi, is bringing a wide variety of Christmas goods out for the holidays. As you count down the days until the big day, why not give yourself (or someone else) a little gift each day? Kaldi has several advent calendars and each has an assortment of teas, candies and chocolates waiting inside. If dried fruits and nuts sound right, try a stollen or celebrate with panettone, an Italian-style sweet bread meets fruitcake. Smaller items, such as gingerbread man cookies, fancy hot chocolates and special holiday coffees are also easy to grab on your way to the cash.

Price: Varied depending on the item

Availability: While supplies last

With its European-inspired aesthetics and menu, the Afternoon Tea restaurant chain has been no stranger to the holiday season since opening in 1981. Beef stew is in the spotlight this year. Cooked with red wine and served with grilled vegetables and fresh salad, pair your meal with a pot of Christmas Earl Grey tea. While Afternoon Tea also has strawberry shortcake, the quintessential Christmas dessert, don’t pass up the Christmas parfait containing berries, apple tea jelly and cream cheese.

Price: ¥880~

Availability: Until Christmas Day

Baskin Robbins, or should we say 31 Ice?

Known as 31 Ice in Japan, Baskin Robbins has unleashed a slew of ice cream cakes for the holidays. The Christmas Parade 4 and Christmas Parade 8 cakes ensure that everyone has a slice or two of their favorite flavors. Inside, you’ll find a rich combination of the brand’s favorites, ranging from white and dark chocolates to Popping Shower and Cotton Candy. Both are emblazoned with holiday motifs, complete with Santas, Christmas trees and candy canes. Fans of Pokemon, Sanrio, Mickey Mouse and Sumikogurashi will want to buy one of the themed Christmas cakes.

Price: ¥3,700~

Availability: Reserve until Dec. 22

The seasonal drink lineup never disappoints.

Starbucks’ seasonal drinks are always highly-anticipated and the Christmas offering is no different. Starting from the top, Merry Berry Christmas Frappuccino hits you with white chocolate-flavored whipped cream infused with mascarpone. Making your way deeper, you’ll devour a strawberry milk base with heaps of strawberry sauce. The Merry Cream Latte cuts out much of the sweetness but none of the deliciousness. For a non-caffeinated option, try their Strawberry Milk available cold or hot. Gingerbread and creme brulee lattes round out Starbucks’ gifts to customers this year.

Price: ¥540~

Pizza party anyone?

For many people, pizza isn’t one of the first things they think of when thinking of the holidays. In Japan, however, it’s quite popular. This year, Domino’s Pizza has teamed up with the Hilton Tokyo to deliver the Winter Feast Quattro. Angus beef bolognese gratin joins smoked salmon with a cream cheese sauce, cheesy wild shrimp, and pork pastrami to complete the Christmas combo. Sets are also available, offering a variety of roast and fried chicken options.

Price: ¥1,795~

Availability: While supplies last

A sweet, holiday themed treat.

“May your holidays sparkle with joy and laughter.” That’s how Tully’s Coffee has introduced its lineup of holiday drinks and treats. Cozying up with a warm cup of Irish Latte certainly fits the theme with its combination of espresso and burnt caramel. If you’re looking for something sweeter, try the Mascarpone Tiramisu Latte topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with cocoa powder. Strawberries reign come Christmas, and Tully’s has included a strawberry royal milk tea with custard cream and a crunchy pie texture on the menu.

Price: ¥570

Pronto’s Berry and Pistachio Mocha takes an espresso base and combines it with a rich and creamy white chocolate sauce. Add in pistachios and a strawberry sauce that perfectly balances sweet and tart for a tasty beverage to ring in the holidays. The iced version comes topped with a cookie, while the hot one includes crushed nuts. With a smooth and crunchy texture, you’ll get two gifts for the price of one.

Price: ¥715

McDonald’s

Make the holidays even sweeter with the latest McCafe offerings.

The McCafe is returning for the sweet holiday drinks battle with several offerings. The Double Chocolate Strawberry Frappe leads the way with heaps of strawberry juice and sauce paired with whipped cream and white and milk chocolate. Do you like macarons? McCafe has strawberry milk butter, chocolate, vanilla and raspberries ones to end your meal on a sweet note. If you can’t choose between the frappe and the macaron, don’t worry! The decadent Double Chocolate Strawberry Frappe with Macaron saves you the trouble of choosing only one.

Price: ¥190~

What’s your favorite holiday food in Japan from the biggest chains? Share your recommendations in the comments!