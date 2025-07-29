Home Repairs in Japan: What Tenants Are Responsible For and How to Get Help

Learn who’s responsible for home repairs in Japan, how to find repair services, and what Japanese words to use when things break.

Are you dealing with a broken air conditioner, leaky faucet, or clogged drain in Japan? Whether you’re a tenant wondering if it’s your landlord’s responsibility or just trying to figure out where to find a repair service, handling home repairs in Japan can be confusing, especially with limited Japanese.

This guide covers everything you need to know: how to tell who’s responsible for what, how to find local repair services (with Japanese search terms) and what vocabulary can help you explain the problem.

Know Who’s Responsible: You or the Landlord?

Before you call for help, it’s important to figure out whether the repair is your responsibility or the landlord’s. In general, tenants are expected to handle minor, everyday issues, including:

Replacing light bulbs and batteries (for remotes, intercoms, smoke detectors, etc.)

Unclogging drains from hair or food

Cleaning mold and mildew in bathrooms or windows

Tightening loose screws and fixtures

Minor wear and tear like small scratches or stains

Cleaning air conditioner filters

If the issue involves something that came with the apartment, like the stove, toilet or a built-in air conditioner, it’s probably the landlord’s responsibility, especially if it breaks through no fault of your own. On the other hand, if you brought the appliance yourself, it’s yours to fix.

To avoid confusion, check your rental contract (賃貸契約書, chintai keiyakusho). It often spells out who covers what, and some contracts may put more on you than expected. Keep in mind that the law should always supersede a contract.

Restoration to Original Condition

Also, keep in mind Japan’s idea of “restoration to original condition” (原状回復, genjo kaifuku). When you move out, you’ll usually be responsible for returning the apartment to how it was when you moved in—even if some damage wasn’t urgent at the time.

In many cases, you’ll be dealing with a management company (管理会社, kanri gaisha) instead of the landlord. They may have their own repair procedures and preferred contractors.

Finally, there’s a difference between routine upkeep and emergencies. If a pipe bursts or your ceiling starts leaking, contact your landlord or management company immediately—that’s their problem. But a loose faucet or squeaky door might still be on you. When in doubt, always start by asking your landlord or management company.

Learn the Japanese for Common Problems

Ultimately, whoever you have to contact, it’s a good idea to have some key Japanese words to describe your problem.

Common Household Objects and Appliances

English Japanese Romaji Stove 焜炉 Konro Refrigerator 冷蔵庫 Reizouko Sink 流し Nagashi Air conditioner エアコン Eakon Toilet トイレ Toire Shower シャワー Shawaa Bath お風呂 Ofuro

Useful Home Repair Verbs

English Japanese Romaji To leak 漏る Moru To be broken 壊れる Kowareru To stop working 動けません Ugokemasen To clog 詰まらせる Tsumaraseru

Where to Look for a Home Repair Company

If you’re handling the repair yourself, there are plenty of Japanese services that can help—though most operate in Japanese only. Here are some options:

Nationwide Repair Services (Japanese-only):

くらしのマーケット (Kurashi no Market) : A popular site where you can compare local professionals for everything from appliance repair to handyman services.



: A popular site where you can compare local professionals for everything from appliance repair to handyman services. ミツモア (Mitsumore) : Get quotes from nearby contractors for home repairs, plumbing, electrical work and more.



: Get quotes from nearby contractors for home repairs, plumbing, electrical work and more. 生活110番 (Seikatsu 110-ban): A call center and online platform for urgent repairs like water leaks, pest control, and broken appliances.

How to Search in Japanese

If you’d rather find someone local, use this formula when searching:

[Object or appliance] + 修理 (shuuri, repair) + [Your city or ward]

Example: エアコン 修理 札幌市 (Air conditioner repair Sapporo)

English-Friendly Home Repair Services

Tokyo Handyman : Operating in Tokyo and Kanagawa, this expat-owned company specializes in air conditioners, but can also handle a variety of other household problems.

: Operating in Tokyo and Kanagawa, this expat-owned company specializes in air conditioners, but can also handle a variety of other household problems. CR One: Catering to the expat community in Osaka, this company will offer basic home repair help and guidance.

Online Expat Resources

Resources and City Support Services

Finally, check your municipal office’s website for translation help or guides on living in Japan. They may offer tips and resources on home repair. You can also try asking a Japanese-speaking friend for help.

