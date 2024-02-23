How Buy Baseball Tickets in Japan

For those who want to watch a Japanese baseball game, here are some ways you can buy baseball tickets in Japan.

By Chehui Peh Feb 24, 2024 3 min read

Baseball holds a special place in Japanese culture, deeply ingrained in the hearts of its people. From meticulously coordinated chants for each player to spirited bands formed by passionate fans and the lively presence of stadiums across Japan, attending a baseball game in Japan is an immersive cultural experience like no other.

But for those unfamiliar with the language, purchasing tickets might seem daunting. Fear not! Here is a straightforward way to buy baseball tickets in Japan.

Nippon Professional Baseball League Tickets

Photo: Wikicommons/ Carlo58s Hanshin Tiger’s fans get pretty rowdy.

Getting tickets can be tricky for those planning to attend a Nippon Professional Baseball League game, especially if you don’t read Japanese. The simplest way to secure tickets is by purchasing them directly from the official ticket site of the team you want to watch. Some teams, like the Yomiuri Giants and Tokyo Yakult Swallows, both based in Tokyo, offer English websites for ticket sales. The Hanshin Tigers, hailing from Kobe, also provide English instructions on their site to help navigate through the Japanese version.

For other teams like the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, Saitama Seibu Lions, Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, and Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, the process is a bit more complex but manageable. Buying tickets on each team’s website might be a hassle, but it’s still the most convenient option. When prompted for a Japanese address and phone number during checkout, you can use your hotel’s details and opt out of delivery.

You can purchase tickets at each team’s official website:

Central League

Pacific League

Tohto University Baseball League Tickets

If you want to experience watching a university baseball game, the Tohto University Baseball League games are held in Tokyo in June. See 26 teams battle for the championship at Tokyo Dome and the Jingu Stadium.

The Waseda-Keio match deserves special mention. Rival private universities Waseda and Keio are always big fan favorites due to their intense rivalry, and tickets are wildly popular as alumni, fans, and students gather to cheer on their team. This might be a good option if you just want to experience a Japanese baseball game.

Tickets for university baseball can be bought on the day itself at the stadium ticket counter or online on Ticket Pia and E-plus. If you buy tickets in person, double-check the schedule to ensure you are heading to the right stadium and go early.

High School Baseball (Koshien) Tickets

Photo: Wikicommons/ ぽこ太郎 High school baseball is a whole other league in Japan.

The Japanese High School Baseball Championship, or Koshien, is one of Japan’s most popular sports events. Young baseball players dream of playing at the Koshien, which is also the venue of this game in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture.

Tickets to watch a Koshien game can be purchased online through the Koshien ticket site. Getting a ticket can be quite a struggle as they are extremely popular. Get tickets in advance. You can also get them on Ticket Pia and Lawson Ticket.

How to Buy a Koshien Ticket

Decide on the game you want to watch, and depending on which league it is, buy tickets directly from the team site, convenience store ticket sites or the stadium. Make the most of the translation feature, and use your hotel address and phone number if a Japanese address and phone number are needed. If everything fails, go through sites such as Japan Ball Tickets or Tokyo Event Tickets.

Have you ever been to a ball game in Japan? What did you find interesting about it? Let us know in the comments.