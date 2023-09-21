How Do Compound Kanji Make Japanese Idioms?

Learn how Japanese makes complex phrases and concepts with short characters.

By Laura Gonzalez Sep 22, 2023 3 min read

For those of you who have been studying Japanese for a while, you’ll know that kanji can be wildly different. Sometimes, a kanji character stands alone, like 1 月 （ がつ ） (January) or 1 時 （ じ ） (1 o’clock). These simple kanji are some of the most approachable, and I truly appreciate them.

Then, there’s the realm of 熟語 （ じゅくご ） (a word made of two or more kanji). It’s a kanji combination, or what I like to call a kanji zord. Today, we’re jumping right into the realm of four kanji compounds known as 四字熟語 （ よじじゅくご ） .

These four kanji compounds, excluding the name of places, often embody idiomatic phrases rooted in historical Japanese context. Like English idioms, these compounds compress profound meanings into short phrases. You’ll often find four kanji compounds used in Japanese newspaper headlines and television to depict a specific event or scene. It isn’t easy at first, but the more you study, the faster you’ll get in.

With that introduction behind us, let’s explore some popular Japanese four-kanji compounds.

Ten Men, Ten Colors

Simple but deep, we have 十人十色 （ じゅうにんといろ ） . Breaking down the four kanji into pairs, we have 十人 （ じゅうにん ） , meaning “ten people,” and 十色 （ といろ ） , meaning “ten colors.” So literally, the idea is that if you have ten people together, you might get ten different colors that everybody likes. Or “different strokes for different folks,” as they say.

Here are some examples:

Japanese Romaji English みんなが 食 （ た ） べたいのは 十人十色 （ じゅんにんといろ ） だ Minna ga tabetai no ha juunin toiro da. What everyone wants to eat is different. 人 （ ひと ） の 生 （ い ） き 方 （ かた ） は 十人十色 （ じゅんにんといろ ） だ Minna ga tabetai no ha juunin toiro da. Everybody’s way of living is different. オーケストラの 人々 （ ひとびと ） が 普段 （ ふだん ） 聴 （ き ） く 音楽 （ おんがく ） のジャンルは 十人十色 （ じゅんにんといろ ） だ Okesutora no hitoboto ga fudan kiku ongaku no janru ha juunintoiro da. People in the orchestra listen to different kinds of music.

Killing Two Birds With One Stone

Next, we have 一石二鳥 （ いっせきにちょう ） . This phrase is quite similar to its English counterpart. We can divide this into two pairs of kanji components like the previous four kanji combinations. Specifically, 一石 （ いっせき ） means “one stone,” while 二鳥 （ にちょう ） signifies “two birds.” I.e., “Killing two birds with one stone.” It seems birds can’t catch a linguistic break anywhere in the world.

Here are some sample sentences using 一石二鳥 （ いっせきにちょう ） :

Japanese Romaji English パーソナルトレーナーとして 働 （ はたら ） くのは 一石二鳥 （ いっせきにちょう ） だね。 Paasonaru toreena toshite hataraku no ha isseki nichou da ne. Working as a personal trainer is like killing two birds with one stone. 外食 （ がいしょく ） やめたらお 金 （ かね ） が 貯 （ た ） まって痩せれた。 一石二鳥 （ いっせきにちょう ） だ。 Gaishoku wo yametara, okane ga tamatte yasereta. Iseeki nichou da. When I stopped eating out, I saved money and lost weight. I killed two birds with one stone. 効率 （ こうりつ ） がよく、 一石二鳥的 （ いっせきにちょうてき ） なやりかたはないのかな？ Kouritsu yoku, issekinichouteki na yarikata ha nai no kana? Isn’t there an efficient, kill-two-birds-with-one-stone kind of way of doing things?

Trial and Error

Then you get a lot of literal strokes with 試行錯誤 （ しこうさくご ） . This one can also be split into two sets of kanji components. The initial half of the four kanji combination is 試行 （ しこう ） , meaning “to attempt” or “trial run.” The latter half, 錯誤 （ さくご ） , literally translates to “mistake” or “discrepancy.” Hence, the combined meaning becomes “trial and error.”

Here are some examples:

Japanese Romaji English この 商品 （ しょうひん ） が 試行錯誤 （ しこうさくご ） した 結果 （ けっか ） Kono shoushin ga shikousakugo shita kekka da. This product is the product of trial and error. 試行錯誤 （ しこうさくご ） 繰 （ く ） り 返 （ かえ ） せばいつかは 必 （ かなら ） ず 成功 （ せいこう ） する！ Shikousakugo kurikaeseba itsuka ha kanarazu seikou suru! If you keep repeating trial and error, eventually, you’ll succeed. 化粧品開発 （ けしょうひんかいはつ ） で 一番時間 （ いちばんじかん ） がかかるのはやっぱり 試行錯誤 （ しこうさくご ） の 段階 （ だんかい ） だね Keshouhin kaihatsu de ichiban jikan ga kakaru no ha yappari shikousakugo no dankai da ne. The step that takes the longest in developing cosmetics is the trial and error step.

I think that’s enough of the four kanji compounds for today. Hopefully, your eyes have been opened to a whole new world of studies, and you can start seeing clusters of kanji not as your enemy but as your friends here to help you understand Japanese better.