How Do I Send Mail From Japan?

If you've ever wondered how to send mail from Japan, this short video provides a helpful overview of navigating a Japanese post office.

By GaijinPot Blog Mar 17, 2025 2 min read

Sending mail from Japan to your home country is simpler than you think. In this video, we demonstrate how to send mail through Japan Post and provide some useful phrases to help you navigate your trip to the post office.

How to Send Mail From Japan

First, create a shipping label through JP Post’s International Mail My Page Service. The shipping label needs to include details like the destination address, recipient’s name, package contents and value.

JP Post’s International Mail My Page Service

Make the label online using the International Mail My Page Service by JP Post. Simply bring the QR code generated by the service to the post office, scan it and print the label there.

If you need to buy a box, buy one at the post office. You can show your item or package and ask:

これをyour countryに送りたいです。(kore wo your country ni okuritai desu)

(I would like to send this to…)

(I would like to send this to…) 箱を買いたいです。(hako wo kaitai desu)

(I want to buy a box.)

Shipping Options

Decide how you want to send your package. Options include:

EMS: Japan Post’s top-priority service for international mail. It can handle packages up to 30 kg and 1.5 meters in length, with tracking included.

Japan Post’s top-priority service for international mail. It can handle packages up to 30 kg and 1.5 meters in length, with tracking included. Air Mail: Faster than surface but less costly than EMS.

Faster than surface but less costly than EMS. Surface Mail: The slowest and cheapest option (shipped by sea).

Each method varies in speed and cost.

How to Send Letters and Documents From Japan

For domestic postcards, you’ll need a ¥85 stamp, while letters up to 50g need a ¥110 stamp. For larger letters in bigger envelopes, it’s best to check the current postage rate online or ask at the post office. In general, you can buy a postage stamp at the konbini or the post office. Just ask for a kitte (stamp).

The address should be written in English, so make sure you’re sending your mail to the right destination.

For important documents, like visa applications or official papers, you’ll need kakitome (registered mail). Head to the post office counter and ask for a kakitome (registered mail) form by saying:

これを書留で送りたいです。(kore wo kakitome de okuritai desu) (I want to send this as registered mail.)

Then, fill out the form and hand it to the clerk. You’ll get a receipt with tracking information.

