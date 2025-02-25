How Do Japanese Companies Handle Conflict?

Learn to navigate conflict in Japanese companies. Explore culture, communication and effective strategies for workplace disputes.

When searching for a new job in Japan, you might wonder how often you see conflict in Japanese companies. Open disagreements between supervisors and subordinates are generally rare in Japan due to the cultural emphasis on harmony, encapsulated in the saying wa o motte totoshi to nasu (“Harmony is to be regarded as precious”). Many employees hesitate to voice their opinions of conflict and harassment out of fear of disrupting workplace relationships.

A 2024 Job Soken survey found that 58.1% of employees admitted to engaging in sontaku (“guessing someone’s unspoken wishes”) with their supervisors, often to align with their superior’s opinions or gain favor. This suggests that, while dissatisfaction exists, it is rarely expressed directly.

Japanese Workers Avoid Conflict

Disputes between supervisors and subordinates do occur in Japan. However, they typically avoid quarrels. According to a Recruit Works Institute survey, many employees refrain from arguing to maintain workplace harmony.

Interestingly, the supervisors also do the same. According to a Ben-navi Rodo Mondai study, a legal consultation service in Japan, the most common responses when supervisors handle complaints from subordinates include:

Arranging an opportunity to talk

Gently pointing out the issue

Communicating the issue directly

Complimenting something else before addressing the problem

Enduring the situation

Avoiding contact

Having someone else point out the issue

Scolding the subordinate

Indirect Communication and Workplace Stress

Due to a cultural preference for avoiding confrontation, indirect criticism, avoiding communication, and enduring problems are common in Japan. These methods can increase stress and dissatisfaction at work. Poor communication—like unclear expectations and lack of feedback—worsens frustration and lowers morale.

Many Japanese supervisors avoid direct confrontation by using indirect criticism, withdrawing from conversations, or simply enduring issues. This style often leads to stress and dissatisfaction, especially when unclear expectations and a lack of feedback cause misunderstandings.

Surveys highlight these challenges. The Coaching Institute Global Values Survey ranks Japan lowest for employee-supervisor relationships, and Gallup’s 2022 report shows only 5% of Japanese workers are engaged—far below the global average of 23%. Additionally, a 2024 Ben-navi Rodo Mondai survey found that 80% of supervisors are unhappy with their subordinates, and about two-thirds of employees have considered quitting due to issues with their bosses.

These findings suggest that unresolved tensions in Japanese workplaces are largely due to indirect communication and strained employee-supervisor relationships.

Navigating Workplace Conflict in Japan

When conflicts arise, understanding Japan’s unique communication style is crucial. Most Japanese managers tend not to engage in direct, confrontational dialogue. Instead, they expect subordinates to listen, align, and often anticipate their needs (sontaku) rather than openly debate issues. As a result, foreigners might find that trying to understand your boss’s perspective doesn’t always prompt the reciprocal openness you’d expect elsewhere.

From a global standpoint, you might assume that focusing solely on operational issues—rather than personal disputes—would be the most effective approach. In fact, a human resource education consultant for Nikkei XTech’s “Business Manner Practical Course” recommends these mediation strategies:

Separate the person from the problem.

Focus on the issue, not on personal traits.

Maintain a calm and rational attitude.

While these techniques work well in many cultures, in Japan, even a calm, direct approach can sometimes be counterproductive because it still represents a direct form of communication. This can clash with the deeply ingrained values of hierarchy, indirectness, and group harmony (wa).

Stephen Covey’s famous principle, “Seek first to understand, then to be understood,” fits well with the Japanese context. In fact, the En-Japan Workplace Human Relations Awareness Survey revealed that the most effective ways to improve workplace relationships are by:

Understanding the other person’s values.

Considering the other person’s situation.

Senior Mediation for Workplace Conflicts

If your efforts to understand your boss do not resolve the conflict, consider an alternative approach. A harassment survey by Ashiro Co., Ltd. found that most respondents believed that “directly talking to the person involved” was ineffective. This suggests that one-on-one attempts to fix a deteriorating relationship may not yield positive results.

Instead, involving a neutral third party—such as a senior colleague or a superior—can be more effective. According to Ben-navi Rodo Mondai, when supervisors sought advice on managing subordinate issues, they most often turned to:

Their own superiors or senior colleagues

Close colleagues

As a subordinate, having a neutral mediator can offer a calming influence and help bridge the gap between different communication styles. However, keep in mind that solutions in Japan traditionally lean toward moderation and compromise rather than clear-cut resolutions.

By understanding these cultural nuances and adapting your approach accordingly, you can better navigate and resolve workplace conflicts in Japan.

Seeking External Help

If internal mediation fails, seeking external assistance is the next step from an official standpoint.

Labor unions (internal or external)

(internal or external) Public consultation centers (e.g., Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare’s Comprehensive Labour Consultation Corner)

(e.g., Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare’s Comprehensive Labour Consultation Corner) Legal professionals or external counselors

Final Thoughts

As a Japanese writer, however, these options may not feel realistic.

Recently, reports have suggested that cases of power harassment and labor environment issues are increasingly being brought to external sources, especially among younger generations. Despite this, Japan still maintains a strong culture of not airing workplace issues, particularly those concerning the relationship between superiors and subordinates outside the company.

In fact, according to a 2019 survey by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation (Rengo), only 2.7% of people turned to their workplace’s consultation services regarding harassment by their boss, 2.1% contacted the labor bureau, 0.5% approached local government offices, and 0% sought legal advice. This highlights the entrenched culture in Japanese workplaces of avoiding the public disclosure of internal issues.

Given this, even if one makes a genuine effort to understand their boss and involves an internal mediator, if the issue remains unresolved, applying Covey’s “no deal” principle might be the most effective solution:

Request a department transfer or consider a new job altogether.

Workplace disputes in Japan are complex due to cultural norms that discourage open confrontation. However, disagreements do happen, and when they do, it is crucial to handle them strategically. If the environment remains toxic despite your best efforts, consider alternative career options. Your well-being should always come first.

Have you ever experienced conflict in Japanese Companies? How did it go? What happened? Let us know in the comments below.