How Do You Get Rid of Cockroaches in Japan?

By Elizabeth Sok Aug 18, 2025 5 min read

Perhaps the most unwelcome houseguest in all of Japan is a roach. The country is home to over 50 types of gokiburi (cockroaches), and they are hard to avoid in the warmer months. Indeed, other bugs can be a nuisance in your life here, from eating your rice to destroying your plants. But, there is no denying that these brownish-black, skittery and unhygienic creatures are one of the most unpleasant things to encounter in Japan, especially in your own space.

In this respect, understanding their patterns and preventing them from moving in is your best removal method. So, what do you do when you find one, or worse, ten, in your apartment? Below, we also cover lethal and non-lethal removal methods and when to call for professional help.

Types of Cockroaches in Japan

Larvae and adult smokybrown cockroaches.

If you live in Japan long enough, you’ll eventually meet a cockroach or two — usually in the genkan (entrance), kitchen, or bathroom. The good news (I guess?) is that there are really only a handful you’re likely to run into. Here are the big three:

Yamato Cockroach (Periplaneta japonica, ヤマトゴキブリ)

Shiny black and about 2.5–3.5 cm long, this native species is tougher than it looks. Unlike other roaches, it can survive outdoors in the cold — even in snow. You’ll mostly find them in eastern and northern Japan. They live 1–2 years, so if one sets up camp, it may stick around a while.

Smokybrown Cockroach (Periplaneta fuliginosa, クロゴキブリ)

Mahogany brown and about the same size (3–3.5 cm), but they prefer things hot and humid. That’s why you’ll see them more in western and southern Japan. They’re fast movers but don’t live as long — usually six months to two years.

American Cockroach (Periplaneta americana, ワモンゴキブリ)

The heavyweight of Japanese roaches, the reddish-brown with a yellow band around its “neck,” it can grow up to 4 cm. Originally an invasive species, it’s now common in big cities like Tokyo and Osaka, especially in apartments, restaurants, and (shudder) sewers. Its lifespan is about a year, which is still a year too long.

When and Why Do Cockroaches Appear

Your house isn’t as clean as you think it is.

Unfortunately, cockroaches are very common. You can easily encounter them on the lower floors of buildings in the spring and summer, especially once average temperatures reach above 20 degrees. Spring is also when cockroach eggs hatch, so don’t just wait until summer.

The adults emerge to terrorize your household by early summer and reach their peak in the hot and humid days of July and August. Because Japanese apartments often have thin walls, poor insulation, and shared drainage systems, roaches can move easily between units. Even if you keep your place spotless, they may sneak in from a neighbor’s kitchen or the building’s garbage area.

They’re also nocturnal, which means you’ll usually see them dart across the floor late at night when lights come on suddenly. A single sighting can mean there are many more hiding in cracks, behind appliances, or inside drains. And in cities like Tokyo and Osaka, warm underground networks of sewers and subway tunnels act as year-round breeding grounds, which explains why infestations explode every summer.

How to Prevent Cockroaches

Start by cleaning up your floor.

The top cockroach prevention method is to stop them from invading your home in the first place.

One way is to plug every tiny hole where they can enter. Remember: a fully grown gokiburi can squeeze into 5 mm openings, while non-mature bugs can squish inside 0.5 mm holes. Make sure to block off the gap under your front door entrance, window cracks, drainage areas, ventilation fans, and air conditioning pipes, where they often sneak in.

Try this waterproof tape to keep roaches out for good!

Gokiburi are also big fans of moisture and food remnants. This is why an important prevention method is to keep your home clean and to deal promptly with kitchen waste. For extra protection, some suggest putting your food-related garbage, like kitchen scraps or takeout boxes, into sealed bags before throwing them out in your main garbage.

As a natural prevention method, try placing herb plants around your home, and particularly in the kitchen and bathroom. Just as roaches are attracted to certain smells, they are also repelled by others. Try growing eucalyptus, mint and rosemary, which are herbs known to repulse gokiburi.

You can also enlist a kind of “guard dog” in the form of the ashidakagumo (giant huntsman spider, アシダカグモ), if you don’t mind another monster patrolling your home.

Getting Rid of Cockroaches

Standard cockroach traps in Japan.

While preventative measures are great, some will likely sneak through your defences. Here are some friendly and less friendly ways to remove them from your living spaces.

Non-Lethal

Just because they’re a menace doesn’t mean cockroaches need to be eradicated. There are plenty of products on the market that help you catch and then release pesky cockroaches:

No-Touch Bug Catcher: Trap cockroaches with this clear plastic box without having to touch them.

Bug Getter: Keep your distance and catch cockroaches with this long-grasping tool.

Bug Vacuum Cleaner: Transform your vacuum cleaner into a bug-sucking device with this easy-to-use adapter.

Lethal

If you prefer to kill cockroaches, there are lots of options available in Japan:

Goki Jet JJ Spray: This spray will exterminate your target in 2-8 seconds, depending on its size.

Combat Cockroach Insecticide Traps: Lay these traps containing poisoned bait for cockroaches to bring back to their nests.

Professional Help

Bugs be-gone.

We hope this doesn’t happen, but sometimes you may need to call in pest control professionals to deal with your cockroach infestation. Nichibo offers its services nationwide and has an English website, while Duskin is another popular extermination company (Japanese only).

Have you had to fend off cockroaches in Japan? Let us know your victories and defeats in the comments!