How Do You Make A Will in Japan?

By Elizabeth Sok Apr 10, 2025 7 min read

It’s a subject that many people don’t want to talk about: death. But, like many of the big things in life, it’s also a necessary one to discuss, even when your pet passes away. We’ve already covered how to take bereavement leave and how inheritance works in Japan. But, this time, we’re covering wills. To help you through this process, we’ve put together essential information and valuable resources on how to make a will or testament (遺言書, yuigonsho or igonsho) in Japan.

Death and Inheritance in Japan

Are you prepared for the worst?

Japan’s laws on inheritance are outlined in Part V of the Civil Code, with Chapter VII detailing the use and creation of wills. According to Article 900, a deceased person with no will will have their assets passed to a spouse, one or more heirs or immediate family. For example, a spouse and one child would each receive 50% of assets.

However, if the deceased had non-Japanese citizenship, Article 36 of the Act on General Rules for Application of Laws states that the laws of the person’s country of citizenship take precedence.

For example, if the deceased has Italian citizenship, Italian laws on inheritance will govern what is to be done with their belongings in Japan. To complicate matters further, a foreign country’s inheritance laws can also give precedence to the country where the citizen passed away, bouncing the issue of inheritance back to the Japanese side.

The bottom line: Check your home country’s inheritance laws and make a will to ensure your assets go where you want them.

Types of Wills in Japan

The first step is deciding what kind of will you will leave behind.

There are three main types of wills in Japan outlined in Chapter VII, Section 2 of the Civil Code: holographic, notarized and sealed and notarized.

Holographic Will

Holographic wills (自筆証書遺言, jihitsu shousho yuigon) are handwritten wills that don’t need to be notarized. The testator (遺言者, yuigonsha) must write the entire will in their own handwriting and must include the following details:

Date

Full name

The testator’s inkan (印鑑 / personal seal)

As for the language of the document, Chapter VII, Article 968 of the Civil Code governs the use of a holographic will and doesn’t include any requirement that the text be written in Japanese. Therefore, wills written in a foreign language are permitted. However, this can create issues during probate (検認 / kenin), the process in which a family court verifies the will after death. Even when written in Japanese, unclear language can cause confusion. If the will is written in another language, those risks increase.

To help avoid complications:

Include a Japanese translation with your will (required if storing it with the Legal Affairs Bureau)

Consider hiring a judicial scrivener (司法書士, shihō shoshi) , a licensed legal professional who can help with drafting and translating

, a licensed legal professional who can help with drafting and translating Store the will securely and make sure your executor knows where to find it

Since 2020, the Legal Affairs Bureau (法務局, hōmukyoku) has offered an official storage service for holographic wills for a one-time fee of ¥3,900. Wills stored this way can bypass the probate process. However, foreign-language wills must be accompanied by a Japanese translation.

Notarized Will

Notarized wills (公正証書遺言, kousei shousho yuigon) are the most common form of will in Japan. They must be prepared in collaboration with a notary (公証人, koushounin). This is the most legally secure option in Japan and is commonly chosen by foreigners for its reliability.

The process involves:

Dictating your will to a notary (you can bring an interpreter if needed). The notary writes the will in legal Japanese and reads it back to you. You and two adult witnesses (not family members, beneficiaries) sign and stamp the will. The notary confirms everything is legally compliant and officially stores the document.

Notarized wills do not require probate, which simplifies matters for your heirs. The cost typically ranges from ¥50,000 to ¥100,000 or more, depending on the complexity of your estate.

Sealed and Notarized Will

Also called a secret will (秘密証書遺言, himitsu shousho yuigon), a sealed and notarized will is similar to a holographic will. The testator must write, sign and stamp the will. Then, they must place it in an envelope, seal it and stamp the seal of the envelope.

The next part of the process distinguishes it from a holographic will. Visit a notary and take the following steps:

With two witnesses present, the testator hands the sealed will to the notary and confirms their identity and address

The notary dates the envelope

The notary, testator and two witnesses sign and stamp the envelope

How to Create a Will in Japan: Step-by-Step

Creating a will in Japan isn’t as intimidating as it sounds—especially if you break it down into manageable steps. Whether you choose a handwritten or notarized will, here’s how to get started.

1. Decide Which Type of Will Fits Your Needs

Japan recognizes several types of wills, but two are most practical for foreign residents:

Holographic Will (自筆証書遺言, jihitsu shōsho yuigon)

Handwritten entirely by you



Can be written in any language, but a Japanese translation is strongly recommended



Inexpensive but prone to errors or rejection if not done carefully



Requires probate (unless stored with the Legal Affairs Bureau)



Notarized Will (公正証書遺言, kōsei shōsho yuigon)

Created with a notary public



Written in formal Japanese based on what you dictate



Costs more (¥50,000–¥100,000+) but avoids probate and legal confusion



Requires two adult witnesses (not related to you or named in the will)



Questions to Ask Yourself:

Can I afford a notary, or would a DIY holographic will be better?



Am I confident dealing with legal paperwork in Japanese?



Do I have two trusted people in Japan who can act as witnesses?



If using a holographic will, do I have a safe place to store it?



2. List Your Assets and Beneficiaries

Start by identifying your Japan-based assets. This might include:

Bank accounts



Real estate



Pension or life insurance payouts



Vehicles or other valuable property



Business shares (if applicable)



Clearly name your beneficiaries using full legal names, nationalities, and addresses—especially if they live overseas. Ambiguity can lead to delays or disputes, even in Japan.

3. Draft Your Will (Carefully)

If you’re writing a holographic will, make sure it:

It is completely handwritten by you



Includes your full name, date, signature, and inkan (personal seal)



It clearly lists who receives what (be specific—avoid vague terms like “my property”)



Mistakes, unclear wording, or missing details can cause the will to be contested or rejected. Consider asking a bilingual lawyer or judicial scrivener to check your draft.

4. Finalize and Store Your Will

If using a notarized will:

Book an appointment with a notary



Bring ID (passport, residence card), your asset list, and an interpreter (if needed)



Bring two adult witnesses (not family or beneficiaries)



The notary will write the will in formal Japanese and file it officially



No probate required—simpler for your heirs



If using a holographic will:

Store it in a secure place like a home safe or bank deposit box



Let your executor know where it is and how to access it



You can also file it with the Legal Affairs Bureau for ¥3,900

(You must include a Japanese translation)

You should review and possibly update your will if:

You marry or divorce



You have a child



You move or change visa/residency status



You acquire or sell major assets



Your beneficiary or executor passes away



A good rule of thumb is to review your will every 2–3 years.

6. Have Assets in More Than One Country?

If you own assets outside Japan, you should create separate wills:

One will in Japan (in Japanese, for Japanese assets)



Additional wills in each country where you own property or hold accounts

Make sure these wills don’t contradict each other. If you prefer a single “global will,” consult a lawyer who specializes in cross-border inheritance law to avoid legal conflicts between countries.

Seek Professional Assistance

Making a will is a lot of work. The best thing you can do is seek out professional help. Here’s a list of resources in addition to the ones we’ve already mentioned:

Resources Description Japanese Law Translation Official English translations of Japanese law operated by the Ministry of Justice Legal Chapter of the Japan Association of Translators (JATLAW) Community of lawyer-linguists and legal translators who work in multiple languages Japan National Notaries Association The largest association of notaries in Japan

