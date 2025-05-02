How Do You Make Business Phone Calls in Japanese?

Make business phone calls in Japanese with confidence. Learn essential phrases, keigo and call etiquette in our beginner-friendly guide.

Making business calls in Japanese can be nerve-wracking, especially if you’re not used to the polite expressions (keigo) required in professional settings. But don’t worry—with a little practice and preparation, you can handle phone calls with confidence.

In our latest video, we walk you through a typical phone conversation between a foreign employee and a Japanese company representative. From introducing yourself to leaving a message, here’s what to expect.

Key Phrases to Remember

Just like exchanging meishi (business cards), business phone calls in Japan follow a polite and structured format. Here’s a quick reference table of phrases to help you through a typical call:

Situation Japanese English Greeting & Introduction お世話になっております。ABC会社のスミスです。 “Thank you for your time. This is Smith from ABC Company.” Asking for someone 田中様はいらっしゃいますか？ “Is Mr. Tanaka available?” Requesting a callback それでは、折り返しお電話いただけますか？ “Could you have them call me back?” Leaving a message 伝言をお願いできますでしょうか？ “Can I leave a message?” Closing the call よろしくお願いします。失礼します。 “Thank you very much. Goodbye.”

What If You Want to Leave a Message?

Simply say:

「Dengon o onegai dekimasu deshou ka？」

(“Can I leave a message?”)

Then clearly state your name, company, and the reason for your call, along with a preferred callback time if needed.

Before hanging up, close the conversation with:

「Shitsurei shimasu」 (“Excuse me/Goodbye”).

Business vs Casual Phrases

Here are a few examples of how everyday Japanese phrases become more formal in business settings:

Scene Polite Business Japanese (敬語) Asking for something 恐れ入りますが◯◯していただけますか Acknowledging かしこまりました / 承知いたしました Declining politely 申し訳ないのですが、その日は都合がつきません Apologizing 申し訳ございませんでした / 失礼いたしました

These expressions may feel stiff at first, but they’re essential for sounding professional over the phone.

