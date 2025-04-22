How Do You Make the Most of Your Commute in Japan?

Make the most of your commute in Japan with smart tips for learning, job hunting, networking and boosting your daily productivity.

By Matthew Coslett Apr 23, 2025 9 min read

If you live in Japan, especially in Tokyo, your daily commute on the train is a daily demand on your time. The average daily commute for workers in Japan’s capital is one to two hours. Instead of letting this time go to waste, why not use it to make the most of your commute in Japan?

Whether your ride is two stops or you have to ride the entire line, doing things like learning Japanese online or improving your resume can pay off in the future. Here are some productive things that you can do on the train to turn the ride into a classroom.

Boost Your Japanese Skills

You’ll spot Japanese students studying on the train often.

One of the best ways to spend your commute is by brushing up on your Japanese. Thanks to apps, audiobooks, and JLPT prep, it’s easy to turn idle time into language gains—even in a packed car.

You can work on the five core skills of language learning:

Vocabulary & Grammar: Apps like Anki use spaced repetition to boost recall.

Apps like Anki use spaced repetition to boost recall. Kanji: Try books designed for the Kanji Kentei or apps like Kanji Study.

Try books designed for the Kanji Kentei or apps like Kanji Study. Reading & Writing: Use note apps or a stylus-friendly phone to practice writing characters.

Use note apps or a stylus-friendly phone to practice writing characters. Immersion: Watch anime with Japanese subtitles and audio, but use headphones and keep it quiet; Tokyo trains are famously silent. Here are some recommendations.

For more app recommendations, check out our favorite Japanese study apps.

Read More: Books, Articles and Japanese Life

Reading is still a great use of your time, especially in a culture that values quiet, independent focus during transit.

Try reading:

Tokyo trains are relatively smooth, so you can read even while standing if you steady yourself.

Level Up Your Skills with Podcasts and Microlearning

Block it all out.

If the train’s too crowded to lift your arms, don’t sweat it—go hands-free with audio learning. Whether you’re brushing up on coding, improving your public speaking skills or learning Japanese, consistent effort during your commute can lead to substantial progress over time.

Try:

Audiobooks and podcasts (especially those with Japanese context or industry insights)

(especially those with Japanese context or industry insights) YouTube tutorials (downloaded in advance with YouTube Premium)

(downloaded in advance with YouTube Premium) Microlearning platforms like: Coursera Udemy LinkedIn Learning Google Career Certificates

like:

Many of these platforms offer Japan-relevant business or tech courses in 10–20-minute chunks, perfect for short commutes or transfers.

Finally, consider listening to autobiographies, role models or people who have accomplished remarkable things from similar backgrounds. Understanding the steps they took and the problems they overcame can offer valuable perspectives and practical tips that you can apply in your professional life.

Job Hunt and Network Smart

If you’re considering a new role or just looking for something better, your commute is prime job-hunting time. Even 20–30 minutes a day can add up to serious momentum.

Here’s how to turn your train ride into career upgrade time:

Search smarter: Use sites like GaijinPot Jobs or LinkedIn to check for fresh listings.

Use sites like GaijinPot Jobs or LinkedIn to check for fresh listings. Tailor your applications: Tweak your resume or cover letter for jobs you’re interested in. GaijinPot’s resume tips can help you match Japanese expectations without overthinking it.

GaijinPot’s resume tips Update your online presence: Refresh your LinkedIn, portfolio site or social media profiles. Make sure recruiters see your most recent skills, certifications or language ability.

Refresh your LinkedIn, portfolio site or social media profiles. Make sure recruiters see your most recent skills, certifications or language ability. Network with intent: Instead of aimless scrolling, message people in your target industry, join job-related LINE groups or jump into Japan-focused career Discords and Reddit threads. Even a polite “I liked your post—thanks for the insight” can open doors.

Instead of aimless scrolling, message people in your target industry, join job-related LINE groups or jump into Japan-focused career Discords and Reddit threads. Even a polite “I liked your post—thanks for the insight” can open doors. Practice your pitch: Mentally rehearse how you’d introduce yourself in Japanese and English for interviews or meetups. Tokyo job fairs and networking events often pop up with little notice, so it’s good to be ready.

Over time, this daily habit can help you spot the right opportunity and act quickly when it appears.

Work on a Side Hustle

Tokyo isn’t cheap—and even full-time workers are turning to side gigs to make ends meet or fund a passion project. The good news? Your commute can double as a mobile office.

Here are a few practical ways to build income on the move:

Freelance platforms: Browse listings or apply for small jobs on platforms like Fiverr, Upwork and even Craigslist Tokyo, which sometimes post freelance gigs in writing, tutoring and translation.

Browse listings or apply for small jobs on platforms like Fiverr, Upwork and even Craigslist Tokyo, which sometimes post freelance gigs in writing, tutoring and translation. Short tasks you can do on your phone or laptop: Write product descriptions or blog posts Translate simple documents (EN⇄JP) Edit resumes or college application essays Design quick logos or social media graphics

Passive income projects: Use your commute to outline eBooks, plan a digital product, brainstorm YouTube or TikTok content, or create lesson plans if you tutor on sites like Use your commute to outline eBooks, plan a digital product, brainstorm YouTube or TikTok content, or create lesson plans if you tutor on sites like Preply or Italki

Language-based hustles: If you’re fluent in English, consider correcting essays, subtitling videos or even narrating English-language content for local businesses.

If you’re on a visa with restrictions (like a student or instructor visa), be sure to check whether freelance work is permitted. Some side gigs may require a work permit or explicit permission from Immigration. When in doubt, stick to freelance work paid through overseas platforms.

Even if it’s just 30 minutes a day, consistent effort on your side hustle during your commute can lead to extra cash—and possibly a long-term income stream.

Practice Mindfulness (Without Weirding Out the Locals)

The rush hour isn’t exactly Zen, but even on a packed train, you can reduce stress and reset your mindset. Moreover, people in Japan often nap upright on the train, so closing your eyes for 10 minutes isn’t unusual.

Apps can guide you through meditation, but you don’t need them to get started. One of our writers learned to do it solo. You may find yourself arriving at work with a clear mind, which boosts productivity and sharpens decision-making.

Here’s how to stay grounded discreetly:

Useful apps like Headspace and Calm can help you guide yourself through meditation.

Switch to “transit mode”: put your phone down, remove your earbuds and just observe—but don’t be weird.

Try silent breathing techniques like box breathing (inhale 4s, hold 4s, exhale 4s, hold 4s). Easy, subtle, effective.

Use your commute to set an intention for the day. You can even jot it down in a memo app or a physical pocket notebook.

Try kansha noto (gratitude journaling), a popular Japanese wellness practice—write down one thing you’re grateful for each day.

Tackle Work Challenges in Transit

If you’re facing a challenge at work, the train ride can be a useful time that you dedicate to problem-solving. Step away from the distractions of the office and think creatively about possible solutions.

A few useful tactics for solving your problems include:

Use a notes app like Notion, Evernote or Bear to sketch out tasks, troubleshoot ideas, or prep for your next meeting.

If it’s not crowded, record a quick voice memo in Japanese or English—it’s faster than typing and great for practicing phrasing if you’re preparing to speak in Japanese.

Try the naisho kakunin method: reflect quietly on one task or obstacle and note how your current approach might be holding you back. (Literally, “internal reflection check” is a common mindset technique in Japan.)

method: reflect quietly on one task or obstacle and note how your current approach might be holding you back. (Literally, “internal reflection check” is a common mindset technique in Japan.) IDEAL (Identify, Describe the outcome, Explore strategies, Anticipate outcomes, Learn)

(Identify, Describe the outcome, Explore strategies, Anticipate outcomes, Learn) ‘Eat the Frog first’ strategy (identify and complete the most odious task first)

Sharpen Your Communication (Especially for Japan)

In Japan, how you speak can matter just as much as what you say. Strong communication is a must, and clarity and nuance matter—especially if you’re navigating a bilingual or cross-cultural workplace.

Here’s how to practice, even in silence:

Read Japanese business magazines like Nikkei Style or President Online to get used to the tone used in Japanese workplaces.

Watch TED Talks Japan or presentations by Japanese speakers on YouTube to improve your intonation and confidence.

To improve fluency and flow, practice jikoshoukai (self-introductions) silently or with a speech-recognition app like ELSA Speak or HelloTalk.

Review Japanese keigo (formal speech) phrases using flashcards or study apps like Migii or Bravolol Japanese.

Focus on posture: keeping your back straight—even while standing—helps with breathing, voice projection and body language. (Tip: imagine your head suspended by a string from the ceiling, like many Japanese speakers are taught in presentation training.)

Get Off Early (Literally)

Who knows what you’ll discover.

If you have some flexibility in your schedule, try getting off the train one stop before your destination and walking the rest of the way. Most stations in Tokyo are only about 1.5–2 km apart—perfect for a 15–20 minute morning walk.

Not only do you get some light exercise before sitting at a desk all day, but it’s also a great way to actually see the city. You’ll notice things you’d miss underground: a quiet shrine tucked between office buildings, an old kissaten (coffee shop) run by the same couple for decades, or a bakery that sells out before 10 a.m.

Use walking map apps like Yahoo!乗換案内 or Navitime to check the distance between stations and plan alternate routes on the fly. Even better—rotate, which means you get off once or twice a week. If you commute to Tokyo Station, try getting off at Kanda or Yurakucho. Heading to Shibuya? Try Ebisu or Omotesando. These short detours double as mini-city explorations.

Morning walks also help clear your head, reset your focus, and—if you’re lucky—get you a quiet bench and a konbini coffee before the office rush hits.

Final Thoughts

Your daily commute doesn’t have to be a time sink. Whether you’re reviewing kanji, polishing your resume, or just taking a mindful breather, those quiet moments between stations can add up to real personal and professional growth.

Even small habits—like jotting down goals, reflecting on a tough day, or finishing a podcast—can shift your mindset and help you move forward.

How do you make the most of your commute in Japan? Share your favorite tips, routines, or unexpected train ride wins in the comments below—we’d love to hear how you use that time.