How Do You Switch from Dispatch to Direct Hire in Japan?

Thinking about switching from dispatch to direct hire in Japan? Learn the laws, loopholes and steps to gain stability and benefits.

By Matthew Coslett Aug 21, 2025 8 min read

Many people starting work in Japan often have to settle for temporary haken (dispatch contracts, 派遣), where you are officially employed by a staffing agency rather than the company you work at. The client company pays the agency, which then pays you after taking a commission, usually leaving you with less than a direct-hire employee would earn.

Japan relies on this system because it gives employers flexibility to cut costs and adjust staff quickly without taking on the long-term obligations that come with hiring seishain (full-time permanent employees, 正社員).

However, as job opportunities for foreign workers steadily improve, many workers are eyeing the transition from temporary contracts to full-time staff. In the past decade, the number of people employed on temporary contracts has become a problem in Japan, leading to a series of laws being introduced that make it easier for dispatch workers to become full-time staff.

The problem is that it can be hard to know where to start.

Why Switch From Dispatch to Direct Hire?

Consider your career and what you want to do in the future.

Dispatch work isn’t all bad. In fact, there are a few perks: it’s easy to quit, you can bounce between workplaces, and you’ll probably see a range of company cultures you’d never experience if you stayed put in one office. If you need to leave suddenly, it’s also easier to find someone to cover for you.

But for anyone planning to stick around in Japan long-term, direct hire is almost always the better deal. Here’s why:

Stability. Direct hires are much harder to fire or cut pay, which is important if you want to build a future here or eventually qualify for long-term residency.



Direct hires are much harder to fire or cut pay, which is important if you want to build a future here or eventually qualify for long-term residency. Real benefits. We’re talking about bonuses, proper paid vacation and retirement allowances—the stuff dispatch workers often miss out on. Some benefits, like health insurance, may already apply to contract staff, but full-timers usually get more generous packages.



We’re talking about bonuses, proper paid vacation and retirement allowances—the stuff dispatch workers often miss out on. Some benefits, like health insurance, may already apply to contract staff, but full-timers usually get more generous packages. Career growth. Companies are more willing to invest in you when you’re not just passing through. That can mean training, certifications or even mentorship from senior staff.



Companies are more willing to invest in you when you’re not just passing through. That can mean training, certifications or even mentorship from senior staff. Belonging. This one’s harder to measure, but it matters. Dispatch workers are usually kept at arm’s length—excluded from team meetings, strategy sessions or even after-work bonding. As a direct hire, you’re in the loop.

The bottom line is that dispatch work can be fine if you’re only in Japan for a year or two. But if you’re serious about building a career and a life here, making the jump to direct hire will almost always pay off.

Types of Employment in Japan

Japan’s employment system can be confusing because there are several categories, each with different rights and benefits. Knowing where you stand now and what status you want to move toward makes it much easier to plan your next move.

Haken (dispatch worker, 派遣社員): Officially employed by a staffing agency, not the company where you work. The client company pays the agency, which keeps a cut before paying you.



Officially employed by a staffing agency, not the company where you work. The client company pays the agency, which keeps a cut before paying you. Keiyaku (contract employee, 契約社員): Hired directly by a company, usually on fixed one-year contracts. Common in universities and large corporations.



Hired directly by a company, usually on fixed one-year contracts. Common in universities and large corporations. Shokai yotei haken (temp-to-perm dispatch, 紹介予定派遣): A hybrid system where dispatch work doubles as a probation period, with the possibility of direct hire later.



A hybrid system where dispatch work doubles as a probation period, with the possibility of direct hire later. Shokutaku (specialized contract worker, 嘱託社員): Typically short-term roles for experienced professionals with specific skills. Pay is often higher, but contracts are limited.



Typically short-term roles for experienced professionals with specific skills. Pay is often higher, but contracts are limited. Seishain (full-time permanent staff, 正社員): The gold standard of Japanese employment, with indefinite contracts, bonuses, benefits and strong job security. It’s very difficult for a seishain to be fired.

In reality, your contract might mix these categories. Even when companies decide to “direct hire,” many workers start as keiyaku before moving up to seishain. Probation periods and re-interviews are also common, so be prepared for a gradual process rather than an overnight change.

Legal Framework You Should Know

Dispatch workers will often do the same type of work as full-time employees.

Understanding the law is especially important for making the transition. These protections are written into Japanese labor law, but companies sometimes look for ways around them. Knowing what each rule is called and how it actually works in practice will help you recognize when your rights apply.

The 3-Year Rule

Under the Haken-ho (Worker Dispatch Law, 派遣法), dispatch employees cannot remain at the same placement for more than three consecutive years. After that, the company must either hire you directly or move you to a different placement.

In practice:

Many companies choose rotation instead of hiring, even if both sides want to continue.



Agencies sometimes “reset the clock” by changing your job title or department or even assigning you to the same place under a different contract.



Track your start date carefully, and let your employer know early if you’d like to stay as a direct hire. Otherwise, you may simply be rotated out.

The Equal Treatment Rule

A 2020 amendment introduced the principle of Doitsu rodo doitsu chingin (Equal Pay for Equal Work, 同一労働同一賃金). This means dispatch workers must be compensated on par with direct employees doing the same job.

In practice:

You should receive the same base pay and allowances, like commuting expenses, as your coworkers.



Bonuses and retirement allowances may still differ, since these are tied to long-term contracts.



Enforcement is complaint-driven — if your company isn’t applying this rule fairly, you’ll need to raise the issue with the Rodo Kijun Kantokusho (Labor Standards Office, 労働基準監督署) yourself.



The 5-Year Rule and Indefinite Term Conversion

If you’ve been on fixed-term contracts for more than five consecutive years, you can request muki koyo tenkan (indefinite-term conversion, 無期雇用転換). This lets you switch from a contract with an end date to one with no set limit, meaning your employer can’t simply let it expire without cause. The benefit is stronger job security and stability for visas or residency applications. Moreover, if they’ve kept you this long, you’re likely ready or being considered for seishain.

In practice:

This rule offers stronger protection against sudden non-renewal, but it does not make you seishain. You may still be on an indefinite, second-tier contract with fewer benefits, slower promotions and no bonuses.



You may still be on an indefinite, second-tier contract with fewer benefits, slower promotions and no bonuses. Many employers try to avoid this obligation by ending contracts before the five-year mark, rotating workers between departments, or shifting them to a subsidiary so the “clock” resets.



To use this rule, you must formally apply. It doesn’t happen automatically. If you don’t submit the request, nothing changes.



Once converted, your contract will continue indefinitely unless you resign or are dismissed for legally valid reasons (which in Japan are very narrow).

How to Improve Your Chances of Getting Hired

Switching from dispatch to direct hire requires strategy and persistence. The key thing is to distinguish yourself from the competition so that you seem a natural choice to hire.

Train yourself

If you are enjoying the job, it may be time to upgrade your skills and make sure your potential employer knows about them. Japanese skills are especially valuable and can be studied after school at a Japanese language school.

Be Proactive Without Overstepping

You can politely express your interest in a direct hire role to your supervisor or HR representative. You can also directly ask your dispatch agency if they will support the transition.

Stand Out in The Workplace

Treat your role like a full-time position. Show initiative, learn company systems, and build strong relationships with permanent staff. In Japan, showing you are a good fit is often just as important as skills.

Be Transparent About Your Goals

Let your managers know that you want to grow with the company long-term. This signals commitment and may influence their hiring decisions. Make sure to learn the company’s internal hiring process to anticipate any interviews or evaluations.

Pitfalls and Protections: What to Watch Out For

Don’t let them take advantage of you.

Even with new laws designed to support workers, moving from dispatch to direct hire isn’t always straightforward. Some agencies and employers look for ways to keep you in dispatch status, since that’s where they make money.

Dispatch Agency Pushback

Agencies lose revenue when their workers get hired directly, so they may discourage you or use contract tricks. Common tactics include:

Non-compete clauses. These are usually unenforceable, but agencies sometimes use them to intimidate workers.



These are usually unenforceable, but agencies sometimes use them to intimidate workers. Job rotation. Moving you around to different schools or departments so you never hit the 3-year or 5-year milestone needed to trigger legal protections.

One way to protect yourself is by building good relationships with people at your workplace. If managers or coworkers specifically request you, the agency has less power to rotate you out.

Know Your Rights

If your agency or employer is blocking your path, you don’t have to handle it alone. There are resources in Japan that can help:

Rodo Kijun Kantokusho (Labor Standards Office, 労働基準監督署): Handles labor law enforcement and complaints.



Handles labor law enforcement and complaints. Haken Union (Dispatch Worker Union, 派遣ユニオン): Offers support, advice, and collective action for dispatch employees.



Offers support, advice, and collective action for dispatch employees. Gaikokujin Sogo Shien Senta (Foreign Worker Support Center, 外国人総合支援センター): Provides guidance in English and other languages.



Provides guidance in English and other languages. Free legal consultations: Many city halls and bar associations offer these, especially for foreign residents.

Making the Switch

Switching from dispatch to direct hire in Japan is increasingly becoming easier due to labor law reforms. While the process requires patience, networking, and a solid strategy, it can lead to stability, benefits, career growth, and a feeling of being integrated into your workplace. Gaijinpot is here with you the whole way with our jobs mailing list and our free study service.

How about you? Have you made the transition, or would you like to? Let us know in the comments.