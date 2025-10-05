How I Made Money Moving in Japan

Moving house in Japan is supposed to be expensive, but with some planning I actually made money on my move.

Moving in Japan has a reputation for draining your cash. Even after you find a new apartment and hand over the dreaded key money, the fees keep coming—repairs, movers, cleaning, trash disposal, you name it. It can feel like a full-time job.

But it doesn’t have to break the bank. With some planning and a few smart choices, I managed to move from Nagoya to central Osaka without losing money—and even came out with a profit. Not a large profit, mind you. But a profit nonetheless. Here’s exactly how I did it, and the tips I used to save my yen when moving in Japan.

Why Most People Lose Money

The first thing to do is make a list of the biggest expenses. Generally speaking, in Japan, these are:

Oversized trash (sodai gomi, 粗大ごみ) – disposal fees for oversized items

(sodai gomi, 粗大ごみ) – disposal fees for oversized items Movers/van (hikkoshi gyōsha, 引っ越し業者 / rentakā, レンタカー) – transport costs add up fast

(hikkoshi gyōsha, 引っ越し業者 / rentakā, レンタカー) – transport costs add up fast Cleaning (kurīningu hiyō, クリーニング費用) – deducted from your deposit

(kurīningu hiyō, クリーニング費用) – deducted from your deposit Restoration (genjō kaifuku, 原状回復) – extra charges for damage

(genjō kaifuku, 原状回復) – extra charges for damage Tatami/wallpaper (畳・壁紙) – replacement costs

(畳・壁紙) – replacement costs Air conditioner (eakon hiyō, エアコン費用) – cleaning or removal fees

(eakon hiyō, エアコン費用) – cleaning or removal fees Utilities (kōnetsuhi, 光熱費) – final bills, sometimes shutoff fees

(kōnetsuhi, 光熱費) – final bills, sometimes shutoff fees Locks (kagi kōkan, 鍵交換) – some landlords bill tenants

Luckily, I only needed to do half of these, but the fees still added up quickly. Sodai gomi typically costs ¥250-¥1,000 per item, movers quoted around ¥50,000, and the air conditioner removal guy wanted about ¥30,000 to uninstall it and another ¥30,000 to install it in my new apartment. When I previously moved from Kanazawa, I ended up more than ¥200,000 in the red—something I’d like to avoid this time.

Getting Rid of Big Things

Although some big things were coming with us, we decided to rent a single large car for half a day (¥8,000) rather than hire movers. This saved a lot of money but meant that anything that didn’t fit in it had to go. At first, we planned to travel together, but then we realized we could maximize space by laying the front seat flat and putting things like tables in. I started looking at trains.

Selling to Recycle Shops

2nd street

For these large things, instead of paying to throw them away, we rang local used shops to ask if any were interested in buying them. Almost all were positive, but most wanted us to bring the things to their store, which wasn’t really practical.

In the end, my wife suggested we go with a brand we knew: Second Street. At first, I was confused, as Second Street is a famous used clothing store in Japan, but she explained that they often buy furniture and electronics to resell online.

For those in a rush, be careful, as Second Street has a strict procedure. First, you need to get an appraisal, which will tell you how much (if anything) your things are worth. Generally speaking, the value of things drops to almost zero if they are over 10 years old.

Then, you need to make another visit to pick up the stuff. The appraisal went well, and the staff agreed to take my washing machine, refrigerator, sofa and table.

For more valuable items, you should take them directly to the shop to get the best rates.

This also applies to less valuable things. The appraiser turned down my spare TV and computer chair because they were too old, yet both were accepted when I took them to the neighborhood store and sold them for a solid ¥8,000.

So, after dealing with Second Street, I was about ¥50,000 up. However, at the appraisal, another problem came up.

Getting Rid of Small Electronics

No matter which shop we asked, no one was willing to take our old electric items, like my meat grill and water filter/kettle combo. Depending on who we asked, they were either “too dirty” or “too old.” Obviously, disposing of all these things would be an unwanted dent in our budget.

A quick search online showed us our savior: Apita.

Apita is a national department store that has an amazing service where they’ll recycle any electric items as long as they fit their bin, measuring 30 × 15 cm. The tape measure showed that most of our things were the exact right size, and we simply dropped them off free of charge.

Of course, these weren’t the only small things we had.

Disposing of Clothes and Cloths

As space was limited, I decided to get rid of all the old clothes that I had. First, we tried selling them to either Second Street or used clothing shops. Then, anything we couldn’t sell went to H&M, which accepts things for free.

Cutting Down Blankets

Time for the scissors.

It was here, though, that we realized we had a blanket problem—we had a lot! The shops refused to take them because—yuck—and sodai gomi charges were ¥200 each, threatening to eat into our money.

We actually called the organization that handles trash and got a bubbly woman who was more than happy to chat. After reeling off a list of fees, she added almost as a throwaway comment: “Well, you could just do like me and my husband and chop them up.”

Come again?

“Any cloth less than five cm can be taken away in the regular trash,” she explained.

No sooner had we hung up than we were laying down a sheet of tarpaulin—probably making the neighbors think we were plotting a murder—and grabbing knives and scissors. Half an hour later, we had bags of disposable-sized material. The next morning, the city took them all away without issue.

I also heard about a friend who disposed of a foam sofa the same way—cutting up the foam over the course of a month until nothing was left but the wooden frame, which he sawed into pieces small enough to toss with the regular trash.

The Air Conditioner

Deciding whether to keep or sell the air conditioner is a tough choice. In our case, we decided to sell it and buy a new one, but in hindsight, it would have been better to have taken it with us.

If you do decide to sell, the best rates are usually obtained by selling on Facebook groups like Sayonara Sales, but, of course, you have to pay the ¥30,000 to uninstall the air conditioner.

Unfortunately, due to time constraints, we sold it to an electrician, who gave us ¥7,000 for it and disassembled it from the wall for free—hardly a bargain considering the air conditioner was worth ¥90,000.

Using Yamato Transport

Even with all this careful planning, some things had awkward shapes and didn’t fit into any of our boxes. For these things, we used Yamato Transport. We selected them because they assess billable size by the package’s dimensions. This was useful for things like clothes racks that are difficult to travel with but are thin and long.

We shelled out ¥6,700 for two of the largest, heaviest boxes they would take and one long, thin, light package. Black Cat even came to our apartment to collect the things.

Beware the Small Things

We had everything ready and were just about to leave when disaster struck. The caretaker removed a mat to find that the tatami mats had completely changed color. No amount of explaining would convince him to let us off with a finger wag, and he promptly added ¥11,000 to our expenses for two mats plus tax.

On top of that, we completely forgot that we had to get rid of the mattress, pillows and sheets that we slept on the final night. A hasty call to sodai gomi later was a further dent of ¥1,500 in our expenses.

Sometimes even the best-laid plans go awry.

Small Stuff in Suitcases

Finally, as my wife drove, I took the train. This actually proved to be a bonus because I booked the Hi-no-tori train from Nagoya (¥4,800), which has a large luggage area big enough for two large suitcases when you’re traveling during off-peak times.

This was where I made a huge miscalculation. Instead of taking clothes in my suitcases, I argued that because clothes could be easily squeezed into the small spaces in the car, I should fill the suitcases with household goods and books instead.

In retrospect, this was a poor choice. Lugging two suitcases filled with goods up the stairs in Nagoya Station had pretty much everyone looking at me with pity, but not offering to help. And then, my suitcase’s front wheel gave up on my next-day trip. At first, I argued that it was probably just a coincidence… until my wife pointed out that the two back wheels were also buckled.

Moving Doesn’t Have to Be Hard

The result? We checked it multiple times, but after paying highway tolls and gas costs, we actually made a small profit moving (about ¥5,000). Not much, but compared to the huge expense I paid the last time I moved between cities, even a small amount was gratifying. Not only did we get a small amount of money, but we were also able to get rid of many old, unwanted sheets and electronics.

Of course, this mostly worked because I had a lot of unused leave, my new apartment had an air conditioner and we had enough stuff that we could downsize and sell our old things. The key was to plan, sell anything that you aren’t really attached to and think strategically about costs.

