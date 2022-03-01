How Japanese Vocational Schools Assist International Students

The Adachi Gakuen Group helps foreign students who want to study business, design, film, tourism and more at five schools in Tokyo.

Our team at GaijinPot Study has recently partnered with the Adachi Education Group, a group with 17 vocational schools under their belt. With this partnership, we can now assist foreigners who want to attend one of five vocational schools in the heart of Tokyo, with topics ranging from business to anime production.

GaijinPot Study has worked with those seeking a Japanese education in Japan for years now, but what if you already speak decent Japanese and want to build your career in Japan?

Vocational training is a great way to grow your skillset and find the right company for you. With the support of Adachi’s schools, you can intern and get hired at some of Japan’s biggest companies. We had the opportunity to interview teachers and support staff at these schools and ask them how they’ve assisted their international students. The following interviews were conducted in Japanese and translated into English.

If you find yourself interested in learning more about any of these schools, please click here to head to our higher education page and inquire!

Tokyo Designer Gakuin

First, at Tokyo Designer Gakuin, we had the chance to interview one of their student support staff, Tomoyuki Niga. Check out the video above to see how Niga helps out international students. You can press the “CC” button on the bottom-right for English subtitles.

Tokyo Cool Japan

Photo: Nathan Reinholz Yoshiyuki Motoki is the head of the games department at Tokyo Cool Japan.

How long have you been at Tokyo Cool Japan?

“Originally, I was at the sister school, Tokyo Designer Gakuin. They had a game and anime department, which eventually moved to Tokyo Cool Japan, and I moved with it. I’ve now been here at this school for five years, but almost 10 years total at this group’s schools.”

Is there anything you realized while teaching international students?

“How I communicate with students is the biggest thing. Some international students can read and write perfectly, and those who are still in the middle of studying Japanese. I’ve learned to repeat my explanations where necessary or notice when I need to tone down my Japanese to communicate with a student. Many of our foreign students have a strong passion and history with the subject they study, so often they’ll end up teaching things to the Japanese students!”

Photo: Nathan Reinholz Some of the history on display at Tokyo Cool Japan.

What is the biggest strength of Tokyo Cool Japan?

“There are many different departments and courses for many interests. Because of that, students from different departments can come together and create their own games from scratch for projects and get real experience. These projects require students to reach out to one another and split up jobs. International students have often been key players in getting these discussions started. There doesn’t seem to be any barrier between them and the Japanese students!”

Tokyo Institute of Tourism

Photo: Nathan Reinholz Ryusuke Nagai has been teaching for over 15 years at Tokyo Institute of Tourism.

Ryusuke Nagai has been teaching for over 15 years at Tokyo Institute of Tourism.

What’s the most important thing when teaching international students?

“The use of Japanese in the tourism industry is very strict, so teaching nuanced and easy-to-understand Japanese is vital. Moreover, there are students from many different countries and many different cultures. So being sure to recognize and respect cultural differences while teaching and also while working in the tourism industry is very important.”

What support does the Tokyo Institute of Tourism offer to international students?

“We have support staff who are available to help with almost anything. In particular, our support staff often help students find internships and job opportunities at places like hotels. We’ve had students in the past from all over the world, like France and Italy. Right now, 30% of our students are actually from outside Japan.”

Photo: Nathan Reinholz Go to Tokyo Institute of Tourism and you might get to enter their train cockpit!

What would you like to say to someone considering studying at the Tokyo Institute of Tourism?

“Right now in Japan, the tourism industry really needs people who can speak all sorts of languages. So there are many opportunities here to use both your mother tongue and Japanese in a career. Our school is right in the middle of Tokyo but still surrounded by a lot of greenery. So I think you can build your career while enjoying a good life at Tokyo Institute of Tourism.”

Tokyo Visual Arts

Photo: Nathan Reinholz Yoshihiko Hashimoto is lovingly called “Hashi” by students.

Yoshihiko Hashimoto, pictured above, is lovingly called “Hashi” by students.

What is your role at Tokyo Visual Arts?

“I am a support staff for foreign students. I help with the visa process, practicing interviews, looking for internships and more. I spend a lot of time answering questions from prospective students overseas and also work with Japanese schools to promote our school.”

What are some ways that you have helped international students?

“In addition to my normal duties, I also play the role of a nagging father! Many of our students from foreign countries are far from their families, so I try to fill many roles. As a support staff, I make sure students attend their classes and practice their Japanese. Still, I have often also advised on students’ personal issues living in Japan.”

Photo: Nathan Reinholz There’s a whole stage setup downstairs at Tokyo Visual Arts! Ever seen something like this at a school before?

What are some of Tokyo Visual Art’s unique points?

“I really recommend our video and photo courses as they are very hands-on and you can meet many people. Many other vocational schools are in busy places like Shibuya, where it’s hard to relax. Still, it’s a lot calmer where we’re located between Ichigaya and Hanzomon stations. Plus, there are a lot of media companies located in this neighborhood, which makes internships and job hunting really convenient. There have been many new delicious restaurants in the area recently. I’ll tell you more if you enroll!”

Tokyo School of Business

Finally, at the Tokyo School of Business, we had the opportunity to do a video interview with Shun Komura. Check out the video above to see what Komura had to say! Please remember to press “CC” for English subtitles.

That does it for all of the interviews with our Adachi Gakuen vocational instructors. All five of these schools from the Adachi group could be a great way to start a new career in Japan. If you want to learn more or potentially apply to attend, please head to our higher education page here and send an inquiry!

We and the students and staff of these schools look forward to speaking with you!