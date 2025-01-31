Need to apply for a visa in Japan? Learn processing times, factors affecting approval and tips to avoid delays and navigate the system.

By GaijinPot Blog Feb 1, 2025 2 min read

So you’re ready to move to Japan, or maybe you’re already here and need to extend your visa. Either way, the big question on your mind is: How long does it take to apply for a visa in Japan? Unfortunately, it’s typically somewhere between two to four months. Still, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered with the latest info on visa processing times.

What Affects Visa Processing Times?

Before we discuss the numbers, let’s consider what can speed up or slow down your application.

Type of Visa : Different visas require different steps, and some are processed faster than others. Due to government incentives, highly skilled professional visas are often faster than Skilled Labor Visas. Spouse Visas and Permanent Residency take longer due to detailed background checks.

: Different visas require different steps, and some are processed faster than others. Due to government incentives, highly skilled professional visas are often faster than Skilled Labor Visas. Spouse Visas and Permanent Residency take longer due to detailed background checks. Time of Year : Applying in April to June (a peak hiring period) or right before the New Year? Expect delays.

: Applying in April to June (a peak hiring period) or right before the New Year? Expect delays. Application Completeness : If your documents are incomplete or unclear, you are likely to have extra wait time.

: If your documents are incomplete or unclear, you are likely to have extra wait time. Where You Apply: Bigger cities like Tokyo handle more applications, which can mean longer processing times compared to smaller regional offices. The immigration office in Tokyo is notoriously hell on earth.

Average Visa Processing Times

Here’s a look at how long different types of visas take to process based on the latest data. Keep in mind these are averages, so your mileage may vary.

Visa Type Certificate of Eligibility (Days) Extension of Stay (Days) Change of Status (Days) Highly Skilled Professional (No. 1 I) 68 32 22 Highly Skilled Professional (No. 1 Ro) 53 28 33 Highly Skilled Professional (No. 1 Ha) 88 41 49 Business Administration 122 26 62 Technical/Humanities/International Business 62 20 24 Intra-Company Transfer 53 20 7 Skills 116 23 27 Specified Skills No. 1 55 27 45 Study Abroad 28 23 45 Family Stay 85 22 22 Specific Activities 36 20 29 Spouse of a Japanese National 75 24 30 Spouse of a Permanent Resident 89 20 27 Permanent Resident 75 21 33

How to Avoid Delays and Get Your Visa Faster

Nobody wants to be stuck in visa limbo. Here are some tips to keep your application moving smoothly:

Apply Early : Don’t leave it until the last minute. If you’re switching jobs or extending your stay, get your paperwork in ASAP.

: Don’t leave it until the last minute. If you’re switching jobs or extending your stay, get your paperwork in ASAP. Double-Check Your Documents : A missing or incorrect form can set you back weeks. Make sure everything is filled out properly.

: A missing or incorrect form can set you back weeks. Make sure everything is filled out properly. Stay Updated: Immigration rules and processing times can change. Check the Immigration Services Agency website or consult a professional.

Quick Facts to Keep in Mind

If you’re applying for a short-term visa (like a tourist visa), processing typically takes five business days if everything is in order.

if everything is in order. If you apply without a Certificate of Eligibility (CoE) , expect it to take one to three months to process.

, expect it to take to process. Your home country and the immigration office you apply to can also affect your wait time.

Need the latest updates? Check Japan’s Immigration Service Agency or contact a visa professional.

Got visa questions? Let us know in the comments below!