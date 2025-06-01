How much does a foreign engineer make in Japan? Learn salary data, job types, visa info and trends for engineers in Japan’s top industries.

By Whitney Hubbell Jun 2, 2025 5 min read

Japan, a global leader in manufacturing with strong automotive and electronics sectors, offers abundant opportunities for engineers. With rising demand for skilled professionals and a declining population, engineering jobs for foreigners are increasingly available. Naturally, many are asking: How much does a foreign engineer make in Japan in 2025?

According to data from the popular Japanese salary data website Heikin Nenshu, the average annual salary for engineers in Japan is approximately ¥5.72 million. However, this number masks significant variation based on industry, job level, experience and even gender.

What kind of engineering jobs are available in Japan?

What role can you fill?

As in other countries, the term “engineer” in Japan covers a wide range of professions. It includes people trained in traditional fields like mechanical, chemical, electrical, and civil engineering. However, the Japanese word エンジニア (enjinia) is often used more broadly, especially to describe roles in the IT industry.

Foreign engineers typically work in Japan under the Engineer/Specialist in Humanities/International Services visa, which must be sponsored by their employer.

Job titles commonly found in Japan include:

Software Engineer

Process Engineer

Project Engineer

R&D Engineer

Sales Engineer

Web Engineer (Front-End, Back-End, Full-Stack)

(Front-End, Back-End, Full-Stack) Service Engineer

Since engineers are needed by nearly every industry that builds products, systems or services, opportunities span sectors—from manufacturing to fintech. Many of these roles and more can be found on our very own GaijinPot Jobs.

Average engineer salaries in Japan

Engineering is one of the few high-paying jobs in Japan that usually doesn’ require Japanese skills.

Since engineering jobs vary widely and are available across many industries, the strength of a particular industry is a major factor in an engineer’s earnings. Here are the average yearly salaries in Japan for industries that typically require a lot of engineering positions.

Industry Average annual salary Median annual salary Information/communication ¥6.32 million ¥4.39 million Manufacturing ¥5.33 million ¥3.67 million Electricity, heat, water ¥7.47 million ¥5.16 million Transportation ¥4.77 million ¥3.68 million Medical/welfare ¥4.09 million ¥3.04 million

The energy and IT sectors offer some of the highest average annual incomes in Japan—¥7.47 million and ¥6.32 million, respectively. These figures are well above the all-industry average of ¥4.60 million, and far exceed the typical English teacher’s salary of about ¥290,000 per month or ¥3.46 million per year.

According to data from the Japanese job-search site doda, here’s a rough idea of what engineers can expect to earn. Keep in mind that average salaries vary widely depending on the specific industry and job title. Aerospace engineers—often working with organizations like JAXA—tend to be the highest earners. Most other engineering roles fall within the ¥4 million to ¥6 million range after a few years of experience.

Japanese ability and experience level

Jobs in fields related to our new indispensables—smartphones, apps, and the internet—are growing and are expected to continue to do so. With Japan’s continuing tourism explosion, there is a growing demand for people who can create applications and websites in English, Chinese, or other languages.

A huge bonus for foreign engineers in the IT field is that they do not always need advanced Japanese language skills because computer programming languages are generally universal. As Japan’s shrinking population makes it harder for employers to fill posts, some are opening their positions to foreigners who don’t speak Japanese well, particularly in these areas.

Of course, at any job in Japan, Japanese language skills are always an asset, so even if your position doesn’t require N1 or N2 on the JLPT, you should still study Japanese. Engineers with good Japanese skills will likely gain higher salaries.

Expertise and education

A bachelor’s degree or higher in a traditional engineering discipline will be expected of applicants for most engineering jobs. Experienced engineers may qualify for senior management positions, which will have a significant salary boost. However, be aware that many Japanese companies may not view non-native Japanese as appropriate management material, even if they have excellent Japanese language skills. Consequently, your career may progress further with a more international company.

Though your salary will be higher with training and experience, getting an engineering job in Japan doesn’t always require tons of experience. Practical experience is valued, but the demand for workers, particularly in the IT industry, is high enough that many positions don’t ask for much experience. If you can prove you have some training or have worked on IT skills in your own time, that can be enough.

If you’re trying to transition from an English teaching position into IT and can learn programming languages and skills, you can set yourself up for a job as a systems engineer or web developer. Financially, it’s probably worth the effort.

Where are the engineering jobs in Japan?

Engineers are especially sought after in Japan’s manufacturing hubs, such as Aichi Prefecture, home to the Toyota Motor Corporation and a center of the automotive industry. While most job opportunities for qualified foreigners are located in or around Tokyo, engineering positions can be found throughout the country.

That said, salaries tend to be highest in Tokyo and other major cities. According to Japanese government estimates:

Region Monthly Salary (¥) Note National Average ¥307,400 — Tokyo ¥364,200 Highest Kanagawa Prefecture ¥336,200 Second Osaka ¥326,900 Third Aichi Prefecture ¥317,300 Fourth Miyazaki Prefecture ¥244,600 Lowest

The higher salaries in places like Tokyo generally reflect the increased cost of living in these metropolitan areas. Conversely, lower salaries in rural regions are often balanced out by lower living expenses.

Keep in mind that these averages include a wide range of roles and experience levels. Entry-level positions will typically pay less, while professionals with more experience can expect higher salaries.

Trends for the future

Demand for foreign workers in Japan is skyrocketing. Japan is looking to welcome more than 820,000 skilled foreign workers within the next few years to address the labor shortage and stimulate the economy, and 65% of companies in Japan already employ foreign workers to address labor shortages. Salaries are also on the rise, albeit slowly. Foreign engineers can expect to have plenty of opportunities in Japan in the coming years.

