How much does it really cost to buy a home in Japan? Learn the real costs, income requirements and hidden fees for foreign buyers in 2025.

By Masayoshi Sakamoto May 30, 2025 6 min read

For most foreigners in Japan, renting is the first step toward securing a place to live. However, as the years go by and roots are planted, many begin to consider something more permanent—homeownership. That said, how much does it really cost to buy a home in Japan?

This guide breaks down everything from legal rules for foreign buyers to average home prices, loan eligibility, income requirements and hidden costs.

Want a new life in Japan? Start with GaijinPot Apartments for foreigner-friendly listings in Japan!

Can Foreigners Buy Property in Japan?

Just don’t expect a front lawn in the city.

Yes. Japan places no legal restrictions on foreign ownership of property or land. Even non-residents can purchase real estate without any special permits. Foreigners enjoy the same property rights as Japanese citizens, including full freehold ownership.

However, while buying is legally straightforward, financing your home may be more complicated depending on your residency status. Property ownership does not grant you a visa or residency rights, and non-residents must appoint a tax representative (納税管理人, nozei kanrinin) to handle local tax matters.

If You Have Permanent Residency:

Foreigners with permanent residency have access to the same home loan options as Japanese citizens. Banks will evaluate your ability to repay the loan based on your income, employment status and credit history.

If You Don’t Have Permanent Residency:

Securing a mortgage is more difficult without permanent residency. Many foreigners in this situation opt to save and purchase property outright with cash. Some banks may lend if you have a long-term visa, a Japanese spouse, stable income or several years of residence.

You will likely need a Japanese guarantor (連帯保証人, rentai hoshonin) or co-signer unless you have PR.

Standard Requirements for Japanese Mortgages:

Long-term visa or PR

Stable employment (usually full-time)

Annual income of ¥3-5 million or more

Age under 65 at time of application (loan must be repaid before 75)

Enrolled in Japanese health insurance and pension

Japanese-language documentation

Popular Programs:

Flat 35 (フラット３５): A government-backed 35-year fixed-rate loan offered through the Japan Housing Finance Agency.

A government-backed 35-year fixed-rate loan offered through the Japan Housing Finance Agency. Private bank loans: Variable and fixed-rate loans with more flexibility but stricter eligibility.

How Much Does a Home Cost in Japan?

Housing can be cheaper outside the city, but beachfront property can still be expensive.

Property prices vary widely by location and type. Here are recent averages from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism:

Property Type National Average Major Cities (Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya) Custom-built home (no land) ¥43.2 million ¥49.3 million Land (average price) ¥19.3 million ¥28.1 million

Price Trends and Regional Differences

Recent housing surveys show that property prices have been rising steadily across Japan, especially in major cities. Custom-built homes are getting more expensive due to higher material and labor costs, while pre-owned and spec-built homes (建売住宅, tateuri jutaku) remain more affordable options. The booming tourism industry and foreign interest are also raising prices.

In rural areas, homes are significantly cheaper. Some akiya (空き家, vacant or abandoned homes) can cost under ¥1 million or even be free through local government programs. However, these properties often require substantial renovation and registration fees.

How Much Income Do You Need?

Banks typically allow your annual loan repayments to total 20-30% of your gross yearly income. Based on government data, here’s how much you’d need to earn:

Location Annual Loan Repayment Required Annual Income Monthly Income National Average ¥1,552,000 ¥7,997,000 ¥666,400 Major Cities ¥1,796,000 ¥9,205,000 ¥767,100

These estimates assume a standard 35-year mortgage at 1.3% interest.

Loan Cost Example: A ¥40 million mortgage over 35 years at 1.3% interest will cost about ¥118,000/month in repayments. If your annual income is above ¥8-9 million and you’re approved for a loan, you can afford a home in Tokyo’s suburbs or most regional cities. For rural areas, you may need far less, and might even be able to buy outright in cash.

Just remember, the sale price is only part of the cost. Plan for taxes, fees, and potential renovations to get a full financial picture.

Additional Costs to Expect

These cost items are mandatory depending on the house types that you purchase, and the average sum of these costs is 3-9% of the total purchase price. For example, if you buy a land-attached custom home with a total cost estimated at ¥30,000,000, you are additionally required to pay about ¥900,000 to ¥2,700,000.

Beyond the home’s price, there are many one-time and ongoing costs to budget for:

One-Time Costs (3-9% of Purchase Price):

Agent commission (仲介手数料, chukai tesuryo): Around 3% of the sale price plus ¥60,000, plus consumption tax

Around 3% of the sale price plus ¥60,000, plus consumption tax Stamp duty (印紙税, inshi zei): Typically ¥10,000-¥60,000 depending on the contract price

Typically ¥10,000-¥60,000 depending on the contract price Registration & license tax (登録免許税, toroku menkyozei): About 0.15–0.3% of the building’s assessed value, and 1.5% for land

About 0.15–0.3% of the building’s assessed value, and 1.5% for land Acquisition tax (不動産取得税, fudosan shutokuzei): Around 3% of the assessed value after deductions

Around 3% of the assessed value after deductions Judicial scrivener fee (司法書士, shiho shoshi): Generally ¥50,000-¥100,000 to handle title registration

Generally ¥50,000-¥100,000 to handle title registration Loan-related fees: Includes guarantee fees and bank administration costs if financing

Includes guarantee fees and bank administration costs if financing Insurance: Fire and earthquake insurance typically costs ¥20,000-¥50,000 per year

Fire and earthquake insurance typically costs ¥20,000-¥50,000 per year Renovation or demolition: Especially relevant for older or vacant homes; varies significantly

Ongoing Costs:

Property tax (固定資産税, kotei shisanzei): About 1.4% of the government-assessed property value annually

About 1.4% of the government-assessed property value annually City planning tax (都市計画税, toshi keikaku zei): Up to 0.3% in designated urban areas

Up to 0.3% in designated urban areas Condo fees (if applicable): Typically ¥20,000-¥30,000 per month

Typically ¥20,000-¥30,000 per month Maintenance and repairs: Essential for detached houses and older structures; plan for periodic upkeep

Final Thoughts

Foreigners can buy property in Japan. Whether you’re planning to live here long-term, invest, or settle down with a family, it’s important to look beyond the listing price and consider the full financial picture, such as taxes, insurance, registration fees and potential renovation costs.

If your income level and repayment ability fall within the national averages listed above, you’re likely in a strong position to pursue homeownership in Japan.

When it comes to searching for real estate, your approach will depend on the type of housing you’re interested in:

Condominiums (new or pre-owned): Check official developer websites, visit model rooms, browse real estate portal sites or stop by local real estate agencies.

Check official developer websites, visit model rooms, browse real estate portal sites or stop by local real estate agencies. Detached houses: Whether you’re looking for a spec-built, custom-built or pre-owned home, you can explore housing exhibitions, visit on-site sales events, browse listings on property portals or contact homebuilders directly.

Whether you’re looking for a spec-built, custom-built or pre-owned home, you can explore housing exhibitions, visit on-site sales events, browse listings on property portals or contact homebuilders directly. Rural or low-cost homes: Be sure to check your local municipality’s Akiya Bank (空き家バンク), a government-run listing service for vacant or abandoned properties. While some listings are incredibly affordable—or even free—they often require renovation. Be sure to factor in the full cost of making the property livable.

Have you bought property in Japan? What was your experience like? Do you have any advice for potential homeowners in Japan? Let us know in the comments below.