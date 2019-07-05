How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo in 2019?

Learn why rent in Adachi Ward is half of that in Chiyoda Ward, why the size of your apartment might matter more than the location, and who's driving up rent prices in the capital.

Jul 5, 2019

To help you get the most out of your rent money, let’s go through the average cost for different neighborhoods in Tokyo, and some tips for finding the right place to live—for the right price.

Before we start you should know that terms for Japanese apartment layouts are different from what you might be used to. Typically you’ll see a combination of numbers and letters to indicate how many rooms there are in total e.g., 1K = 1 room and a kitchen, 3DK = 3 rooms, a dining room, and a kitchen.

Note that rent prices are per month, before utilities and other maintenance costs.

Tokyo is number 10 on the world’s highest average monthly rents by city

Known worldwide as an expensive city, it is not surprising that Tokyo makes the list of the world’s highest average monthly rents in Deutsche Bank’s 2019 edition of its annual Mapping the World’s Prices report.

It came in at number 10, with apartments for rent in Tokyo at a monthly average of US$1,903 – that’s around ¥203,730 – for a “typical” two-bedroom apartment.

However, rents can differ greatly among the metropolis’ various neighborhoods, meaning that you can find a two-bedroom apartment with rent as low as ¥85,100—if you know where to look.

Tokyo Wards Average cost per month by Japanese apartment size 1R 1K 2K 2DK 1DK 1LDK Edogawa 61,200 68,300 72,400 89,800 75,200 110,200 Katsushika 59,400 69,200 67,600 85,100 87,900 95,700 Adachi 63,600 70,500 65,600 91,500 77,100 106,500 Nerima 62,100 75,400 86,600 105,000 110,200 119,300 Itabashi 86,600 80,800 78,900 102,200 100,500 133,200 Suginami 69,900 81,500 100,200 113,100 87,000 132,700 Kita 74,900 82,000 83,600 110,600 117,900 157,800 Arakawa 71,900 83,700 81,100 100,200 102,800 126,100 Ota 75,500 84,200 88,600 117,200 101,800 138,400 Setagaya 80,100 86,900 99,000 137,700 127,000 163,500 Toshima 84,900 87,800 96,700 125,800 110,400 158,600 Nakano 80,000 90,800 92,000 137,300 112,100 144,400 Sumida 90,600 91,300 80,400 145,100 118,000 144,700 Koto 98,500 94,000 88,600 119,800 129,400 165,400 Bunkyo 95,800 94,400 116,700 146,300 120,000 190,000 Shinagawa 98,600 99,700 124,400 128,400 139,300 173,500 Taito 97,000 99,900 117,000 125,500 125,300 161,600 Shinjuku 97,300 105,500 97,700 145,700 142,000 235,800 Chuo 124,100 111,000 120,300 158,200 163,200 231,700 Meguro 105,400 111,600 108,600 141,700 155,400 209,000 Minato 132,300 117,500 149,400 150,000 177,200 293,400 Shibuya 117,000 119,100 114,300 156,600 146,700 226,200 Chiyoda 130,600 123,800 137,000 175,000 162,800 234,400

Unsurprisingly, the center of Tokyo has the highest rent prices

Location is everything in real estate, right? Just like any other city, if you want to live in the center of it all, you have to pay a premium.

Within Tokyo’s 23 wards (or local administrative districts) five are considered the center: Chuo Ward, Minato Ward, Chiyoda Ward, Shibuya Ward, and Shinjuku Ward. This is the heartland of Japanese business, politics, and bureaucracy. They are also the most expensive places to live in Tokyo.

Chiyoda Ward is the most expensive place to live in Tokyo, Shibuya is the second most expensive

Chiyoda Ward tops the list with a monthly rent of ¥123,800 for an apartment with one bedroom and a kitchen, labeled a 1K in Japanese real estate terminology. Shibuya Ward comes in next, at ¥119,100, followed by Minato Ward at ¥117,500, based on figures collated from data on Japanese online real estate companies’ websites.

Meguro Ward, though not considered the center of Tokyo, is also expensive

In fourth place, though it is not considered to be in the center, Meguro Ward pops in. This area lies right alongside Shibuya Ward, is cultured and trendy, and has the most popular Tokyo train line running right through it, the Yamanote Line. (More on that later.) Meguro ward’s popularity puts it in fourth place also for one-bedroom apartments with a dining room and kitchen, a.k.a. 1DK, and in fifth place for a studio apartment, at ¥105,400.

A studio apartment in Minato Ward costs ¥132,300 on average

In Japan, studio apartments are called one-room apartments and abbreviated as 1R. The central wards lead the rankings for these, too. Minato Ward tops with an average monthly rent of ¥132,300, Chiyoda Ward is second at ¥130,600, followed by Chuo Ward at ¥124,100 and ¥117,000 in Shibuya Ward.

Just outside the center, the average rent drops by a little

If that’s somewhat beyond your means, let’s look slightly further afield. Although the order is somewhat different, the next set of five wards for both 1R and 1K apartments are the same. As well as Shinjuku Ward, these are all neighbors of the central group: Shinagawa Ward is next to Minato Ward, Koto Ward connects to Chuo Ward and covers much of the bay area, while Bunkyo and Taito Wards border on Chiyoda Ward, as well as each other.

It’ll cost you around $1,000 per month for a studio apartment in Shinjuku

For studio apartments, the median in this range is ¥97,300 a month, in Shinjuku Ward. For 1Ks, the median is ¥99,700, in Shinagawa Ward.

The next set of five wards are predominantly the remaining ones that lie adjacent to the central wards: Sumida, Nakano, Toshima, Setagaya. The median studio apartment rent here is ¥84,900 and median 1K rent is ¥87,800, both in Toshima Ward, which includes Ikebukuro.

In Arakawa, Kita and Suginami Wards, monthly rent for a studio apartment is around ¥80,000

The next five are roughly two steps removed from the central area and include the Arakawa, Kita and Suginami wards. The median studio apartment rent here is ¥74,900 and median 1K rent is ¥82,000, both in Kita Ward, which includes Tabata station on the Yamanote line.

Where are the cheapest wards to live in Tokyo? Edogawa, Katsushika, and Adachi

Ending the ranking – and making them the cheapest places to live in Tokyo by ward – are the most outer-lying wards of Edogawa, Katsushika, and Adachi. The lowest average monthly 1K rent is ¥68,300 in Edogawa Ward. For studio apartment rent, the cheapest is in Katsushika Ward, at ¥59,400, which is less than half the price of Minato Ward studio apartments.

Although the spread across the wards doesn’t quite reach as low as half price for 1K rents, for all our other categories it does.

Rent in Adachi Ward is less than half of the rent in Chiyoda Ward

Rent for a two-bedroom apartment with a kitchen (2K) costs ¥149,400 in Chiyoda Ward but just ¥65,600 in Adachi Ward. A one-bedroom apartment with a living room, a dining room, and a kitchen costs ¥293,400 a month in Minato Ward, but just ¥95,700 in Katsushika Ward.

The longer commute to work is probably worth it

Keeping in mind that Japanese companies usually reimburse their employees’ transportation costs, that’s a significant discount for taking a longer commute. As an example, the train ride from Kameari in Katsushika Ward to Shimbashi in Minato Ward takes about 40 minutes.

How should you decide what ward in Tokyo to live in?

Of course, it depends on what your priorities are which is perhaps the key to all real estate decisions. Setagaya Ward ranks 14th highest for rent for 1R and 1K places, but for larger apartments, it comes in at 9th or 10th, probably because of its popularity among families for its quiet, safety and many parks.

Similarly, Bunkyo Ward, with its reputation for good Japanese schools, ranks 6th for 2K and 5th for 2DK, beating out Meguro Ward, which falls to 8th place in both these categories.

Living near a Yamanote line station will make life super convenient

Another approach to apartment hunting is to search by train line. The ideal commute would take you swiftly to and from work and other favorite spots, too. One of the most useful lines is Japan Railway’s Yamanote loop line.

If you live near a Yamanote line station, you can conveniently get almost anywhere in Tokyo. It surrounds the center of the city and connects most of its major stations and urban centers.

Yamanote Station Average cost per month by Japanese apartment size 1R・1K・1DK 1LDK・2K・2DK 2LDK・3K・3DK Yurakucho NA NA NA Tabata 77,750 112,600 147,900 Komagome 80,350 125,650 150,450 Nishinippori 81,650 125,100 157,050 Otsuka 81,700 129,650 167,800 Shin-Okubo 82,600 133,800 138,300 Nippori 83,100 117,250 187,950 Mejiro 84,900 147,500 211,300 Takadanobaba 86,450 135,200 228,400 Ikebukuro 89,150 147,650 187,650 Sugamo 89,600 129,800 170,550 Osaki 90,700 171,800 275,800 Uguisudani 90,900 117,400 181,950 Gotanda 96,000 176,800 276,400 Shinjuku 97,950 181,350 223,450 Okachimachi 101,100 166,650 211,800 Ueno 104,200 143,300 209,550 Yoyogi 104,750 173,450 224,500 Tokyo 104,750 180,300 124,000 Kanda 105,650 194,350 290,850 Shinagawa 105,750 243,950 326,900 Akihabara 107,900 167,700 250,250 Tamachi 111,100 201,300 292,100 Harajuku 112,000 271,700 413,650 Meguro 113,100 211,900 305,300 Hamamatsucho 119,550 239,200 317,800 Shibuya 124,750 234,200 376,300 Ebisu 126,400 240,600 318,250 Shinbashi 126,800 235,900 307,650

But avoid the station stops in central wards if you want cheaper rent

The most expensive Yamanote line stations to live on are ones in the central wards. For studio apartments and 1K, 1DK flats, Shimbashi station in Minato Ward tops the average monthly rent list at ¥126,800, closely followed by ¥126,400 at chic Ebisu in Shibuya Ward, and Shibuya station at ¥124,750.

For larger apartments, Harajuku leads with ¥271,700 for rent for 1LDK, 2K and 2DK places, and ¥412,650 for 2LDK and three-bedroom apartments. For both of those rankings, stations in the central wards of Minato, Shibuya, and Chiyoda, fill up almost all of the top ten. (Meguro station, which is actually just over the border in Shinagawa, jumps in at seventh spot for both.)

Differences in lifestyle priorities between renters sees Tokyo station (Chiyoda Ward) ranked 11th place (at ¥180,300) for the mid-sized category, but last (at ¥124,000) for 2LDKs and up.

Northern stations are the cheapest to live at along the Yamanote line

Roughly speaking, the Yamanote line stations with the highest rents are those between Shinjuku (in the west) – down along the southern half that wraps around the most expensive wards – and Ueno (in the east).

Consequently, if you want the advantage of living on the Yamanote, without breaking the bank, go north. The cheapest option is Tabata, at ¥77,750 for one-room apartments and ¥112,600 for mid-size rentals. Tabata is the only Yamanote line station in Kita Ward.

Komagome, Otsuka, Nishinippori and Shin Okubo are good options

The second-cheapest place for one-room apartments is Komagome station, at ¥80,350, and in fourth place, at ¥81,700, is Otsuka. Both of these stations are in Toshima Ward and just three stops out, or one stop out, of Ikebukuro, respectively. The third-cheapest station in this category is Nishinippori, in Arakawa Ward, at ¥81,650.

Rents for all these four stations rank low for all rental sizes, as does Shin-Okubo, in Shinjuku Ward. Along with the slightly higher-ranking Mejiro, Shin-Okubo station has no other connecting train line. You can check what other train lines service the Yamanote line stations here.

More people in Tokyo = higher rent prices across the city

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government estimates the capital’s population will peak at ¥13.98 million in 2025. Rent-wise that means that, for the time being at least, the only way is up.

Global real estate firm Savills, citing the continued popularity of central living and a steady national economy, says “rents should continue to rise in the 23W (wards), and perhaps more rapidly in the C5W, where supply is tighter and demand is stronger.”

Rents in the central five wards (C5W) rose by 2.6 percent quarter-on-quarter and 3.2 percent year-on-year in the first period of 2019, Savills says in its Residential Leasing report on the metropolis. The average rent for the 23 wards increased by 2.7 percent on quarter and 3.6 percent year on year.

“One year has now elapsed since the C5W surpassed its Q3/2008 level, and 23W rents are now steadily approaching their own high water mark,” Savills says.

Families and elderly people are driving prices up

Rent rises in the central area are being led by three wards in particular; Chiyoda, Chuo and Minato wards. An influx of families and elderly people to these wards has the Tokyo government predicting the population there will rise beyond 2025, to a collective total of around 635,000 in 2040, up about 40 percent from January 2017.

Koto Ward is growing, too. So much so that it is introducing restrictions on the development of family-type apartments, following a surge in the population of young families that is putting a strain on its nurseries and elementary schools.

Tips for renters in Tokyo

According to the Savills research, even rents in humble Katsushika grew in the first quarter–by almost 10.0 percent on quarter! So what’s a renter to do?

You could consider living outside the 23 wards. If you choose a reliable train line and a biggish station, there’s not much difference in lifestyle. A train from Shimbashi to Wako City, which is just over the border in Saitama Prefecture, for example, can take as little as 40 minutes. It’s on both the Yurakucho and Fukutoshin subway lines. Explore Greater Tokyo’s many train lines here.

Living further away from a train station will also save you money. Prices drop once apartments get more than 10 minutes away from a station. Working some exercise into your daily schedule was part of your plan anyway, right?

Prices drop once apartments get more than 10 minutes away from a station

You could also try to cut down on the costs involved around what you need to rent an apartment in Japan by searching for apartments that don’t require key money or seeking out a Japanese guarantor rather than paying a company.

Share houses too are an increasingly popular option; with some interesting options like social apartments that offer a luxury living experience for a fraction of the cost.

You can read more about finding an apartment in Japan in our Japan 101: Moving In and Moving Out section. Good luck with your search!