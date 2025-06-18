How to Add Your My Number Card to Your Smartphone

From June 24 onwards, iPhone users will be able to add their My Number Card to their Apple Wallet.

By GaijinPot Blog Jun 19, 2025 2 min read

If you live in Japan, chances are you’ve already signed up for a My Number Card. This is a form of ID in Japan that contains your personal details and a 12-digit number. It makes tasks like filing income taxes, receiving healthcare and getting official documents more convenient.

Adding Your My Number Card to Apple Wallet

Install it in your iPhone.

From June 24 onwards, iPhone users with a My Number Card can now add it to their phones. Instead of relying on a physical card, you’ll be able to access government services and print out your residence certificate using your smartphone.

How to Add Your My Number to Your Smartphone

Follow this tutorial for Android to get started (instructions for Apple users may differ). But before that, make sure you prepare the following (this service is only available from 7:30 am to 7:30 pm):

Steps:

Open the App and Start Your Application

Tap Menu at the bottom of the home screen and select “スマホ用電子証明書を申請する (Apply for Smartphone Certificate)”.

Enter Your Card’s Signature Password

Select which smartphone certificates you wish to apply for.

Read the notices on screen, check “確認しました (I’ve read and understood)” , then tap “申請する (Apply)” .

, then tap . Enter your My Number Card’s signature-certificate password

Tap 申請する.

Scan Your Card

When prompted, place the front side of your card flat against the phone’s NFC read area.

of your card flat against the phone’s NFC read area. Hold it steadily until “カード読み取り成功 (Card Read Successful)” appears, then remove the card.

appears, then remove the card. Tap “次へ (Next)”.

Set Your Smartphone Certificate Password

Depending on which certificate(s) you applied for, you’ll see one or both screens: Signature Certificate Enter a new 6 to 16-character password twice, then tap “次へ (Next)” . User-Authentication Certificate Enter a new 4-digit PIN twice, then tap “次へ (Next)” .



Complete Your Application

The “利用申請完了 (Application Complete)” confirmation will appear. Afterwards, expect to receive a notification then tap it to finalize 利用登録 (Registration).

Advantages of a Digital My Number Card

No need to bring around a physical card anymore.

Apple Wallet keeps your data private and secure, so you won’t need to worry about losing your physical card.

It can only be accessed by Face ID or Touch ID.

If you lose your phone, you can suspend your My Number Card by calling 0120-95-0178, a 24/7 hotline.

Do you plan on adding it to your smartphone? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments!