How to Add Your My Number Card to Your Smartphone

If you live in Japan, chances are you’ve already signed up for a My Number Card. This is a form of ID in Japan that contains your personal details and a 12-digit number. It makes tasks like filing income taxes, receiving healthcare and getting official documents more convenient.
Adding Your My Number Card to Apple Wallet
From June 24 onwards, iPhone users with a My Number Card can now add it to their phones. Instead of relying on a physical card, you’ll be able to access government services and print out your residence certificate using your smartphone.
How to Add Your My Number to Your Smartphone
Follow this tutorial for Android to get started (instructions for Apple users may differ). But before that, make sure you prepare the following (this service is only available from 7:30 am to 7:30 pm):
- My Number Portal App
- Your card
- Your 4-digit PIN
- Signature password
Steps:
Open the App and Start Your Application
- Tap Menu at the bottom of the home screen and select “スマホ用電子証明書を申請する (Apply for Smartphone Certificate)”.
Enter Your Card’s Signature Password
- Select which smartphone certificates you wish to apply for.
- Read the notices on screen, check “確認しました (I’ve read and understood)”, then tap “申請する (Apply)”.
- Enter your My Number Card’s signature-certificate password
- Tap 申請する.
Scan Your Card
- When prompted, place the front side of your card flat against the phone’s NFC read area.
- Hold it steadily until “カード読み取り成功 (Card Read Successful)” appears, then remove the card.
- Tap “次へ (Next)”.
Set Your Smartphone Certificate Password
- Depending on which certificate(s) you applied for, you’ll see one or both screens:
- Signature Certificate
- Enter a new 6 to 16-character password twice, then tap “次へ (Next)”.
- User-Authentication Certificate
- Enter a new 4-digit PIN twice, then tap “次へ (Next)”.
- Signature Certificate
Complete Your Application
- The “利用申請完了 (Application Complete)” confirmation will appear. Afterwards, expect to receive a notification then tap it to finalize 利用登録 (Registration).
Advantages of a Digital My Number Card
- Apple Wallet keeps your data private and secure, so you won’t need to worry about losing your physical card.
- It can only be accessed by Face ID or Touch ID.
- If you lose your phone, you can suspend your My Number Card by calling 0120-95-0178, a 24/7 hotline.
Do you plan on adding it to your smartphone? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments!
