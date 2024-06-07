When meeting people in Japan, be sure to use the appropriate title.

One way to make a great first impression in your new workplace or school is to address people in Japanese correctly. Using the right honorific shows your level of Japanese cultural awareness, your regard for the other person and sets the tone for the rest of the interaction.

Beginner learners of the Japanese language are often taught to default to last name and “san” when addressing someone they meet, but there are other Japanese honorifics that might better suit the context.

In this post, we’ll discuss the basics of honorifics, other common examples and when to use them.

What are Japanese Honorifics?

Japan has always had a hierarchical culture that can be traced back to feudal times. This culture of respect is reflected in manners and language, which are still practiced today. Japanese honorifics or keishou (敬称) are suffixes added to a person’s last name. These honorifics define rank, familiarity, gender, and, in some cases, social class. How you address a neighbor differs from how you address your manager or relative, and so on.

Common Ways to Address People in Japanese

Here are some of the most common ways to address people in Japanese that you might have already heard of. Remember that it’s important to understand the context of how you’re meeting this person, be it at the office, at a party or at school. Use teineigo (丁寧語) or polite language whenever you meet someone new.

San

San (さん) is a neutral and polite way to address anyone you’re meeting for the first time. It’s pretty much like Mr. or Ms., and it’s one of the most common ways to address people.

One of the most interesting uses of san is that it can be added to a job description as a general way to describe someone who does that job. Don’t know your bookseller’s name? You can simply call that person 本屋さん (Honya-san or Mr. Bookstore) to refer to that person or their business.

Sama

Sama (さま) is added to the end of esteemed people’s names. The good news is that most of the time, you will only have to use sama to talk directly to customers. Either add sama to the end of someone’s name or refer to them as お客様 (o kyaku sama) if you don’t know their name. You should be careful not to overuse sama.

Sensei

The honorific sensei (先生) is used on its own or attached at the end of the person’s name. It’s meant for teachers and professionals in the fields of science, the arts, law and politics, architecture and the like. Never use this when speaking about yourself.

Senpai

Senpai (先輩) is used to address someone who is in a more senior position than you. This standalone gender-neutral honorific is commonly used in group settings, such as at school or an extracurricular activity. You’ve probably heard of this honorific through anime or manga.

Chan

As a general rule, chan (ちゃん) is used for female names as a form of affection. In most cases, it’s an informal way to refer to a younger girl that you’re close to. Chan can also be used to address something cute. The ever-popular Hello Kitty character, for example, is usually referred to as Kitty-chan. You will often hear people using it when they talk about animals and pets. For the super cute, you may even hear tan (たん), which is a sweet version of chan. As a general rule, this cuter-sounding version is mainly used by young kids, such as in お兄たん (oniitan—my big brother), as tan is a lot easier for little mouths to say.

Kun

For male names, kun (くん) is used as a term of endearment. It’s informal and is used by those in higher-ranking positions to refer to younger men (and sometimes women) at school or in the workplace.

Office-related honorifics

If you plan on working in Japan, familiarize yourself with addressing the managers within your company by using office-specific honorifics. Depending on the context, you can use the honorific by itself or add it to the last name of the person you’re referring to. There’s bucho (部長) for department head, kacho (課長) for section manager, kaicho (会長) for chairman and shacho (社長) for company president or CEO.

When to Not Use Honorifics

Unless someone explicitly tells you not to use an honorific when speaking to them, you’re better off using it. If you forget to use the right honorific, it might come across as rude to the person you’re speaking to.

So, when else should you forego using honorifics? Ditch them entirely when referring to yourself, when you’re speaking with someone within your inner circle (uchi) and when you refer to someone within your inner circle with someone you aren’t close to (soto). While it’s helpful to know the difference between Japanese honorifics the rule of thumb is to refer back to using san.

