How to Ask for a Raise in Japan (And What To Do If They Say ‘No’)

Learn how to ask for a raise in Japan with tips on timing, strategy and cultural etiquette. A practical guide for foreign workers in Japan.

By Masayoshi Sakamoto Apr 11, 2025 8 min read

Are you earning what you’re worth in Japan? With the cost of living rising and paychecks feeling tighter, many foreign workers are starting to question their salaries. The average salary in Japan is not great—especially if you’re an English teacher. That said, how do you ask for a raise in Japan—and can you even expect to get one?

Whether you’re a full-time employee, part-timer, or freelancer, knowing how and when to ask for a raise in Japan can make a big difference. This article breaks down the basics, using government data and the writer’s own career experience across different roles.

Looking for a new career in Japan? Check GaijinPot Jobs for a fresh start—even if you can’t speak Japanese.

How Traditional Companies Handle Raises

Your typical oppressive Japanese office.

In Japan, salary increases have traditionally been based more on seniority and job title than on individual performance. Many companies—especially those with conservative management styles—still follow this approach today.

For full-time employees, there are typically two types of raises:

Annual Salary Increases (Teiki Shokyu, 定期昇給,ていきしょうきゅう):

These are scheduled increases tied to years of service, usually occurring in March or April, just before the new business year begins.



These are scheduled increases tied to years of service, usually occurring in March or April, just before the new business year begins. 2. Promotional Salary Increases (Shokaku Shokyu, 昇格昇給, しょうかくしょうきゅう)

These occur when an employee is promoted to a higher position, such as moving from section chief to assistant manager. Promotions often come with title-based allowances that boost monthly income.

For employees in such companies, the salary increase strategy would be:

Staying with the company for a long time

Advancing in position along with years of service

Salary Increase Rates by Year

Is it getting any better?

It’s also important to consider the average raise for companies of different sizes. In recent years, salary increases have grown as employers respond to inflation and labor shortages. Here’s how things have changed:

2023:

Large companies (300+ employees): 3.70%

Small and medium-sized companies (SMEs): 3.35%

National average: 3.67%



2024:

Overall average: 5.1% (the highest since 1991)

(the highest since 1991) SMEs: 4.45%



2025:

Overall average: 5.46%

SMEs: 5.09% (first time surpassing 5% since 1992)

To put that in perspective, an employee earning ¥300,000 per month (about $2,010 USD) would see a raise of roughly ¥11,000 with a 3.67% increase—or about ¥16,000 with a 5.46% increase.

So, what does this mean for you? If your company follows national trends—or if you’re part of a union—it’s reasonable to expect a 5% raise in 2025. However, actual increases vary depending on your industry, company size, contract type and whether your pay is tied to performance or seniority. Understanding these factors can help you time your request and set realistic expectations.

Performance-Based Vs. Skill-Based

You will likely need to present your achievements.

On the other hand, many companies in Japan have recently adopted performance-based and skill-based salary systems. According to the 2023 HR White Paper Report by HR Vision, more than 70% of Japanese companies now implement these systems. In contrast, the proportion of companies using seniority-based pay has decreased to 51.2%, showing a declining trend.

Companies that adopt these merit-based systems often implement:

Skill-Based Salary Increase (Qualification/Skill-Based Raise)

Performance-Based Salary Increase (Performance/Bonus-Based Raise)

To aim for a raise in such companies, employees can adopt strategies such as:

Acquiring new qualifications or skills

Achieving strong work performance and results

Additionally, another possibility is:

Job-Based Salary Increase (Job-Type Raise)

This involves salary increases when employees shift job roles or move into specialized positions. For example, an employee switching from general clerical work to a data analyst position could expect a salary increase. Thus, acquiring skills that qualify for a higher-paying role can be a viable strategy.

Timing of Salary Increases in Japan

In Japan, salary increases occur once a year, with April being the most common month. However, some companies conduct raises twice a year, typically in April and October.

This means that, regardless of the method, significant salary increases require time. Additionally, regular annual salary increases are limited in scope, making it difficult to achieve dramatic changes in one’s financial situation.

Salary Increases for Non-Regular Employees

The above discussion focuses on full-time employees, but non-regular employees also have opportunities for salary increases.

There is a movement called the Non-Regular Workers’ Spring Labor Offensive, in which part-time and temporary workers demand wage increases of 10% or more. Some companies provide annual salary increases for non-regular employees.

Other possible strategies include:

Seeking regular employment from a non-regular position

Changing jobs to higher-paying hourly positions

Choose the best strategy according to your employment situation and career goals.

How to Actually Ask for a Raise in Japan

Don’t expect a stack of yen, but we can dream.

Understanding how salary increases work in Japan is helpful—but knowing how to ask for one is what actually makes a difference. Below is a step-by-step guide to navigating this conversation in a Japanese workplace.

1. Choose the Right Timing

Most companies review salaries around April, the start of the fiscal year. Some also conduct reviews in October, especially if they follow a biannual performance cycle.

When to ask:

The best time is during your company’s evaluation period, which is typically held one to two months before the raise cycle. Depending on your company’s schedule, this usually falls around February–March or August–September.

During or just before the evaluation meeting

After a strong performance review or major achievement

Following a promotion or a noticeable increase in responsibilities

Avoid bringing it up too soon after joining or during peak busy seasons.

2. Prepare Your Case

In Japan, preparation often matters more than confidence. You’ll want to show clear evidence of your contributions and value to the company.

What to bring to the table:

A summary of accomplishments, project outcomes or performance metrics.

Provide proof of how your work has improved results, saved time, or boosted revenue.

Any new certifications, qualifications or skills.

Salary benchmarks or trends for your position (government stats, job boards or even your peers).

A summary of accomplishments, project outcomes, or performance metrics Proof of how your work has improved results, saved time, or boosted revenue Any new certifications, qualifications, or skills Salary benchmarks or trends for your position (government stats, job boards, or even your peers)

Try to have your main points ready in Japanese, or rehearse with a bilingual colleague beforehand.

3. Know Who to Talk To

Always follow the chain of command in Japan.

In Japan, you typically want to follow the chain of command. Start with your direct manager or team leader—usually the person who will conduct your evaluation—rather than going straight to upper management or HR.

If you’re comfortable with Japanese, you could say:

「今後のキャリアについて少しご相談したいことがあります。」

Kongo no kyaria ni tsuite sukoshi go-soudan shitai koto ga arimasu.

(I’d like to talk about my future with the company.)

This keeps the tone respectful and career-focused, which aligns with Japanese business culture.

4. Frame the Conversation Professionally

Assertiveness is important, but humility and politeness are key in Japanese workplaces.

Cultural tips:

Don’t say, “I deserve a raise.” Instead, try:

「これまでの成果を踏まえて、昇給の可能性についてご相談できればと思います。」

「Koremade no seika o fumaete, shoukyuu no kanousei ni tsuite go-soudan dekireba to omoimasu.」

(Based on my recent contributions, I’d like to discuss the possibility of a raise.)



「これまでの成果を踏まえて、昇給の可能性についてご相談できればと思います。」 「Koremade no seika o fumaete, shoukyuu no kanousei ni tsuite go-soudan dekireba to omoimasu.」 (Based on my recent contributions, I’d like to discuss the possibility of a raise.) Start by expressing gratitude for your current role and opportunities.

Be open to feedback and avoid giving ultimatums (unless you’re serious and ready to leave).

Keep the tone constructive and forward-looking. Even if the answer is no, you’ll maintain a good relationship.

5. Prepare for a “No”—and What to Do Next

Not every raise request will succeed—especially in Japanese companies where pay structures are rigid and raises are often based on seniority or company-wide policies rather than individual negotiation.

In fact, in many traditional Japanese workplaces, negotiating a raise can be viewed as inappropriate or overly assertive. It’s not uncommon to see people asking on Japanese Q&A sites whether it’s even acceptable to bring it up. That said, if you’re in a company with more international practices or a clear performance-based system, it may be worth trying.

If your request is turned down, stay professional and use the opportunity to plan your next steps. You might ask:

What would I need to achieve to be considered for a raise next time?

Can we revisit this discussion in six months?

Even if the answer is no, these questions show initiative and help you clarify what’s expected moving forward.

When It’s Time To Consider Changing Jobs

Statistically, it is the highest pay increase you’ll get.

If you’re looking for a quicker or more significant salary bump, changing jobs may be the most effective option—especially in Japan’s current labor market.

In fact, several surveys show that around 40% of job changers receive a salary increase. A recent survey also revealed 13.8% of job changers saw their pay increase by more than 10% in 2024. For context, the average raise, even in large companies, is just 3.70%.

Not getting the raise you hoped for? It might be time to explore new opportunities. GaijinPot Jobs list positions across Japan specifically for foreigners, often with better pay or career growth. Even if you’re not ready to switch yet, knowing your market value is one of the best tools you can bring to the negotiation table.

How do you ask for a raise in Japan? What tips can you offer? Let us know in the comments below.