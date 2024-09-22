How to Avoid Being Bad Tourists in Japan: Essential Dos and Don’ts

Learn how to avoid common mistakes made by bad tourists in Japan with our guide on respecting local customs, public spaces and cultural landmarks.

By Elizabeth Sok Sep 23, 2024 9 min read

Tourists are flocking to Japan in record-breaking numbers, and some don’t have manners. A lot of bad tourists in Japan are ruining it for everyone. For example, parts of Kyoto’s Gion district have been restricted after visitors harassed locals, and images of unruly tourists being disrespectful on the train have been going viral. While most tourists behave respectfully, the small examples make a big scene. That said, how do you not act like a terrible tourist in Japan?

We’ve put together a handy list of dos and don’ts for your time in Japan. Some are rules, others are suggestions, and many reflect local social norms. Like any norm, these can be flexible and may vary in adherence, even among Japanese people.

1. Mind Your Manners on Public Transportation

French rugby fans making the commute home that much worse.

You’ll do a lot of walking in Japan, so it’s natural to want to kick your feet up and relax. But don’t do it on the train. For example, a group of tourists was spotted with their shoes off and feet draped over the handrails, as if they had just conquered the seat, and the incident went viral. Or, remember when those French rugby fans turned a train into their personal playing field? These are the kinds of scenes that make locals cringe and avoid tourists.

Please do not do this.

While not every train ride in Japan is picture-perfect (there are plenty of videos of locals misbehaving, too), there are some unspoken rules to follow to avoid standing out for the wrong reasons. Keep your voice down, avoid eating and, most importantly—keep your feet (and any other body parts) to yourself. It’s about respecting your fellow passengers and recognizing that the train isn’t your personal space.

2. Leave People Alone

Stop chasing maiko (apprentice geisha) in Kyoto. Photos and videos are great for documenting your trip but don’t harass people or disrupt locals’ daily lives. Although photography bans in parts of Kyoto’s Gion district have been in place for years, that hasn’t been stopping tourists from harassing geisha and maiko for a picture. In 2024, the city created new rules limiting access to private streets, banning photography and fining violators.

This goes for taking pictures of nature, too. Mount Fuji is iconic, so much so that tourists were willing to disrupt local businesses in the town of Fujikawaguchiko to score a shot. Even worse, several smartphone-sized holes were found in the screen designed to block the view at this hot photo spot.

Again, this is an issue of privacy and disrupting public spaces. People’s faces in public are often blurred or obscured on Japanese news for the same reason. Also, don’t inconvenience others by trying to take a picture. Certain places have their own regulations on photos, videos, tripods and selfie sticks. If you’re unsure what the rules are, check online and look out for signs.

3. Don’t Enter Restricted Areas

A sign in Kyoto to deter tourists from exploring a residential area.

Exploring is part of the fun of being on vacation. Just don’t go places that are off-limits. For example, refrain from climbing on a convenience store rooftop in Shibuya like this visitor did back in August. Or, you might want Somali-American influencer Johnny Somali’s wealth, but probably not his arrest after trespassing at an Osaka construction site.

This should be a no-brainer. Like many other places in the world, some areas are restricted to the public. Temples, shrines and gardens are big sightseeing attractions. Their beauty is one of the main draws for vacationers in Japan. But, off-limit zones here and elsewhere might be used for official functions, living quarters or even mundane purposes like maintenance and administration. Luckily, however, some sites, like Kyoto’s Daikakuji Temple, offer unique guided tours where visitors can enter restricted areas.

4. Be Mindful of Trash and Recycling

It’s rare, so use it when you can.

Japan is known for its cleanliness, and part of that is due to a culture of carrying trash with you until you find the proper place to dispose of it. Public trash cans are rare, so if you’re eating or drinking while out, hold on to your waste until you can throw it away properly. While not every Japanese person follows this social rule, the majority do. Leaving trash behind or failing to recycle properly can draw negative attention and is considered disrespectful.

5. Behave At Shrines And Temples

These signs are becoming common at temples and shrines.

Shrines and temples are great windows into Japan’s past and present. What they shouldn’t be is a window into your sex life. Back in August, this guy was caught getting it on with his partner in plain sight and broad daylight. If hormones start racing and home is nowhere in sight, try one of Japan’s plentiful love hotels instead.

It’s understandable if you don’t know the basics of visiting a shrine since it’s outside your cultural knowledge. Plus, not all Japanese people follow it all the time. But try to have common sense. Shrines and temples house the spirits of deities and deified individuals. Disrespecting the sites is an affront to their historical and spiritual significance. This goes for things like kicking deer in Nara and shaking sakura trees, too.

6. Don’t Block The Way

Have fun, but don’t be annoying.

One of the biggest complaints about tourists is their luggage. According to news reports and rants on online forums, visitors with their suitcases have been clogging local buses and train platforms. Of course, being a nuisance with your belongings is unintentional, but it can make life difficult for residents and other travelers.

Japan has many services that will deliver your luggage from airports and some large stations to a hotel or another address and back. Generally, people in Japan try to maintain a steady flow of people coming and going to make sure you can get where you need to be.

This also goes for standing on the sidewalk, in front of entrances (like the konbini), and the people who park their go-karts on the crosswalk. Just be mindful of your surroundings.

7. Your Name Is Not That Cool

A sign warning “no graffiti” in Shibuya.

Trust us; your freshly etched name isn’t adding value to the place you’ve just defaced. For instance, let’s consider this Canadian teenager who carved his name into Nara’s 8th-century Toshodaiji Temple in the summer. His legacy won’t be as an underappreciated artist, but rather an example of bad tourist behavior in this article and many more like it. If the potential public shaming doesn’t make you think twice about damaging property, maybe the possibility of prison time and heavy fines will.

Graffiti is against the law in Japan. While you can find it around the Country, especially in urban areas, it’s still illegal and generally frowned upon socially. Again, this comes back to a respect for privacy and space and a communal effort to keep things clean and tidy.

8. Don’t Expect Service In English

How much English can you spot?

You’re jetlagged and just spent the better part of a day traveling. You want the comfort that comes with speaking your own language. We get it. But, outside of major hubs like Narita and Haneda Airports, don’t count on Japanese people being able to give you directions or help in English. Some of us have seen what sometimes comes next. Tourists get increasingly irritated, rude and aggressive with service personnel. It’s not a good look for tourists.

There are a few potential reasons for communication breakdowns. One is that Japan is in the midst of overhauling its English language education program, so the students passing through the curriculum now won’t enter the workforce for years if not decades. It also doesn’t help that there’s plenty of criticism of the new program.

Regardless, the bottom line is that the station, shop and restaurant staff may have limited or no English abilities.

9. Don’t Be Loud

Try to keep it down.

Maybe it doesn’t come as a surprise that you should keep your voice down on a train or bus. But this also applies to a wide variety of indoor and outdoor spaces. Looking again at his chaotic tour through Japan, Johnny Somali was fined ¥200,000 for playing obnoxiously loud music at an Osaka gyudon (beef rice bowl) restaurant. And while this is the least of his racist, embarrassing antics, it’s a reminder: Don’t be like Johnny Somali.

Once again, this comes back to respecting privacy and personal space in Japanese culture. Keep your voice down on public transportation, in restaurants (nightlife spaces are exceptions) and on the street. If you really feel the need to let your vocal cords loose, try karaoke, where it’s perfectly acceptable to be loud. Belt your heart out to all the nostalgic hits.

10. Look beyond Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka

There is a whole part of Japan people are missing.

Part of the over-tourism problem is that Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka attract the most visitors, and their infrastructures weren’t designed to handle the high number of tourists coming at the same time. Arguably, this isn’t the fault of tourists as the Japanese government has spent an enormous amount of money promoting the country’s tourist hotspots for more than a century. But you can do your small part in the over-tourism solution and have a blast at the same time.

So, as you’re planning the itinerary for your next Japan trip, why not head to less-traveled destinations, such as West Japan, Kyushu or Shikoku? Not only will you get a good dose of consumerism and cultural exploration in places like Ehime, Nagasaki and Okayama. You’ll also avoid the big crowds that tend to frustrate residents and visitors.

And, if your budget won’t allow for much exploration beyond one of the big cities, how about these day trips from Tokyo and Osaka?

Do you have any suggestions for enjoying your Japan trip respectfully and responsibly? Seen any bad tourists in Japan? We’d love to hear your advice in the comments below!