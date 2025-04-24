With multiple national holidays packed into one week, millions of locals and tourists hit the roads. Here's how to avoid Golden Week crowds.

By GaijinPot Blog Apr 25, 2025 4 min read

Golden Week is that time of the year when multiple national holidays are packed into a span of a few days. Millions of locals and tourists hit the roads, airports and famous landmarks all at once. Here’s how to avoid Golden Week crowds and make the most of your days off.

Reserve What You Can

Seriously, do it now.

Whatever you plan to do during Golden Week, make sure you have a reservation if you can help it. There’s still a chance that you’ll be able to secure train tickets and last-minute hotel reservations if you visit the less popular destinations in Japan. Even if you’re using a JR Pass, it’s best to reserve seats early. Otherwise, you risk standing the entire journey.

Use Overnight Buses or Off-Peak Trains

Save on accommodation by booking an overnight bus

If there aren’t any more seats on the bullet train or reserved trains, why not reserve an overnight bus? It can be a much cheaper alternative that doubles as an extra accommodation, especially if you plan on traveling across multiple prefectures. You’ll have a full day to explore right after you get off the bus and you won’t need to worry about dragging your luggage through train station transfers.

Avoid Popular Tourist Destinations

Expect major tourist attractions to be even more crowded than usual

It might be tempting to visit Kyoto or even Tokyo Disneyland, but that’s where everyone is. Expect these spots to be especially packed. Get comfortable with long queues, crowded trains and very little personal space.

Now is the perfect time to explore beyond the usual travel destinations. There’s more to Japan than just the destinations along the Golden Route.

Download a Crowd Tracking App

Know before you go

Download real-time crowd tracking apps like Yahoo! Transit or Google Maps Live. These tools show congestion levels and help you plan your day more efficiently, whether it’s choosing a quieter route or shifting your schedule.

Go Early or Later in the Day

Early bird gets the worm

If you absolutely must visit a busy area during Golden Week, timing is key. Arrive early in the morning, ideally before opening hours or visit later in the day when crowds start thinning out. This goes for anything from shrines to highways to restaurants and cafes in tourist areas.

Traffic jams and train congestion are worst on the first and last days of Golden Week, so if possible, travel between those days.

Know What’s Closed During Golden Week

Double-check the Golden Week schedules of destinations you plan to visit

Plan accordingly! While many places stay open to meet the holiday demand, some smaller businesses, clinics and services shut down for several days. Government offices, banks and post offices are typically closed too.

Rent a Bicycle and Explore Locally

Explore your neighborhood and get in a good workout.

Take things at your own pace by renting a bicycle and exploring locally. Many cities and towns in Japan offer easy-to-use bike rental services, making it a fun and flexible way to see the sights. If you’re looking for some activities to do in Tokyo during Golden Week, check out this post by SavvyTokyo.

Stay Home and Embrace the Quiet

Start that game, watch a new show or try a new recipe

Golden Week is the perfect time to slow down and catch up on some sleep. Whether you catch up on reading or cook a new recipe, staying in can be just as fulfilling as going out. With the streets a little quieter in your neighborhood, it’s a rare chance to rest, recharge and enjoy the peaceful side of the holiday season.

Travel Before or After Golden Week

Give it some time.

If you can, go on a trip before or after Golden Week. You’ll be rewarded with relatively less congestion at popular tourist sights, possibly better accommodations and more seats on whatever mode of transportation you end up choosing. A little schedule shift can make a big difference in your overall travel experience.

Got any other tips for how to avoid Golden Week crowds? Let us know in the comments!